Danvers, MA

(Audio) Post-game, Pre-game with St. John’s Prep Football Coach Brian St. Pierre – Another Catholic Conference Rival This Week

By msonewsp
msonewsports.com
 5 days ago
msonewsports.com

Masconomet Takes Down Danvers in OT 27-21, Watch Winning TD Scored by Will Shannon – Post Game Videos – Photos

BOXFORD (Videos – Photos) The Masconomet football team trailed 21-7 at the half and after a scoreless third quarter Masco mounted a 4th quarter comeback. The game went to overtime after Danvers scored what appeared to be a last second touchdown at the end of regulation that was later called back for too many men on the field. Masco captain Will Shannon ended up scoring the winning touchdown in overtime giving Masconomet the 27-21 win. In the post-game interviews the coaches do refer to the officiating confusion at the end of regulation. Masconomet scored the game’s last 20 points.
DANVERS, MA
msonewsports.com

Friday, 10/21 – Local News & Sports Podcast – Moulton to Face Two Challengers – Halloween Hype Grows in Salem

Weather – National Weather Service – A very seasonable and bright late October day is on tap for your Friday! Enjoy temperatures in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s!. City of Salem – Seven inbound trains and six outbound trains will be added to the Newburyport Rockport Line during the weekends of October 22-23 and October 29-30.
SALEM, MA
msonewsports.com

(Video) The Newsroom with Salem News Reporters Paul Leighton and Dustin Luca – Local Hurricane Task Force; Haunted Happenings

BEVERLY/SALEM – This week, Salem News reporters Paul Leighton and Dustin Luca discuss several of their most recent articles. Topics include: Local Hurricane Task Force responders return from Floriday; latest on use of Gordon College property; Beverly Birth Center update; the 13-year Beverly bridge project; who’s on the Salem Ferry; and all Haunted Happenings all the time.
BEVERLY, MA
msonewsports.com

The Latest Tips on How to Get to Salem, Not with Your Car – Helpful Information & Links

SALEM – City of Salem releases the latest and best tips on how to enjoy Salem’s Haunted Happenings. Do not drive to Salem on October weekends. Use public transportation, such as the MBTA commuter rail (www.mbta.com/salem) or the Salem Ferry (www.salemferry.com). The MBTA has added additional trains for October weekends and the Salem Ferry has also increased capacity. If you must drive, plan your parking strategy ahead of time. Downtown garages and lots fill up early. Use satellite parking, MBTA garage parking, or the MBTA garage in Beverly and take the Commuter Rail one stop to Salem (a 4-minute train ride).
SALEM, MA

