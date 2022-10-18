ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Ky. energy bills likely to go up this winter amid rising fuel prices

Kentucky coal has had a good year. So let’s talk about it. Coal is the dirtiest fossil fuel and the single largest contributor to global temperature increases, according to the International Energy Agency. It’s also deeply rooted in Kentucky culture and helped the state and the country prosper. Coal...
Kentucky facing a blood shortage as hospital blood needs rise

Hospitals across Kentucky are using more blood than usual and that is leading to a blood supply shortage. The Kentucky Blood Center is putting out the call for donations. The recent uptick in traumas is causing medical facilities to use 18% more blood for transfusions over recent months. Eric Lindsey...
A rare but dangerous flesh-eating bacteria is infecting Florida residents

Parts of Florida hit hardest by Hurricane Ian are seeing nearly double the normal number of infections from a flesh-eating bacteria that thrives in brackish floodwaters. According to the Florida Department of Health, the state has seen 65 cases of Vibrio vulnificus infections and 11 deaths from the bacterium in 2022. Lee County, where Ian made landfall on Sept 28 as a category 4 storm, accounts for 45% of the cases.
FLORIDA STATE

