Godwin, NC

cbs17

Part of US-70, US-401 closed after Sunday morning crash, NCDOT says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Part of US-70 eastbound and part of US-401 southbound were closed Sunday morning after a crash in Raleigh, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. NCDOT says officials closed the roads at 11:02 a.m. in the area near Carolina Pines Ave. As of 12:28...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

1 shot at Snoopy’s Hot Dogs in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot Sunday afternoon in Raleigh in the parking lot of a hot dog restaurant, according to Raleigh police. The shooting took place around 2:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Snoopy’s Hot Dogs on Spring Forest Road. Police said an associate...
RALEIGH, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Man Turns Down Huge Sum After Winning The Lottery

A North Carolina man is making headlines not only for his huge recent lottery win but also because of the way he is choosing to receive his prize. Christopher Johnson of Wake County, North Carolina spent two dollars on a quick pick online ticket in the Lucky for Life game. The great news is he won!! That means Christopher literally could take home $25,000 a year for life. That allows him to make future plans that he possibly didn’t have the option to make before the win.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

1 killed after car hits train in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — One person was killed Tuesday morning after a car crashed into an Amtrak train on Railroad Street at East Main Street in the Rowland community of Robeson County, according to Lt. Steven Collins with the Rowland Police Department. Collins said they’re not able to...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Police investigate deadly Fayetteville shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Fayetteville Police Department is currently investigating a shooting death that occurred just before 7 p.m. Friday. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Maitland Drive just before 7 p.m. and is currently questioning a suspect in a death investigation. Sgt. Alpha Caldwell said the...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WCNC

North Carolina toddler fatally shoots himself, sheriff says

BENSON, N.C. — A North Carolina sheriff's office said a toddler fatally shot himself while playing with a handgun. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to West Watson Road in Benson on Sunday night and found a 2-year-old boy near a vehicle with a gunshot wound.
BENSON, NC
cbs17

Fight at Fayetteville V.A. leads to crash and 2nd deadly shooting of night

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified a man who was killed in a second Fayetteville shooting late Tuesday night outside the city’s Veteran’s Affairs. Shaquille Deconte Bratcher, 29, of Raeford, died from a shooting that happened around 11 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Raeford Road, which is the city’s V.A., police said. Another man was injured.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WITN

Father and daughter perish in Greene County house fire

First Alert Forecast for Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Beaufort County holds forum for sheriff candidates. Beaufort County holds forum for sheriff candidates. WHO AM I? Kinston police say dollar store robbed, employee assaulted. Updated: 20 hours ago. WHO AM I? Kinston police say dollar store robbed, employee assaulted. Tarboro police:...
GREENE COUNTY, NC

