Aubrey Plaza is recalling her audition for Scream 4 where she says she ended up going “full method” which made her feel she “looked insane” to the late Wes Craven. “One of the earlier auditions I had was for Wes Craven for like the Scream remake or something,” she recalled during an interview with Hits Radio. “They told me, ‘You’re going in to audition to play a character that you eventually find out is the killer’ or whatever. So, I took that really literally, and I was thinking, ‘Alright, I’m gonna dress like the killer.'” At the time, Plaza was best known...

32 MINUTES AGO