Chaeles Heyneman
4d ago
HILLSDALE COLLEGE is a outstanding place of learning. Staunch supporters of the United States Constitution and the Bill of Rights. We should all support them !!!
reagan
3d ago
Love Hillsdale and their commitment to classical liberal arts education. What a slanted article - so unsurprised by the low-IQ journalism.
Ohio may end reading assessment requirement for third-graders
The Third Grade Reading Guarantee remains one of the most hotly-debated policies in Ohio's education system, but it may cease to exist come next year.
2022 Voters' guide: Ohio
Election Day is Nov. 8 and Ohio's races could potentially impact the national political landscape. Why it matters: Voters will decide on three Ohio Supreme Court seats that could potentially flip the court from red to blue, as well as between the first woman governor or an incumbent. The winners will make consequential decisions about abortion, future elections and redistricting in our state. And Ohio's neck-and-neck Senate race could help decide which party has the majority in the U.S. Senate. How to vote in metro ColumbusDue to unconstitutional statewide redistricting this year, your district might have changed.Find your new...
Digging deeper into Ohio Issue One — bail reform
Ahead of the November election, we break down what Issue One, which deals with bail and public safety, would do if passed in Ohio.
“Special paper.” Ohio Auditor floats theory of election fraud
Ohio Auditor Keith Faber last Tuesday told members of the Westerville Tea Party that it was unlikely that widespread fraud occurs in Ohio elections. But that didn’t stop him from holding out a sinister possibility: that the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections might be diverting special voting-machine paper to other states where unscrupulous elements might […] The post “Special paper.” Ohio Auditor floats theory of election fraud appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
The future of public education is at stake this November: Susan Tave Zelman
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- While abortion, gun violence, and the economy will influence the outcomes of Ohio’s election for governor and U.S. senator, let us not forget to raise the issue of how candidates view the future of education in Ohio. Education is the cornerstone of our democracy. Through public education, students learn how to become good citizens. They also learn the importance of making good decisions that affect their lives and the state and country as a whole.
Cleveland Jewish News
Ohio GOP candidate defends ‘Jew you down’ comment by saying Jews have ‘solid money principles’
(JTA) – Facing criticism about her use in 2014 of the antisemitic phrase “Jew you down,” the Republican nominee for a competitive state Senate seat in Ohio this week said she was just trying to praise Jews’ frugality. Michele Reynolds, a business owner and former public...
Ohio Auditor Keith Faber makes shameful, false claim about Cuyahoga County tampering with elections: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio Auditor Keith Faber spun a sinister story to the members of the Westerville Tea Party, speculating Cuyahoga County Board of Elections could divert special voting-machine paper to other states for voter fraud. We’re talking about the baseless accusations from a state official on Today in Ohio....
Ohio AG Yost rejects proposal to let Ohio voters decide on raising minimum wage to $15 an hour
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Attorney General Dave Yost has rejected a petition to let voters decide if the […] The post Ohio AG Yost rejects proposal to let Ohio voters decide on raising minimum wage to $15 an hour appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
wkms.org
Crossing state lines: traveling for abortion care in post-Roe southern Kentucky
With Kentucky’s abortion ban in effect, pregnant patients can’t get an abortion in the state unless their lives are at risk and that’s forcing some to seek care elsewhere. Out of Kentucky’s seven bordering states, Illinois is one that has abortion protections. In Virgina, there are currently...
Times Gazette
You should vote for Issue 1
In case you’ve missed the mountain of political ads all over the television and internet, Ohio will hold an election on Nov. 8. Plenty of attention has been given to the various candidates for elected office, but very little has been given to the ballot issues which will also be decided by Ohio voters. Issue 1 and Issue 2 are both constitutional amendments, and any time the fundamental document which outlines the powers of our government is changed, then we should definitely pay attention.
Ohio retired teachers’ pension fund suffers $5.3 billion loss as staff get bonuses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s teacher retirement system paid out $10 million in staff bonuses the same year its pension fund lost over $5 billion, according to updated figures released Thursday. Two months after the State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio (STRS) Board awarded its 100-member investment staff with hefty performance bonuses, the pension fund […]
Record-Herald
Ohio Issue 2 centers on voting rights
Election integrity has become a more politicized topic of debate in recent years, and that issue is at the center of one of the statewide issues Ohio voters will consider this November. Issue 2 gives voters the choice of approving or rejecting a Constitutional Amendment that would only allow for...
Ohio voters to decide non-US citizens' local election voting rights, changes to voting age requirements under Issue 2
OHIO, USA — Issue 2 on the Ohio ballot will address voting rights in local elections for non-U.S. citizens. These are legal citizens who have green cards but are not U.S. citizens, like people who are in Ohio for work or may have children in school. Yellow Springs, east...
13abc.com
State Senator Teresa Fedor announces retirement
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Senator Teresa Fedor (D-Toledo) has announced her retirement. According to Senator Fedor’s office, Fedor will retire from the Ohio Senate effective Oct. 31, 2022. “It has been an honor and privilege to serve in the Ohio Legislature for the past 22 years in both...
Teaching racism in history classes, LGBTQ student safety dominate races for Ohio State Board of Education
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio voters will fill five seats this year on the state board that sets education policy across the state, as its members grapple with national culture wars that have made state and local boards of education their new front lines. The past year has been marked...
Just when you thought 2022 couldn’t get any weirder: Eric Foster
ATLANTA -- In 2019, the village of Yellow Springs held a referendum on whether to allow people who were residents but not U.S. citizens to cast a vote in local elections. Yellow Springs Council President Brian Housh told the Dayton Daily News that allowing noncitizens to vote would have affected about 30 of the village’s roughly 3,800 residents. Those 30 residents included business owners and those with children in local schools. The residents of Yellow Springs thought that those 30 residents should be allowed a voice in their local elections. The referendum passed with 59% of the vote.
Many of the Ohio Redistricting Commission Members Who Pushed Through Unconstitutional Maps Are Up for Reelection
Will the mess they made follow them to the ballot?
WILX-TV
Michigan State University joins fight over statute of limitations
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State, the University of Michigan, and Ohio State University are on the same side trying to get judges to limit the amount of time sexual-abuse survivors have to file lawsuits. MSU and UM are siding with Ohio State in a suit filed by the...
DeWine’s hypocrisy on American Rescue Plan dollars as garish as it gets
This is nothing new. Supposedly anti-“Big Government” state leaders slam D.C. politicians for “reckless spending” when D.C. gets things done on health care, education, infrastructure, the environment, stimulus, jobs, the economy. Then those state politicians turn right around and allocate billions in new funding, installing new federally funded programs and initiatives in their states. Then […] The post DeWine’s hypocrisy on American Rescue Plan dollars as garish as it gets appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio’s COVID-19 cases bounce back after hitting milestone
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – After recently falling out of the quintuple digits for the first time in months, Ohio’s latest COVID-19 report made that a brief respite. The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 11,097 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, bringing the case count above 10,000 week-over-week once again. While the new data puts […]
