Read full article on original website
Related
Deal Alert! This $700 Cordless Stick Vacuum Is on Sale for $130 at Amazon Right Now
Shoppers are "so impressed" with its suction power Instead of lugging around a bulky vacuum cleaner with a cord that limits where you can clean, it might be time to invest in something cordless. Cordless vacuums can cost upwards of $500, but luckily we found one at Amazon that's a whopping 81 percent off right now. The Inse S610 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is on sale now until October 9 for just $130, so if you've been thinking about switching to a lightweight cordless vacuum, this is your sign...
techunwrapped.com
iPhone 14 Pro Max a month later, it has not gone as expected
A month has already passed since the iPhone 14 Pro Max came into my hands, so I think it has been enough time to be able to tell you, in a much more personal post than usual, what my experience has been and is being with the iPhone 14 Pro Max. It is the top model of iPhone that you can find right now in the Apple Store. I can already tell you that not everything has gone as expected.
TechRadar
Samsung's 2022 The Frame TV drops to record-low price ahead of Black Friday
The Black Friday shopping event is one of the best opportunities to snag a TV deal on a premium display, and we've just spotted an early on Samsung's best-selling The Frame TV. For a limited time, Amazon has Samsung's 2022 55-inch The Frame TV on sale for a record-low price of $1,097.99 (was $1,297.99) (opens in new tab).
Samsung's 55-inch QD-OLED TV slashed in price by over £1000
Samsung's 55-inch S95B QD-OLED has been discounted by a massive £1300 at Amazon and Box for a saving of more than 50 per cent.
yankodesign.com
This magnetic wireless charger plugs directly into unused bedside sockets to save space
Wireless chargers come in all shapes and sizes, but most of them are designed to be placed on some horizontal surface like a desk or table. Even those that use magnets to keep a phone in place vertically or at an angle come with stands that only work on such flat planes. That’s not really surprising, considering that most charging times happen on work desks or bedside tables. In some cases, however, beds might have sockets right beside the headboard, especially in hotels. These sockets mostly remain unused or, at the very least, are used by only one wired charger. This pocket-sized gadget concept can change that story and open up that socket for more devices, including your phone, which will be sticking to the wall magnetically while it charges.
techunwrapped.com
Netflix prepares to end shared accounts: the first novelty arrives
Especially due to its enormous growth, the functions offered by its applicationsofficial ones tthey are also increasing. One of the main reasons for all this is to try to improve the user experience of its millions of customers. It must be taken into account that, as a general rule, these platforms that we are talking about are used both on desktop computers and on mobile devices. This means that its developers must adapt the corresponding applications to everyone’s needs.
techunwrapped.com
delete objects and people with one click
Both those experienced in relation to the photo editingLike newbies, I’m sure everyone knows programs like Photoshop. This is an Adobe software solution that has been with us for many years and has not stopped improving, as is the case at hand. Basically, the program focuses on offering us...
makeuseof.com
The Best iPhone 14 Pro Max Cases
Phones have become an integral part of everyday life. This means they are used often, indoors and outdoors, and across different environments. The best way to ensure your phone doesn't get broken thanks to drops, scratches, or falls is by protecting it with a phone case. Thankfully, iPhone cases have...
reviewed.com
Hisense’s new flagship delivers the most bang for your buck of any TV this year
Shopping for a TV on a budget can feel like pressing your face up against a proverbial storefront window, yearning for high-end TVs just beyond your financial reach. The Hisense U8H (available at Amazon) takes away the sting. It’s a budget-friendly TV that offers high-end performance along with a touch of premium features. It may not have a dedicated spot in the fancy storefront display, but for what it offers—and for how little it costs—you might stop gawking at the higher-end TVs altogether.
Cult of Mac
Get the M1 iPad Air at its lowest price so far
Apple’s 2022 iPad Air with M1 chip is down to its lowest-ever price on Amazon. It is available for $519 after a whopping $80 discount. This deal is on the entry-level iPad Air with 64GB storage. You can score a similar $80 off on the 256GB variant of the tablet.
techunwrapped.com
It’s here! Apple just introduced the 10th generation iPad
The only iPad model that remained to update its design was just this one, well, here we have the revolution that many users were crying out for. This 10th generation iPad already has that all-screen design that the iPad mini, iPad Air and iPad Pro boasted. Without a doubt, it is a walk ahead of this model, since it allows those users who do not want to spend a lot of money , have a really attractive team.
techunwrapped.com
which one is better for my pc
Today most mid-high range desktop computers incorporate a WiFi card on the motherboard, this WiFi card is internal but its antennas are external, in fact, many motherboards provide an antenna base to maximize the received coverage . In the case of laptops, they all have a PCIe Wi-Fi card attached on board, and internal antennas that run along the bottom of the laptop to maximize wireless coverage. What kind of WiFi cards are best for my PC? The external ones or the internal ones? Next, we are going to explain in which cases one or the other is worth it.
notebookcheck.net
Straight vs round: Galaxy S23 Ultra corner confusion continues with new Samsung Galaxy S23 case leak
The well-known leaker Ice universe has shared images of a new series of protective cases that have seemingly been prepared for the Samsung Galaxy S23 range, and it appears at least two things have been noticed by fans that have caused quite a discussion. The generic cases are for the Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, although the tipster has already made it clear that the “S23 Pro” case has the wrong name and is for the S23+.
The Doogee S96 GT's night vision camera can capture images within 15 meters
Doogee has released a new rugged phone with a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, a 6320mAh battery, and a night vision camera capable of capturing images up to 15 meters away.
Digital Trends
Hurry! The HP Envy printer just dropped to only $100
Fall photos, essays, that form for work … there are a lot of things worth printing. If you’re sick of going to the library for printing, but have been holding out on buying a printer due to the cost, HP really wants to have a word with you. The HP ENVY 6055e is being featured in one of HP’s weekly deals at a going price of only $100, down $70 from the typical $170 price. That’s the lowest rate we’ve covered at Digital Trends, with the last sale being way back during last year’s Black Friday deals. What makes this stand out from other printer deals is that it also includes a bonus 6 months of HP’s Instant Ink program, which we’ll cover below.
Aviation International News
Portable Headset-mounted PilotVision Display Debuts
First-time exhibitor Vision Products (Booth 4213G) is debuting PilotVision—a headset-mounted augmented reality display—this week at NBAA-BACE 2022. The device costs $27,000 and serves as a portable head-up or head-wearable display. The high-resolution (1920 by 1200 pixels) monocular system provides a 62-degree diagonal field of view with minimal obscuration, offering overlays that show ground speed, altitude, attitude, and terrain information.
techunwrapped.com
Perfect vacuum cleaners to clean the crumbs from your keyboard
Dust is the biggest enemy of a PC, accumulating inside our tower, our laptop or on our peripherals. Undoubtedly, the keyboard is the one that accumulates the most dust and other debris, like dead skin. Also, if we eat in front of the keyboard, it is normal for something to fall on it.
hypebeast.com
Leica Relaunches Summilux-M 35 f/1.4
Renowned German camera manufacturer, Leica, is known for its high-class attention to capturing life’s best moments. Over the course of its 150-year history, the brand has released a wide range of cameras fit for a variety of tasks, especially with its signature M-system. Now, the brand is relaunching its Summilux-M 35 f/1.4 camera.
Ineichen Auctioneers Upcoming Skeletons & Tourbillons Auction Will Include Two Custom Made Cartier Watches
Ineichen Auctioneers has been selling unique timepieces from every era of watchmaking since its founding in 1973. Later this month, the Zurich auction house’s 2022 programming with end with a two-part sale of complicated watches. The first portion will take place on October 29 and feature more than 30 watches showcasing tourbillons and skeletonization, including two one-of-a-kind Cartier models the brand custom-made for a private client. This unique pair of Cartier timepieces was brought to Ineichen Auctioneers directly from the original owner. Both models come from the era of the maison’s Collection Privée Cartier Paris (CPCP), which operated from 1998 to...
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 13 Pro design leaks with three rear-facing cameras, Leica branding and a bright silver colourway
Hands-on leaks concerning the Xiaomi 13 series are starting to mount up. Little over a week has passed since an alleged image of the Xiaomi 13 or the Xiaomi 13 Pro emerged, seemingly a prototype unit considering the 'Laser' lettering that Xiaomi had included in the device's camera housing. For context, Xiaomiui claimed to have obtained an image of the Xiaomi 13 Pro's display, which surfaced in September.
Comments / 0