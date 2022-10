The community is invited to join the Bucks County Coroner’s Office at the Unattended Veterans Service at Washington Crossing National Cemetery. The ceremony will be held at 830 Highland Road, Upper Makefield Township at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. Bucks County Coroner, Meredith Buck announced the Coroner’s Office will...

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO