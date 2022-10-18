It’s a happy day for Swifties all over the world—Taylor Swift just released her long-awaited album, Midnights. Swift has treated fans to plenty of BTS action on Instagram in order to celebrate, including a teaser for a video staring Laura Dern (!). But the post that caught our eye the most? Well, it was a story that the singer-songwriter posted, painting her nails with what she calls a “Midnights manicure.”

13 HOURS AGO