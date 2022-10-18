Read full article on original website
Denied, there is no planned obsolescence in NVIDIA graphics cards
Drivers have become an important point regarding the performance of graphics cards. Architectures that due to hardware should have a much higher performance than they have in a real scenario are hampered by a bad graphics driver. What makes these have to be continuously optimized with new versions for the new titles that are coming out. The NVIDIA 522.25 WHQL driver promises an improvement in all brand cards when running games under said API.
The Intel Arc A770 outperforms the GeForce RTX 4090, but in one specific case
Intel has just launched its brand new graphics cards, the ARC A750 and A770. Admittedly, these two models cannot compete in terms of performance with cards like the GeForce 3080, 3090 or the very recent GeForce 4090. Except on one point: video decompression. That’s it, Intel’s ARC A770 is widely...
If you use Windows 10, you have an update waiting for you: install it like this
A couple of weeks ago, Microsoft released the first major Windows 11 update, 22H2, for all users of this operating system. This new version has arrived full of changes and new features that were originally planned for release but that, for various reasons, did not arrive on time. But, a few days ago, Microsoft has also launched a new update for all Windows 10 usersan update that has arrived without pain or glory and that hardly anyone has installed yet.
The Sci-Fi Video Games for Any Gamer
You might be a hardcore gamer or a person that enjoys a good game from time to time. Nevertheless, you’ve got certain titles that will keep you engaged regardless of the genre, and sci-fi is one such genre. The future is filled with possibilities and these games will let you have a taste of the future. In that regard, here are some suggestions:
Which brand of processors gets hotter, Intel or AMD?
One of the things that all the chips in our computer do, apart from storing, transmitting and processing data, is to generate heat. Well, the latest generations of Intel and AMD processors reach average temperatures at least above normal. 85 °C in the case of the Intel Core 13 and 95 °C if we talk about the AMD Ryzen 7000. Is this something we really need to worry about? Have Intel and AMD given up on this?
Problems with Resident Evil VIII on Steam? so you can fix it
More than a year has passed since Capcom brought us the eighth installment of what has become the saga of survival-horror by excellence, resident Evil. In this new title, those responsible may have surpassed themselves, delivering a game with a superb technical section, at least if you enjoy it on consoles since if you’re a dedicated PC gamer, let’s just say you’re not so lucky.
Quantum computing and noise, when will we get to quantum practicality?
Quantum computing has become the holy grail of computing, although for a long time it has ceased to be the future to become, more and more, the present. It is true that there are still many years to go until we reach that point where traditional computing will begin to be displaced by quantum computing, but it is impossible to deny that we are already walking that roadand that there is no return.
250 million devices run Android Go — but the new version is more demanding
Google has announced that over a quarter of a billion devices that people use each month are running Android Go edition, which is designed for phones with limited storage and memory. However, the new version that Google announced on Wednesday, Android 13 Go, will require more power than its predecessors.
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: here are the PC requirements
As the launch of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is fast approaching, Activision has finally revealed the system requirements to play the title on PC. We take stock. As you may know, players will soon be able to compete in joy and joy on Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2. Indeed, the title is expected this October 28, 2022 on Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One , PS4 and PS5 and PC.
Microsoft reportedly lays off hundreds of employees
According to reports, even some veteran staff members were affected by the job cuts. Microsoft has laid off off employees across multiple divisions, according to Axios, making it the latest big player in the tech space to cut jobs in the face of an economic downturn. A spokesperson told the publication: "Like all companies, we evaluate our business priorities on a regular basis, and make structural adjustments accordingly. We will continue to invest in our business and hire in key growth areas in the year ahead." While the tech giant didn't say which divisions were affected and how many people had been let go, Axios said there were under 1,000 layoffs.
This is how Microsoft spies on you even if you have never used the Edge browser
Windows, like any operating system, is continuously managing and executing processes to make our computer work and that we can interact with it. However, there are times when there are processes that are there without any meaning. An example is your edge browserwhich right now is running on your PC, even if you have never opened it in your life.
The Redmi Note 12 charges faster than its shadow, Windows 95 comes back from the dead, this is the recap
The Redmi Note 12 will benefit from a 210W charge, Windows 95 works without any problem on macOS and Linux, the Family Link application has a new look, that’s the recap. The end of the week is near. Despite a relatively light Thursday in tech news, we were treated to some great news. The first undoubtedly concerns the Redmi Note 12, whose technical sheet is becoming clearer and promises to send heavy… Very heavy, even! Second news: Google’s Family Link application benefits from new features and a partial design overhaul. Finally, the most nostalgic can turn to this port of Windows 95, which now works under any type of operating system, whether Windows, macOS or Linux. Here we go, immediate takeoff for our summary of the most significant news of the day before.
Windows 11 hates AMD Ryzen processors, makes them go bad
That Microsoft released Windows 11 came as a bit of a surprise, as Windows 10 is planned to be the company’s last operating system. The launch has been a disaster and has generated controversy from the first moment. But, they have not stopped and now we know that Windows 11 is causing AMD Ryzen processors to malfunction.
