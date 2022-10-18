Read full article on original website
Radio Keokuk
Judith Louise Long
Judith Louise Long, 82 of Keokuk, IA died Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. She was born July 10, 1940 in Keokuk, IA the daughter of Felix Leon and Mary Louise Bode Howell. Judith graduated from Keokuk High School with the class of 1958. She then attended the Gem City School of Business in Quincy, IL.
Radio Keokuk
Andrew Scott Whitcomb
Andrew Scott Whitcomb, 35, of Dallas City, died Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in Burlington. Andrew was born December 24, 1986, the son of Paul Albert and Joyce Lynn (Brierton) Whitcomb in Peoria, Illinois. He attended Carthage High School graduating in 2005. He then went on to complete his electrician’s apprenticeship. He was employed with Frank Millard and Company as a Forman Electrician with IBEW Union Local 13 since 2007. Andrew enjoyed deer hunting and was a member of Whitetails Unlimited.
Radio Keokuk
Scot Alan Brisby
Scot Alan “Big Dog” Brisby, 60, of Montrose, IA died Sunday, October 16, 2022 at River Hills Village in Keokuk. He was born on February 7, 1962 in Keokuk, IA the son of Eugene and Judith Holland Brisby. Scot graduated from Central Lee High School with the Class of 1980.
KBUR
Keokuk cyclist killed in car accident
Keokuk, IA- A Keokuk man was killed after being struck by a car while riding a bicycle. 57-year-old Clark Evan Pfeiferling of Keokuk was struck by a vehicle and killed near the intersection of Cleaver Street and US 136 in Keokuk, at about 6 PM Wednesday, October 19th. According to...
Pen City Current
For the Record – Thursday, October 20, 2022
10/19/22 – 12:00 a.m. – Fort Madison police cited Brandon Warron Traman, 35, of Fort Madison, in the 2300 block of Avenue L, on a charge of driving under suspension. 10/19/22 – 5:40 a.m. – Fort Madison police arrested Hank William McCann, Jr., 28, of Fort Madison, in the 800 block of Avenue E, on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to Lee County Jail.
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Hancock County for Sept. 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Raymond Webb of Bloomington sold a residence at 106 Ash in...
KWQC
Fort Madison police post stop signs while power out
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Fort Madison police are working to post stop signs while areas of Fort Madison are out of power, including stop lights on Thursday. According to Fort Madison police, they are working to find out why the power went out. This is a developing story. TV6 will...
KWQC
October snowfall in the Quad Cities
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - We have been no stranger to snow in eastern Iowa and western Illinois during the month of October over the last several years. In 2017 the Quad Cities International Airport received a trace of snow. In 2018, 2019 and 2020 there was measurable snow, including...
Pen City Current
Landlord says he's suing city for harassment
FORT MADISON - A property owner in Fort Madison has all but threatened to sue the city over code harrasment. Happyland Properties LLC owner Sean Rogers, out of West Burlington, said he's had enough of the city getting in the way of his property development. Rogers said he's been building...
Pen City Current
Patel takes shot at local redemption center
FORT MADISON - The idea of a redemption center in Fort Madison has been missing the mark for the past 10 years, but a plan out on the west end of town just might work. Ankit Patel, who's family owns Quicker Liquor has opened a location in the same strip mall just a unit west of the liquor store to start taking cans and bottles.
Classmates of construction worker killed in Burlington accident launch GoFundMe, here's how you can help
MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa — Editor's note: The above video aired on Tuesday, Oct. 18. A GoFundMe has been launched to support the memorial and family of a construction worker struck and killed by a car on Tuesday, Oct. 19 and it's already exceeding its goals. Pearson Franklin, a 20-year-old...
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transactions in Adams County from Oct. 3-7, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. The Michael K. Pausch trust of Quincy sold a residence at...
KWQC
Troopers: Keokuk man died after his bike was hit by truck
KEOKUK, Iowa (KWQC) - A man died after being hit while riding his bicycle Wednesday in Keokuk, according to troopers. Iowa State Troopers responded around 5:54 p.m. Wednesday to a crash in the area of South 7th Street and Cleaver Street intersection. According to a crash report, a 1998 Chevrolet...
Iowa bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle Wednesday
KEOKUK, Iowa – A southeast Iowa man died Wednesday after the bicycle he was riding was hit by a vehicle in Keokuk. It happened on U.S. Highway 136 near the intersection of Cleaver Street around 5:54 p.m., according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. Clark Pfeiferling, 57 of Keokuk, was riding a […]
KBUR
Great River Bridge Accident
UPDATE: According to the Des Moines County Sheriffs Office, westbound traffic on the Great River Bridge should reopen by 2:30 PM, based on information from the Illinois State Police. Original story:. Gulfport, Ill.- The westbound lanes of the great river Bridge were shut down Tuesday morning due to an accident.
KBUR
Two construction workers killed in crash on Great River Bridge
Burlington, IA- Two construction workers were killed in an accident Tuesday morning that shut down the Great River Bridge for several hours. According to the Illinois State Police, at about 8:03 AM Tuesday, two Burlington construction workers were walking behind their stationary pickup truck and trailer, setting construction barrels for a work zone on the westbound lanes of the Great River Bridge.
Illinois Trooper hurt, workers killed in Scott’s Law crashes
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police said that a state trooper was hurt and two construction workers were killed in separate Scott’s Law-related crashes. The crashes happened hundreds of miles away from each other, but within 40 minutes of time. The first crash happened in Effingham at 7:25 a.m. on the ramp leading from […]
Pen City Current
FM plant celebrates 50th year in operation
FORT MADISON - It's been under multiple corporate brands, but the Conagra facility that produces about 4 million cans of food products daily, rolled over 50 years in operation with a celebration Sunday in Fort Madison. Plant Manager Bryan Langerud said the secret to the 50 years isn't such a...
muddyrivernews.com
‘I’ve never seen anything like it … I’m appalled that it got passed’: Panel pleads for changes to be made to SAFE-T Act before Jan. 1
QUINCY — Adam Yates, chief of the Quincy Police Department, offered a story about a homeowner with a pool to help illustrate the flaws of the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today (SAFE-T) criminal justice reform act. “It’s summertime, you’re out in your backyard, and there’s someone in your swimming...
