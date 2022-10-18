Andrew Scott Whitcomb, 35, of Dallas City, died Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in Burlington. Andrew was born December 24, 1986, the son of Paul Albert and Joyce Lynn (Brierton) Whitcomb in Peoria, Illinois. He attended Carthage High School graduating in 2005. He then went on to complete his electrician’s apprenticeship. He was employed with Frank Millard and Company as a Forman Electrician with IBEW Union Local 13 since 2007. Andrew enjoyed deer hunting and was a member of Whitetails Unlimited.

