Hillsborough County, FL

Widower of Publix heiress sees Lakeland park completed in her honor

LAKELAND, Fla. — The new Bonnet Springs Park is opening Saturday with a two-day celebration. The community gets to enjoy the new park, thanks to its biggest benefactor Carol Jenkins Barnett, daughter of the Publix grocery story founder George Jenkins. What You Need To Know. Widower of Publix heiress...
LAKELAND, FL
Tampa International Airport restroom wins “Best Bathroom in America”

The Cintas America’s Best Restroom Contest showcases the best public restrooms in the U.S. and awards one lucky winner with $2,500 in Cintas products and services. That winner is officially Tampa International Airport. The other finialists were: Botanic Gardens in Delaware, La Patisserie in Charleston, Headlands Lodge and Spa...
TAMPA, FL
Treasure Island Florida: What to do in Treasure Island Florida?

Treasure Island is a city in Pinellas County, Florida, United States. The city is bounded by the Gulf of Mexico to the west, St. Petersburg to the south, and unincorporated Pinellas County to the east and north. It is a suburb of St. Petersburg. The population was 7,527 at the 2010 census.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Halloween happenings around Tampa Bay

Pumpkin patches and demonic decorations herald the haunting season: Halloween will soon be upon us. Bewitched and bedeviled, Pinellas residents busily prepare their costumes, stockpile sweets and seek out some of the area’s most terrifying Halloween happenings. During this creepy season, communities throughout Pinellas and around the Tampa Bay area play host to horrifying haunted houses, fiendishly fun festivals and tantalizing trick-or-treating. With such a variety of activities, there’s plenty to do for both the adult crowd as well as all the little ghouls and goblins.
CLEARWATER, FL
Pasco County’s Broadening Tax Base

In their latest piece for the Laker/Lutz News, staff writer B.C. Manion gives readers an informative look at Pasco County’s broadening tax base. Manion’s article follows a luncheon in which Pasco County Property Appraiser Mike Wells was in attendance, giving comments on the evolution of the county’s tax finances.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Opioid recovery network, CORE, launches in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla — Florida health officials announced the launch of the Coordinated Opioid Recovery, CORE, Wednesday afternoon in Pasco County. The program, which is a network of addiction care and coordinated effort between different departments, is the first of its kind in the U.S. After two successful years in Palm Beach County, the network is being expanded to 12 counties across Florida, including Pasco.
PASCO COUNTY, FL

