The Redmi Note 12 will benefit from a 210W charge, Windows 95 works without any problem on macOS and Linux, the Family Link application has a new look, that’s the recap. The end of the week is near. Despite a relatively light Thursday in tech news, we were treated to some great news. The first undoubtedly concerns the Redmi Note 12, whose technical sheet is becoming clearer and promises to send heavy… Very heavy, even! Second news: Google’s Family Link application benefits from new features and a partial design overhaul. Finally, the most nostalgic can turn to this port of Windows 95, which now works under any type of operating system, whether Windows, macOS or Linux. Here we go, immediate takeoff for our summary of the most significant news of the day before.

1 DAY AGO