Kentucky State

spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky public school administrator wins top honors

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The American Association of School Administrators (AASA) has recognized Kentucky superintendent Rob Clayton for excellence. Specifically, the group commended Clayton for effective leadership of Warren County Public Schools (WCPS), a post he has held since 2013. During this time, the school district has experienced a...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
hazard-herald.com

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Kentucky

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
KENTUCKY STATE
103GBF

Good News Kentucky Parents! You May Have P-EBT Funds

Bring on the MONEY! Parents if you received P-EBT funds during the pandemic there's a good chance you will be receiving more cash on your card. The Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer Stimulus (P-EBT) for short was meant to help families who had children learning virtually due to COVID-19. The program is offered through the Cabinet for Health and Family Services and the USDA Food and Nutrition Service.
KENTUCKY STATE
Eastern Progress

What manufacturing workers make in Kentucky

Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Kentucky using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on get-it-made.co.uk, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Amendment 1 will be on Kentucky ballots. What would it do?

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky's GOP state lawmakers were livid in 2020. They were upset Gov. Andy Beshear's COVID-19 restrictions closed many businesses and forced schools to offer remote instruction only. And they were frustrated there was little they could do until they convened in January 2021 for their regularly scheduled General Assembly.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Republican candidate disqualified to run for Kentucky House seat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Republican candidate has been disqualified to run for a Kentucky House seat. Susan Tyler Witten was running in House District 31, which includes Douglas Hills, Plainview, and part of Jeffersontown. Democrat Sue Foster challenged her candidacy in a lawsuit arguing that Witten used voter signatures...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Susan Tyler Witten disqualified from KY State Rep. race

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Judge Annie O’Connell has granted the disqualification of Susan Tyler Witten from the Kentucky State Representative District No. 31 race and will not be on the ballot. The ruling was decided Wednesday. The petitioner, Susan Foster, is the democratic opponent in this years race. According...
KENTUCKY STATE
WSAZ

What is Amendment 2 and how could it impact Kentucky?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Election Day is three weeks away and Kentuckians heading to the polls will vote on two constitutional amendments. Many eyes are on Amendment 2 which addresses the right to abortion. Abortions aren’t currently being performed in Kentucky except for medical emergencies, under a state “trigger law”...
KENTUCKY STATE
99.5 WKDQ

10 Kids Are Still Actively Missing From 2022 in Kentucky & One is From Owensboro

One of a parent's worst nightmares is to have their child go missing. Kentucky has several kids still activity missing and one of these kiddos is from right here in Owensboro. Growing up my mother was constantly reminding me to stay with her in stores and to be aware of my surroundings. She basically stamped it on my brain. I always thought the main reason for kids going missing was because they were kidnapped but statistics show there are several different reasons a child may go missing.
OWENSBORO, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | What is Amendment 2 and how could it impact Kentucky?

WATCH | Dog found paralyzed, dragging himself after EKY flooding looking for forever home. Dog found paralyzed, dragging himself after EKY flooding looking for forever home. WATCH | Suspects in off-campus party shooting that hurt UK students appear in court. Updated: 18 hours ago. Suspects in off-campus party shooting that...
KENTUCKY STATE
thelevisalazer.com

Illegal Sign Removal Underway in Highway District 12

HIGHWAY DISTRICT 12 – (Oct.19, 2022) – A sign removal blitz is underway in the seven counties of Highway District 12: Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Lawrence, Letcher, Martin, and Pike. All signs illegally placed on state right of way will be removed – this includes signage for political candidates, yard sales, businesses, real estate, or any other purpose.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WBKO

KYTC removing ‘illegal’ promotional signs from right-of-ways

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews have been working to remove “illegally placed” items along state-maintained right-of-way areas. Wes Watt with the KYTC District 3 that serves Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson, Todd and Warren Counties said political candidates, residents, business operators, realtors and property owners along U.S. and Kentucky routes are reminded “no signage is allowed on right-of-way other than official highway signs and items approved through a permit process.”
WARREN COUNTY, KY

