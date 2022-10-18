Read full article on original website
“Only Theater Worth Going To” is Now Permanently Closed
Last month, one of the most popular local movie theaters in the Hudson Valley announced it was closing its doors temporarily while they worked on the details of a new business strategy. Unfortunately, that temporary closure has just been announced as permanent. Movie Theater Closing in the Hudson Valley, NY.
Popular Washington Co. Diner Closing Its Doors For Good This Weekend
A popular Argyle restaurant has revealed they will be closing permanently this weekend. Restaurant and business closings are something we have unfortunately seen way to much of over the last few years. While the climate has certainly improved after many closed up shop during the toughest stretches of the pandemic, it is still tough for owners and local patrons to see their favorite shops and eateries decide to call it a day.
Two villages in Upstate NY named on list of most beautiful small towns in America
Big cities are often touted as the ultimate centers of life and culture, but small town charm can be irresistible as you walk down a historic main street, taking in the scenery and local flavors. Architectural Digest (AD) has put together a list of picturesque places with petite populations and two Upstate New York towns made the list.
Historians, History Buffs Tell Saratoga County Stories
BALLSTON SPA — Stories of famous and not-so-famous Saratoga County residents to tales of corruption, heroism, and fun entertainment venues will be released as a second volume of stories published by the Saratoga County History Center, covering various topics related to the history of Saratoga County. “Saratoga County Stories,”...
Demolition Has Begun at the old Pier 1 Imports in Clifton Park
Pier 1 Imports once had over 500 stores across the US. This location in Clifton Park shut its doors for good in 2020 – the company filed for bankruptcy and all stores were eventually shut down. However, the location is prime. Located right off Northway Exit 9, next to...
GF Habitat plans 25-unit Qby. condo; thought to be a world first
You know how Habitat for Humanity builds houses for families?. Picture the classic scene: A swarm of community volunteers hammers boards, muds sheetrock, raises walls. The beneficiary family puts in “sweat equity” on the way to home ownership. The house is built. A key is handed over, threshold crossed, maybe a whoop of celebration.
Voting opens for the scariest house in Glens Falls
It's a haunting time of the year in Glens Falls. The best Halloween-themed house in town is a powerful title to wield, and 19 houses across the city are duking it out with jack-o-lanterns, cobwebs and festive spirit.
Police Boot 100s of Partygoers at Landmark Building in Upstate NY
Police were sent in to disperse hundreds of people partying over the weekend inside a beautiful, old and historic Troy building that was built back in 1936. The problem is, they weren't supposed to be there!. "Police said patrols noticed the large parties on both Friday and Saturday nights. Officers...
“Go Play With Your Food” board game tavern will open in downtown Glens Falls
Breaking news! A board game tavern will open in downtown Glens Falls. ‘Go Play With Your Food’ — which calls itself ‘A Family Board Game Tavern’ — is the brainchild of husband and wife Mark and Kristen Shaw. It plans to open in January in the first floor of 126 Glen Street in downtown Glens Falls.
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Oct. 21-23
The weekend is almost here! From concerts to Halloween events to the first-ever Upstate Sled Hockey Invitational, there are quite a few things happening on October 21, 22, and 23.
NY law enforcement, pet shelters join conference on preventing animal abuse
GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — More than 100 people from 18 different agencies across New York all converged on Fulton County Friday. From state police to local veterinarians, every person in a prime position to identify and put a stop to animal abuse. “It is pretty complicated and we are learning new things every day that […]
Annoying Pest is Popping Up in Berkshire Buildings, Why Now? (photo)
Over the past couple of days, I have noticed here at WSBS Radio in Great Barrington a particular pest popping up around the station. That particular pest is an insect known as the Stink bug. Stink bugs have been crawling and swarming around the station here in Great Barrington. I'll see stink bugs pop up from time to time but why would I be seeing them in the fall?
City Tries Again: Seeking a Permanent Homeless Shelter on West Side
SARATOGA SPRINGS — City Mayor Ron Kim announced a comprehensive initiative this week to address the city’s homelessness. The plan would site a permanent 24/7 year-round shelter at the soon-to-be-vacated Senior Center on Williams Street and may potentially add a second building to house people transitioning through a continuum of care.
Weekend Outlook: Pub Crawls, Festivals, and More!
Berkshire County will be hosting a variety of events this cool cloudy weekend including Pub Crawls, festivals, and haunted hikes. Downtown Pittsfield will be hosting a variety of events to celebrate the spooky season this Friday, October 21 from 4 to 8 p.m. Various venues will be hosting events for...
Favorite Saratoga Cnty Seafood Spot For Decades Getting the Hook!
In a short message on their Facebook page, a popular Saratoga County seafood spot known for its fish fries, New England clam chowder, onion rings, and many other delicious items is closing. First Ted's Fish Fry in North Troy Now This Favorite Fish Fry Spot. Yesterday we found out that...
Papa Brillo’s closing in Pittstown, relocating to East Greenbush
Papa Brillo's, an Italian family-style restaurant, is closing its Pittstown location. The restaurant will soon be opening at a different location in East Greenbush.
‘Voices from the Grave’ uncovers Salem New York’s history
Dating back to the 1760s, the Revolutionary War Cemetery is one of the oldest cemeteries in Washington County and the surrounding area. If you listen closely, you can even hear voices from the grave.
Schenectady plans hazardous waste collection event
A household hazardous waste collection event is set for 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, November 12, in SUNY Schenectady's back parking lot at 78 Washington Avenue.
Saratoga Springs approves 24-hour homeless shelter
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — When the current senior citizen center in Saratoga Springs moves to a new home, the current building will become a home for the homeless. The shelter, which has no official opening date ye, will be 24/7, 365 days a year. A first of its kind in Saratoga. “The people who work […]
Saratoga ChowderFest date released for 2023
The 24th Annual Saratoga ChowderFest will take place on February 11, 2023. The popular festival brings surrounding residents to downtown Saratoga to try chowders from traditional Clam Chowder to Cajun Chicken Chowder.
