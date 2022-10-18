Read full article on original website
Related
Radio Keokuk
Judith Louise Long
Judith Louise Long, 82 of Keokuk, IA died Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. She was born July 10, 1940 in Keokuk, IA the daughter of Felix Leon and Mary Louise Bode Howell. Judith graduated from Keokuk High School with the class of 1958. She then attended the Gem City School of Business in Quincy, IL.
Radio Keokuk
Scot Alan Brisby
Scot Alan “Big Dog” Brisby, 60, of Montrose, IA died Sunday, October 16, 2022 at River Hills Village in Keokuk. He was born on February 7, 1962 in Keokuk, IA the son of Eugene and Judith Holland Brisby. Scot graduated from Central Lee High School with the Class of 1980.
KBUR
Keokuk cyclist killed in car accident
Keokuk, IA- A Keokuk man was killed after being struck by a car while riding a bicycle. 57-year-old Clark Evan Pfeiferling of Keokuk was struck by a vehicle and killed near the intersection of Cleaver Street and US 136 in Keokuk, at about 6 PM Wednesday, October 19th. According to...
KBUR
GoFundMe fundraiser organized for bridge accident victim
Burlington, IA- A fundraiser has been organized in memory of one of the victims killed in an accident on the Great River Bridge. The Burlington Beacon reports that the Mount Pleasant High School class of 2020 has started a GoFundMe campaign in memory of 20-year-old Pearson Franklin of New London.
Pen City Current
For the Record – Thursday, October 20, 2022
10/19/22 – 12:00 a.m. – Fort Madison police cited Brandon Warron Traman, 35, of Fort Madison, in the 2300 block of Avenue L, on a charge of driving under suspension. 10/19/22 – 5:40 a.m. – Fort Madison police arrested Hank William McCann, Jr., 28, of Fort Madison, in the 800 block of Avenue E, on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to Lee County Jail.
KWQC
Fort Madison police post stop signs while power out
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Fort Madison police are working to post stop signs while areas of Fort Madison are out of power, including stop lights on Thursday. According to Fort Madison police, they are working to find out why the power went out. This is a developing story. TV6 will...
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Hancock County for Sept. 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Raymond Webb of Bloomington sold a residence at 106 Ash in...
Classmates of construction worker killed in Burlington accident launch GoFundMe, here's how you can help
MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa — Editor's note: The above video aired on Tuesday, Oct. 18. A GoFundMe has been launched to support the memorial and family of a construction worker struck and killed by a car on Tuesday, Oct. 19 and it's already exceeding its goals. Pearson Franklin, a 20-year-old...
kciiradio.com
Southeast Iowa Fishing Report
Water temperatures dropped significantly in much of southeast Iowa, but opportunities for anglers still remain. The water temperature in Big Hollow Lake in Des Moines County is in the upper 40s. Bluegill are beginning to move to deeper water for the winter. Any of them remaining should be found in 6-8 feet of water in the brush.
Pen City Current
Stark contrasts in Schulz, Amandus candidacies
FORT MADISON - The race for the Lee County Supervisor District 2 seat is heating up and Pen City Current posed five questions to both Tom Schulz, the Republican candidate, and Donna Amandus, the Democrat seeking the seat. The questions focus on hot-button issues currently facing supervisors and the county....
Iowa bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle Wednesday
Clark Pfeiferling, 57 of Keokuk, was riding a bicycle westbound on Highway 136 when the bike was struck from behind by a westbound vehicle driven by 70-year-old Sharon Robey of Niota, Illinois.
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transactions in Adams County from Oct. 3-7, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. The Michael K. Pausch trust of Quincy sold a residence at...
roadtirement.com
Hannibal, Missouri, home of Mark Twain/Samuel Clemens
During one of our trips from Indiana to the west coast we stopped in Hannibal, Missouri. Famous for being the home of Samuel Clemens, also known as the author Mark Twain, Hannibal is a really interesting and very historic small town on the banks of the mighty Mississippi River. Mark...
KWQC
October snowfall in the Quad Cities
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - We have been no stranger to snow in eastern Iowa and western Illinois during the month of October over the last several years. In 2017 the Quad Cities International Airport received a trace of snow. In 2018, 2019 and 2020 there was measurable snow, including...
KWQC
Troopers: Keokuk man died after his bike was hit by truck
KEOKUK, Iowa (KWQC) - A man died after being hit while riding his bicycle Wednesday in Keokuk, according to troopers. Iowa State Troopers responded around 5:54 p.m. Wednesday to a crash in the area of South 7th Street and Cleaver Street intersection. According to a crash report, a 1998 Chevrolet...
Pen City Current
Landlord says he's suing city for harassment
FORT MADISON - A property owner in Fort Madison has all but threatened to sue the city over code harrasment. Happyland Properties LLC owner Sean Rogers, out of West Burlington, said he's had enough of the city getting in the way of his property development. Rogers said he's been building...
KBUR
Two construction workers killed in crash on Great River Bridge
Burlington, IA- Two construction workers were killed in an accident Tuesday morning that shut down the Great River Bridge for several hours. According to the Illinois State Police, at about 8:03 AM Tuesday, two Burlington construction workers were walking behind their stationary pickup truck and trailer, setting construction barrels for a work zone on the westbound lanes of the Great River Bridge.
KBUR
Great River Bridge Accident
UPDATE: According to the Des Moines County Sheriffs Office, westbound traffic on the Great River Bridge should reopen by 2:30 PM, based on information from the Illinois State Police. Original story:. Gulfport, Ill.- The westbound lanes of the great river Bridge were shut down Tuesday morning due to an accident.
tspr.org
McDonough County Board approves pipeline moratorium
The McDonough County Board is trying to put the brakes on a proposed CO2 pipeline that would run through parts of the county. The board this week unanimously approved a two-year moratorium for CO2 pipelines in the county. Board Chair Scott Schwerer said the county wants to give the federal...
Comments / 0