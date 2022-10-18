Read full article on original website
Complaints mount against boat dock company for not delivering
Nearly two dozen homeowners say they forked over tens of thousands of dollars for boat docks and lifts they never got from AVCO Marine Construction in Hudson.
Bay News 9
Widower of Publix heiress sees Lakeland park completed in her honor
LAKELAND, Fla. — The new Bonnet Springs Park is opening Saturday with a two-day celebration. The community gets to enjoy the new park, thanks to its biggest benefactor Carol Jenkins Barnett, daughter of the Publix grocery story founder George Jenkins. What You Need To Know. Widower of Publix heiress...
Candlelight vigil in Largo to remember victims of drug overdose
]Attendees who have lost a family member or friend to drugs or alcohol are encouraged to bring a picture to place on the memorial wall the night of the vigil.
iheart.com
Tampa International Airport restroom wins “Best Bathroom in America”
The Cintas America’s Best Restroom Contest showcases the best public restrooms in the U.S. and awards one lucky winner with $2,500 in Cintas products and services. That winner is officially Tampa International Airport. The other finialists were: Botanic Gardens in Delaware, La Patisserie in Charleston, Headlands Lodge and Spa...
nomadlawyer.org
Treasure Island Florida: What to do in Treasure Island Florida?
Treasure Island is a city in Pinellas County, Florida, United States. The city is bounded by the Gulf of Mexico to the west, St. Petersburg to the south, and unincorporated Pinellas County to the east and north. It is a suburb of St. Petersburg. The population was 7,527 at the 2010 census.
Hillsborough County Fair returns for 11 days of fun, entertainment & more
The Hillsborough County Fair is returning in November for 11 days of fun, competition and entertainment.
St. Pete woman waited days to take baby with fractured arm to hospital: affidavit
A St. Petersburg woman was arrested on a child neglect charge after police say she waited days to take an injured baby to the hospital
St. Petersburg couple in financial dispute with landlord after apartment ceiling collapsed
Terrier Properties has decided not to renew the couple’s lease after they demanded compensation for damages.
DK Farms in Largo has fall fun and festive frights for everyone in the family
DK Farms in Largo is hosting a Fall Festival for families -- and a Fearville haunted attraction for older braver souls.
Pasco Animal Services suspends dog adoptions, other services due to highly contagious virus
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Dog adoptions, intakes, surgeries and rescue transfers will be suspended for 14 days due to the presence of Canine Pneumovirus at Pasco County Animal Services' Land O' Lakes shelter. The agency says the highly contagious virus causes respiratory disease in dogs. Normal operations are expected...
Unsubstantiated report of gun near Tampa elementary school puts campus on lockdown
TAMPA, Fla. — Lockdown measures at a Tampa elementary school have been lifted following an unsubstantiated threat of a weapon near the campus, the Tampa Police Department said. A staff member at Shaw Elementary School saw a man around 8:40 a.m. "frantically" banging on the front door of the...
Couple find coins worth over $800K while renovating kitchen
A couple discovers a stash of rare and extremely valuable coins underneath the floor of their kitchen when they were renovating.
Man jumps fence at Tampa elementary school, says he was being chased by gunman: police
Tampa police have confirmed an incident with an armed person at an elementary school Friday morning.
Beach Beacon
Halloween happenings around Tampa Bay
Pumpkin patches and demonic decorations herald the haunting season: Halloween will soon be upon us. Bewitched and bedeviled, Pinellas residents busily prepare their costumes, stockpile sweets and seek out some of the area’s most terrifying Halloween happenings. During this creepy season, communities throughout Pinellas and around the Tampa Bay area play host to horrifying haunted houses, fiendishly fun festivals and tantalizing trick-or-treating. With such a variety of activities, there’s plenty to do for both the adult crowd as well as all the little ghouls and goblins.
Man found dead in Clearwater with blunt force trauma, police say
Police are investigating a homicide on Mandalay Avenue in Clearwater Beach Friday morning.
Beach Beacon
St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival showcases dozens of contemporary crafters
ST. PETE BEACH — Bringing a wide variety of appealing and exquisite creations, skilled craft artisans will take part in the free, two-day second annual St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival, running Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29 and 30, on Corey Avenue in downtown St. Pete Beach. Hours...
suncoastnews.com
Pasco commission reverses its decision on Seven Oaks apartments in Wesley Chapel
DADE CITY — The Pasco County Commission this week overturned its previous denial of a multi-story apartment complex at the Seven Oaks development adjacent to the Sam’s Club on State Road 56. But not without several more hours of pointed debate about whether the development was suited for...
Publix sued after deaths of Florida grandmother, toddler
Lakeland-based Publix Super Markets is being sued for the wrongful deaths of a woman and her grandson who were shot and killed in a grocery store in Royal Palm Beach, Florida last year.
irvineweekly.com
Pasco County’s Broadening Tax Base
In their latest piece for the Laker/Lutz News, staff writer B.C. Manion gives readers an informative look at Pasco County’s broadening tax base. Manion’s article follows a luncheon in which Pasco County Property Appraiser Mike Wells was in attendance, giving comments on the evolution of the county’s tax finances.
Opioid recovery network, CORE, launches in Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla — Florida health officials announced the launch of the Coordinated Opioid Recovery, CORE, Wednesday afternoon in Pasco County. The program, which is a network of addiction care and coordinated effort between different departments, is the first of its kind in the U.S. After two successful years in Palm Beach County, the network is being expanded to 12 counties across Florida, including Pasco.
