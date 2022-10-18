Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update: Boil Water Advisory Ended, Water Main Break FixedMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
The Uber Imposter: The Murder of Samantha JosephsonNikPrinceton, NJ
4 Great Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Why Are There No REAL ID Appointments Available in NJ?Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Princeton University Is Asking For Help In Search For Missing StudentJeffery MacPrinceton, NJ
Related
Across the River from Bucks County, This Vintage Store is a Great Destination for Locals and Visitors
Just a walk over a bridge from Bucks County, a vintage store in a nearby town is full of incredible clothing and oddities for all customers. Erica Moody wrote about the unique spot for Philadelphia Magazine. Bear Bone Vintage, located at 14 Church Street in Lambertville, NJ, is right across...
Peddler’s Village Sets Date to Flip On Its Holiday Lights
I know you're still enjoying Spooky Season, but, this news is too big not to pass along. I just heard from Peddler's Village that they've set the date for its Grand Illumination Celebration, the night they flip the switch on for all of the amazing holiday lights. Trust me, you...
buckscountyherald.com
State funding for expansion of The Rainbow Room to be announced
Leadership from Planned Parenthood Keystone and it’s Rainbow Room will join state Sen. Steve Santarsiero at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, to announce state funding to support The Rainbow Room’s Doylestown location and expand its operation to establish a second, permanent location in Lower Bucks County. A program...
Sugar Factory sets opening date for new N.J. location
Sugar Factory American Brasserie will soon open its second location in New Jersey. The well-known restaurant is opening in Cherry Hill on Wednesday, Oct. 19. It will be located at 923 Haddonfield Rd. in Towne Place at Garden State Park. Sugar Factory originally announced plans in July to open the...
Sopranos’ landmark could be torn down in Belleville, NJ
As preservationists scramble to save an historic funeral home used in HBO's The Sopranos, Belleville officials may clear the way for it's demolition. The Cozzarelli Memorial Home was featured in multiple scenes from seasons 1-6 of The Sopranos, most famously as the funeral locations for Tony's mother. Owner James Cozzarrelli,...
Popular Chadds Ford Eatery May Pop Up Elsewhere in Chester County
Hank's Place will temporarily reopen at the former site of Kennett Steak and Mushroom.Image via Chadds Ford Live. Hank’s Place, a popular eatery in Chadds Ford owned by Kathryn and Anthony Young, has been trying to rebuild since it was destroyed by floodwaters from Hurricane Ida. Now, the couple has decided on a new location in the meantime, writes Rich Swartzmann for Chadds Ford Live.
fox5ny.com
Bears take a snooze in tree in New Jersey neighborhood
NEW JERSEY - A group of black bears has decided to spend their last few days before hibernation camping out in the trees of a Rockaway Township, New Jersey neighborhood. Three bears took a relaxing afternoon nap in a tree on Lenape Avenue in the White Meadow Lake neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.
Home decor store set to replace former N.J. ShopRite
Home decor store chain At Home is gearing up to open another New Jersey location. At Home recently signed a lease to open in Middletown Plaza in Middletown, according to Asbury Park Press. The home goods store will move into the space formerly occupied by ShopRite at 1425 Route 35.
These 6 South Jersey restaurants are a must visit
I'm always on the lookout for great restaurants in the Garden State. My biggest issue now is that with all of the events and travel I haven't had a lot of time to sit down and take in a long relaxing meal!. That said, I am making the effort to...
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Prime Rib in the Country
There is no cut of beef more impressive and amazing than the prime rib. Slowly roasted for hours until the exterior is the color of the darkest mahogany and the interior is a rosy pink, this meat is succulent and intensely beefy in flavor. At its best, the prime rib embodies all of the finest aspects of meat cooking, and here is the absolute best spot in New Jersey to order one.
Phillymag.com
On the Market: Brand-New Canalside House in New Hope
On the outside, it has the look of an old warehouse. On the inside, it’s light, bright, sleek and modern. Designed to blend with its environment, it’s in the heart of town yet tranquil. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood...
This Pennsylvania Festival is a Food Lover's Paradise
If you consider yourself a foodie who loves trying new restaurants, you're going to absolutely love this epic food festival taking place in Philadelphia this weekend. Keep reading to learn more.
billypenn.com
As Wawa closes two Market Street stores, what will take their place?
Center City will soon have five prominent retail locations that used to be Wawa stores, leaving neighbors and passers-by to wonder what might bring those darkened storefronts back to life. What should replace them? Let us know what you think below. Wawa announced last week it will soon close stores...
This Amish Farmers' Market in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
Due to its close proximity to Pennsylvania's Amish Country, southern New Jersey is home to many different Amish markets and restaurants. One of the absolute best is the hidden gem of a farmers' market known as The Dutch Wagon.
Ocean County Lottery Ticket Wins $50K
OCEAN COUNTY – After matching four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn, a lottery ticket purchased in Ocean County won the third-tier prize of $50,000. The lucky ticket was sold at the News Plus located at 620 Mule Road in Toms River. The winning numbers for...
Lagoon Assessments Questioned In Brick
BRICK – With a new way of assessing waterfront properties to pay for dredging, some residents are concerned that the new costs are not being spread out fairly. Brick is in the process of getting a township-wide dredging permit from the NJ Department of Environmental Protection, which means each lagoon neighborhood in need of dredging does not have to apply for their own permit and could use the townwide permit. Nejecho Beach was a pilot project, Business Administrator Joanne Bergin said.
Gigantic! Wow It’s the Biggest Home in New Jersey
When you think houses you probably think three, four, maybe five bedrooms on average. I would say the majority of homes in New Jersey are in the group there. Anything over this average would be considered a big house. This article is about the largest home in New Jersey and...
‘He never walked the boardwalk with me that summer’: Sandy couple finishes rebuilding home just before husband dies
Some residents across New Jersey are still recovering from the destruction of Superstorm Sandy as we approach 10 years, and one Ortley Beach couple paid the ultimate price to rebuild what they lost.
New Jersey grandmother goes viral for ranking her 10 grandkids: ‘Just be careful!’
New York City comedian Dan LaMorte and his New Jersey grandmother, Mary LaMorte, share a family joke: It's a ranking system of the 10 grandchildren. Their "positions" can change at any time.
Yelp says this is New Jersey’s best paella. We had to try it. | Review
A wide, shallow pan steaming with toasty Spanish rice, tender chicken, delicate seafood, fresh vegetables and aromatic spices — great paella is tough to beat, especially in terms of “I wouldn’t dare cook this at home” restaurant experiences. The dish originating from Valencia, Spain is the...
Comments / 0