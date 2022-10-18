RENO, Nev.- A trio of goals in the first half of of Thursday's match was plenty enough for Air Force, as the Falcons closed out tonight's contest with a 3-1 win. "That was the best performance we've had all year," said head coach Laura Busby. "Our defensive unit played well and we looked incredibly dangerous on the attacking side of the ball. Credit to our players for the work they have put in and their commitment to the process."

