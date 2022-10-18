Read full article on original website
cbs17
Part of US-70, US-401 closed after Sunday morning crash, NCDOT says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Part of US-70 eastbound and part of US-401 southbound were closed Sunday morning after a crash in Raleigh, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. NCDOT says officials closed the roads at 11:02 a.m. in the area near Carolina Pines Ave. As of 12:28...
North Carolina men arrested in fentanyl sting that yielded enough to kill 2.7 million people, Florida sheriff says
Several pounds of the fentanyl in the bust was hidden in a Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal box and a yellow Igloo cooler.
North Carolina police seek public’s help in cold case murder of man who was driving, leading to crash that injured 5 others
Demeico Sowell Jr., 20, was killed while he was driving early on the night before Thanksgiving nearly two years ago.
22,000 lbs. of catfish spilled on I-95 in North Carolina after crash
A semi-truck crashed on I-95 in Cumberland County near Wade.
cbs17
1 shot at Snoopy’s Hot Dogs in Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot Sunday afternoon in Raleigh in the parking lot of a hot dog restaurant, according to Raleigh police. The shooting took place around 2:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Snoopy’s Hot Dogs on Spring Forest Road. Police said an associate...
WRAL
Tractor-trailer carrying live fish spills on I-95 north of Fayetteville
GODWIN, N.C. — A crash involving a tractor-trailer and spilled live fish on Tuesday closed northbound lanes on Interstate 95 in Cumberland County. The crash occurred before 5:45 a.m. near Exit 61 for Wade-Stedman Road, near Godwin and north of Fayetteville. The truck was carrying thousands of pounds of...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Man Turns Down Huge Sum After Winning The Lottery
A North Carolina man is making headlines not only for his huge recent lottery win but also because of the way he is choosing to receive his prize. Christopher Johnson of Wake County, North Carolina spent two dollars on a quick pick online ticket in the Lucky for Life game. The great news is he won!! That means Christopher literally could take home $25,000 a year for life. That allows him to make future plans that he possibly didn’t have the option to make before the win.
Worker dies after forklift flips at North Carolina construction site
Public Information Officer Bill Crabtree confirmed a man working in the 10,000 block of Star Road has died after "a forklift rolled over on the operator and killed him" around 6 p.m.
Driver crashes in North Carolina after I-40 chase tops 150 mph, troopers say
The chase began in Durham County and moved into Wake County -- with the crash happening in south Raleigh.
wpde.com
1 killed after car hits train in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — One person was killed Tuesday morning after a car crashed into an Amtrak train on Railroad Street at East Main Street in the Rowland community of Robeson County, according to Lt. Steven Collins with the Rowland Police Department. Collins said they’re not able to...
cbs17
Police investigate deadly Fayetteville shooting
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Fayetteville Police Department is currently investigating a shooting death that occurred just before 7 p.m. Friday. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Maitland Drive just before 7 p.m. and is currently questioning a suspect in a death investigation. Sgt. Alpha Caldwell said the...
North Carolina woman sentenced for 2018 kidnapping of 3 adults, 1 toddler
Merianda Gray pled guilty to the charge in April 2021, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Michael Easley of the Eastern District of North Carolina.
North Carolina man arrested for killing his brother, police say
A man was arrested on Thursday for killing his brother, according to the Hope Mills Police Department.
Teenage daughter of Fayetteville city councilwoman fatally shot
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The teenage daughter of a Fayetteville city councilwoman was shot to death on Friday night. Coryonna Young, a 10th grader at Seventy-First High School and the daughter of Councilwoman Courtney Banks-McLaughlin, was found with a fatal gunshot wound, according to police. Officers and EMS responded to...
WCNC
North Carolina toddler fatally shoots himself, sheriff says
BENSON, N.C. — A North Carolina sheriff's office said a toddler fatally shot himself while playing with a handgun. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to West Watson Road in Benson on Sunday night and found a 2-year-old boy near a vehicle with a gunshot wound.
cbs17
Fight at Fayetteville V.A. leads to crash and 2nd deadly shooting of night
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified a man who was killed in a second Fayetteville shooting late Tuesday night outside the city’s Veteran’s Affairs. Shaquille Deconte Bratcher, 29, of Raeford, died from a shooting that happened around 11 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Raeford Road, which is the city’s V.A., police said. Another man was injured.
WITN
Father and daughter perish in Greene County house fire
First Alert Forecast for Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Beaufort County holds forum for sheriff candidates. Beaufort County holds forum for sheriff candidates. WHO AM I? Kinston police say dollar store robbed, employee assaulted. Updated: 20 hours ago. WHO AM I? Kinston police say dollar store robbed, employee assaulted. Tarboro police:...
'It's very painful': Raleigh family mourns loss of loved one killed while working at recovery center
"She was a wife, a sister, a mother to four children, a cousin, a psychiatric nurse practitioner, and to everyone else -- a friend."
‘Live cockroach crawling on a bowl’: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Oct. 18)
Here’s what we found when we checked the restaurant inspections for Wake and Durham counties for the past week.
cbs17
New central NC severe thunderstorm warnings include Wake, Durham counties
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for multiple central North Carolina counties as of 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service Raleigh. The alert is currently for Orange and Alamance counties until 6:45 p.m. Chapel Hill, Carrboro, Sutphin, Cane Creek Reservoir and Saxapahaw...
