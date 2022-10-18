ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.3 Lite FM

“Only Theater Worth Going To” is Now Permanently Closed

Last month, one of the most popular local movie theaters in the Hudson Valley announced it was closing its doors temporarily while they worked on the details of a new business strategy. Unfortunately, that temporary closure has just been announced as permanent. Movie Theater Closing in the Hudson Valley, NY.
ALBANY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Popular Washington Co. Diner Closing Its Doors For Good This Weekend

A popular Argyle restaurant has revealed they will be closing permanently this weekend. Restaurant and business closings are something we have unfortunately seen way to much of over the last few years. While the climate has certainly improved after many closed up shop during the toughest stretches of the pandemic, it is still tough for owners and local patrons to see their favorite shops and eateries decide to call it a day.
ARGYLE, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Historians, History Buffs Tell Saratoga County Stories

BALLSTON SPA — Stories of famous and not-so-famous Saratoga County residents to tales of corruption, heroism, and fun entertainment venues will be released as a second volume of stories published by the Saratoga County History Center, covering various topics related to the history of Saratoga County. “Saratoga County Stories,”...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
albanymagic.com

Demolition Has Begun at the old Pier 1 Imports in Clifton Park

Pier 1 Imports once had over 500 stores across the US. This location in Clifton Park shut its doors for good in 2020 – the company filed for bankruptcy and all stores were eventually shut down. However, the location is prime. Located right off Northway Exit 9, next to...
CLIFTON PARK, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

GF Habitat plans 25-unit Qby. condo; thought to be a world first

You know how Habitat for Humanity builds houses for families?. Picture the classic scene: A swarm of community volunteers hammers boards, muds sheetrock, raises walls. The beneficiary family puts in “sweat equity” on the way to home ownership. The house is built. A key is handed over, threshold crossed, maybe a whoop of celebration.
GLENS FALLS, NY
WIBX 950

Police Boot 100s of Partygoers at Landmark Building in Upstate NY

Police were sent in to disperse hundreds of people partying over the weekend inside a beautiful, old and historic Troy building that was built back in 1936. The problem is, they weren't supposed to be there!. "Police said patrols noticed the large parties on both Friday and Saturday nights. Officers...
TROY, NY
Live 95.9

Annoying Pest is Popping Up in Berkshire Buildings, Why Now? (photo)

Over the past couple of days, I have noticed here at WSBS Radio in Great Barrington a particular pest popping up around the station. That particular pest is an insect known as the Stink bug. Stink bugs have been crawling and swarming around the station here in Great Barrington. I'll see stink bugs pop up from time to time but why would I be seeing them in the fall?
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

City Tries Again: Seeking a Permanent Homeless Shelter on West Side

SARATOGA SPRINGS — City Mayor Ron Kim announced a comprehensive initiative this week to address the city’s homelessness. The plan would site a permanent 24/7 year-round shelter at the soon-to-be-vacated Senior Center on Williams Street and may potentially add a second building to house people transitioning through a continuum of care.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
iBerkshires.com

Weekend Outlook: Pub Crawls, Festivals, and More!

Berkshire County will be hosting a variety of events this cool cloudy weekend including Pub Crawls, festivals, and haunted hikes. Downtown Pittsfield will be hosting a variety of events to celebrate the spooky season this Friday, October 21 from 4 to 8 p.m. Various venues will be hosting events for...
PITTSFIELD, MA
NEWS10 ABC

Saratoga Springs approves 24-hour homeless shelter

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — When the current senior citizen center in Saratoga Springs moves to a new home, the current building will become a home for the homeless. The shelter, which has no official opening date ye, will be 24/7, 365 days a year. A first of its kind in Saratoga. “The people who work […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy