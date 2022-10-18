ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flemington, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
buckscountyherald.com

State funding for expansion of The Rainbow Room to be announced

Leadership from Planned Parenthood Keystone and it’s Rainbow Room will join state Sen. Steve Santarsiero at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, to announce state funding to support The Rainbow Room’s Doylestown location and expand its operation to establish a second, permanent location in Lower Bucks County. A program...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
NJ.com

Sugar Factory sets opening date for new N.J. location

Sugar Factory American Brasserie will soon open its second location in New Jersey. The well-known restaurant is opening in Cherry Hill on Wednesday, Oct. 19. It will be located at 923 Haddonfield Rd. in Towne Place at Garden State Park. Sugar Factory originally announced plans in July to open the...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Sopranos’ landmark could be torn down in Belleville, NJ

As preservationists scramble to save an historic funeral home used in HBO's The Sopranos, Belleville officials may clear the way for it's demolition. The Cozzarelli Memorial Home was featured in multiple scenes from seasons 1-6 of The Sopranos, most famously as the funeral locations for Tony's mother. Owner James Cozzarrelli,...
BELLEVILLE, NJ
VISTA.Today

Popular Chadds Ford Eatery May Pop Up Elsewhere in Chester County

Hank's Place will temporarily reopen at the former site of Kennett Steak and Mushroom.Image via Chadds Ford Live. Hank’s Place, a popular eatery in Chadds Ford owned by Kathryn and Anthony Young, has been trying to rebuild since it was destroyed by floodwaters from Hurricane Ida. Now, the couple has decided on a new location in the meantime, writes Rich Swartzmann for Chadds Ford Live.
CHADDS FORD, PA
fox5ny.com

Bears take a snooze in tree in New Jersey neighborhood

NEW JERSEY - A group of black bears has decided to spend their last few days before hibernation camping out in the trees of a Rockaway Township, New Jersey neighborhood. Three bears took a relaxing afternoon nap in a tree on Lenape Avenue in the White Meadow Lake neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.
ROCKAWAY, NJ
NJ.com

Home decor store set to replace former N.J. ShopRite

Home decor store chain At Home is gearing up to open another New Jersey location. At Home recently signed a lease to open in Middletown Plaza in Middletown, according to Asbury Park Press. The home goods store will move into the space formerly occupied by ShopRite at 1425 Route 35.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
Travel Maven

This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Prime Rib in the Country

There is no cut of beef more impressive and amazing than the prime rib. Slowly roasted for hours until the exterior is the color of the darkest mahogany and the interior is a rosy pink, this meat is succulent and intensely beefy in flavor. At its best, the prime rib embodies all of the finest aspects of meat cooking, and here is the absolute best spot in New Jersey to order one.
MANASQUAN, NJ
Phillymag.com

On the Market: Brand-New Canalside House in New Hope

On the outside, it has the look of an old warehouse. On the inside, it’s light, bright, sleek and modern. Designed to blend with its environment, it’s in the heart of town yet tranquil. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood...
NEW HOPE, PA
billypenn.com

As Wawa closes two Market Street stores, what will take their place?

Center City will soon have five prominent retail locations that used to be Wawa stores, leaving neighbors and passers-by to wonder what might bring those darkened storefronts back to life. What should replace them? Let us know what you think below. Wawa announced last week it will soon close stores...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Lottery Ticket Wins $50K

OCEAN COUNTY – After matching four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn, a lottery ticket purchased in Ocean County won the third-tier prize of $50,000. The lucky ticket was sold at the News Plus located at 620 Mule Road in Toms River. The winning numbers for...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Lagoon Assessments Questioned In Brick

BRICK – With a new way of assessing waterfront properties to pay for dredging, some residents are concerned that the new costs are not being spread out fairly. Brick is in the process of getting a township-wide dredging permit from the NJ Department of Environmental Protection, which means each lagoon neighborhood in need of dredging does not have to apply for their own permit and could use the townwide permit. Nejecho Beach was a pilot project, Business Administrator Joanne Bergin said.
BRICK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy