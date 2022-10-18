Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky public school administrator wins top honors
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The American Association of School Administrators (AASA) has recognized Kentucky superintendent Rob Clayton for excellence. Specifically, the group commended Clayton for effective leadership of Warren County Public Schools (WCPS), a post he has held since 2013. During this time, the school district has experienced a...
hazard-herald.com
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Kentucky
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
Beshear: Kentucky adults can access Medicaid benefits Jan. 1
Adults on Medicaid will be able to access benefits while utilizing federal dollars for the program beginning January 1, 2023.
Good News Kentucky Parents! You May Have P-EBT Funds
Bring on the MONEY! Parents if you received P-EBT funds during the pandemic there's a good chance you will be receiving more cash on your card. The Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer Stimulus (P-EBT) for short was meant to help families who had children learning virtually due to COVID-19. The program is offered through the Cabinet for Health and Family Services and the USDA Food and Nutrition Service.
Eastern Progress
What manufacturing workers make in Kentucky
Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Kentucky using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on get-it-made.co.uk, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
wkms.org
Crossing state lines: traveling for abortion care in post-Roe southern Kentucky
With Kentucky’s abortion ban in effect, pregnant patients can’t get an abortion in the state unless their lives are at risk and that’s forcing some to seek care elsewhere. Out of Kentucky’s seven bordering states, Illinois is one that has abortion protections. In Virgina, there are currently...
WLKY.com
Amendment 1 will be on Kentucky ballots. What would it do?
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky's GOP state lawmakers were livid in 2020. They were upset Gov. Andy Beshear's COVID-19 restrictions closed many businesses and forced schools to offer remote instruction only. And they were frustrated there was little they could do until they convened in January 2021 for their regularly scheduled General Assembly.
WLKY.com
Republican candidate disqualified to run for Kentucky House seat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Republican candidate has been disqualified to run for a Kentucky House seat. Susan Tyler Witten was running in House District 31, which includes Douglas Hills, Plainview, and part of Jeffersontown. Democrat Sue Foster challenged her candidacy in a lawsuit arguing that Witten used voter signatures...
Wave 3
Susan Tyler Witten disqualified from KY State Rep. race
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Judge Annie O’Connell has granted the disqualification of Susan Tyler Witten from the Kentucky State Representative District No. 31 race and will not be on the ballot. The ruling was decided Wednesday. The petitioner, Susan Foster, is the democratic opponent in this years race. According...
wkms.org
County leaders say rural EMS services in Kentucky continue to face staffing challenges
County leaders in Kentucky say rural emergency medical services continue to struggle with staffing their ambulances. The Kentucky Cabinet of Health and Family Services’s Emergency Medical Service Task Force met earlier this week to discuss how best to assist EMS services in the state’s rural counties. Speaking to...
WSAZ
What is Amendment 2 and how could it impact Kentucky?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Election Day is three weeks away and Kentuckians heading to the polls will vote on two constitutional amendments. Many eyes are on Amendment 2 which addresses the right to abortion. Abortions aren’t currently being performed in Kentucky except for medical emergencies, under a state “trigger law”...
10 Kids Are Still Actively Missing From 2022 in Kentucky & One is From Owensboro
One of a parent's worst nightmares is to have their child go missing. Kentucky has several kids still activity missing and one of these kiddos is from right here in Owensboro. Growing up my mother was constantly reminding me to stay with her in stores and to be aware of my surroundings. She basically stamped it on my brain. I always thought the main reason for kids going missing was because they were kidnapped but statistics show there are several different reasons a child may go missing.
National Kentucky Day is Oct. 19; what you may not know about the state
National Kentucky Day is celebrated annually on October 19. The holiday recognizes the moment in history when Kentucky was approved for statehood.
wnky.com
Beshear announces some Kentucky residents can apply for marijuana possession pardons
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky residents who only have a misdemeanor charge for a simple marijuana possession conviction on their record may apply for a pardon. The governor spoke on the topic during his Team Kentucky update Thursday, saying his administration is considering the next steps...
WKYT 27
WATCH | What is Amendment 2 and how could it impact Kentucky?
WATCH | Dog found paralyzed, dragging himself after EKY flooding looking for forever home. Dog found paralyzed, dragging himself after EKY flooding looking for forever home. WATCH | Suspects in off-campus party shooting that hurt UK students appear in court. Updated: 18 hours ago. Suspects in off-campus party shooting that...
Humans remains found in 2004 ID’d as missing Kentucky man
Human remains found in 2004 near a southern Indiana lake have been identified as those of a long-missing Kentucky man, officials said. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said the remains were positively identified as those of Steve Gabbard, a Louisville, Kentucky, man who was 38 when he was reported missing in 2002.
thelevisalazer.com
Illegal Sign Removal Underway in Highway District 12
HIGHWAY DISTRICT 12 – (Oct.19, 2022) – A sign removal blitz is underway in the seven counties of Highway District 12: Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Lawrence, Letcher, Martin, and Pike. All signs illegally placed on state right of way will be removed – this includes signage for political candidates, yard sales, businesses, real estate, or any other purpose.
WBKO
KYTC removing ‘illegal’ promotional signs from right-of-ways
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews have been working to remove “illegally placed” items along state-maintained right-of-way areas. Wes Watt with the KYTC District 3 that serves Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson, Todd and Warren Counties said political candidates, residents, business operators, realtors and property owners along U.S. and Kentucky routes are reminded “no signage is allowed on right-of-way other than official highway signs and items approved through a permit process.”
WTVQ
McDonald’s tests selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts at 9 Kentucky locations
(CNN NEWSOURCE) — McDonald’s and Krispy Kreme are testing out a sweet team-up! Tuesday, the two companies announced McDonald’s will start selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts at nine locations across the Louisville area. It is part of a small test for the companies. The select restaurants will carry...
