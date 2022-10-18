ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goairforcefalcons.com

Air Force Downs UTRGV on the Road, 2-1

EDINBURG, Texas – The Falcons extended to their sixth-straight win at UTRGV, posting a 2-1 win in Western Athletic Conference action at UTRGV Soccer Complex. Air Force, still unbeaten in the league, improved to 6-4-2, 5-0 WAC. The Falcons defense proved too overwhelming for the Vaqueros while the offense...
EDINBURG, TX
goairforcefalcons.com

Sherman brace leads to Falcons 3-1 win

RENO, Nev.- A trio of goals in the first half of of Thursday's match was plenty enough for Air Force, as the Falcons closed out tonight's contest with a 3-1 win. "That was the best performance we've had all year," said head coach Laura Busby. "Our defensive unit played well and we looked incredibly dangerous on the attacking side of the ball. Credit to our players for the work they have put in and their commitment to the process."
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
goairforcefalcons.com

Air Force Downs Fresno State for MW Win

USAF ACADEMY, Colo. – The Air Force volleyball returned to its winning ways this evening (Oct. 20), as it downed Fresno State during a brief stopover at the Academy. After surrendering the opening set 25-21, the Falcons stormed back with straight 25-19, 25-19, 26-24 victories to improve to 5-5 at Cadet East Gym.
FRESNO, CA
goairforcefalcons.com

Blessing makes 28 saves in 3-2 win over RIT

U. S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Air Force sophomore Guy Blessing made 28 saves, including a penalty shot in the final minute, as the Falcons defeated RIT, 3-2, in an Atlantic Hockey Association game Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Academy's Cadet Ice Arena. It was the league opener for the Falcons, who have now won two straight and sit at 2-2-1 overall, 1-0-0 in the AHA.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
goairforcefalcons.com

Falcon Soccer Travels to UTRGV, Houston Christian

MATCH 12: Air Force (5-4-2, 4-0 WAC) at UT-Rio Grande Valley (4-6-3, 2-3-1 WAC) Following an extended 12-day break from competition, Air Force is back on the pitch this week still atop the WAC standings with a 4-0-0 league mark and 12 points. The Falcons own the longest active win streak in the conference at five consecutive matches as of Oct. 19. Air Force and second-place conference squad San José State (3-0-1) are the only two WAC teams who remain unbeaten in league competition ahead of this weekend's matches.
EDINBURG, TX
goairforcefalcons.com

Snyder Breaks 50-Year Old Points Record Against #13 UC San Diego

Air Force men's water polo (20-8, 1-3 WWPA) fell at #13 UC San Diego (11-10, 6-0 WWPA) 12-7 in a WWPA game Friday night at Canyonview Aquatic Center in La Jolla, Calif. Senior utility Grant Snyder notched a hat-trick with three goals and an assist for four points to set the Air Force single-season record for most points in a season.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy