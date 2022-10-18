(Audio) Post-game, Pre-game with St. John’s Prep Football Coach Brian St. Pierre – Another Catholic Conference Rival This Week

BOXFORD (Videos – Photos) The Masconomet football team trailed 21-7 at the half and after a scoreless third quarter Masco mounted a 4th quarter comeback. The game went to overtime after Danvers scored what appeared to be a last second touchdown at the end of regulation that was later called back for too many men on the field. Masco captain Will Shannon ended up scoring the winning touchdown in overtime giving Masconomet the 27-21 win. In the post-game interviews the coaches do refer to the officiating confusion at the end of regulation. Masconomet scored the game’s last 20 points.

DANVERS, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO