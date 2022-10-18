Read full article on original website
Is Hulu’s ‘Hellraiser’ Reboot Worth Your Time?
Kicking off in 1987 with the original Hellraiser, there are now eleven films in the franchise. The most recent being a Hulu Original also titled Hellraiser which is labeled as a reboot of the 1987 classic horror film. Released on October 7th, I got a chance to watch the new...
Aubrey Plaza Recalls Going “Full Method” For ‘Scream 4’ Audition: “I Just Looked Insane”
Aubrey Plaza is recalling her audition for Scream 4 where she says she ended up going “full method” which made her feel she “looked insane” to the late Wes Craven. “One of the earlier auditions I had was for Wes Craven for like the Scream remake or something,” she recalled during an interview with Hits Radio. “They told me, ‘You’re going in to audition to play a character that you eventually find out is the killer’ or whatever. So, I took that really literally, and I was thinking, ‘Alright, I’m gonna dress like the killer.'” At the time, Plaza was best known...
The Most Popular Horror Movies (And Where to Stream Them)
The only thing scarier than an immortal demon clown who feeds on your fears is trying to keep track of where your favorite horror movies are on streaming. It’s so hard! There’s just too many titles, and too many places to find streaming films these days. There are big streamers like Netflix and HBO Max, specialty sites like The Criterion Channel or Shudder (which, as an all-horror streaming service, is particularly valuable at this time of year), and even ad-supported hubs like Tubi or Pluto TV.
