Arapahoe County, CO

All candidates for Arapahoe County Assessor in Colorado complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

By Ballotpedia staff
 4 days ago

All three of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Arapahoe County Assessor in Colorado — incumbent PK Kaiser (D), Robert Andrews (R), and Joshua Lallement (L) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

According to the Arapahoe County website, the County Assessor “discovers, lists, classifies and values all real and personal property in Arapahoe County. The Assessor’s Office also is responsible for maintaining public records, including ownership and parcel maps.”

Here are excerpts from candidates’ responses to the question: What are the main points you want voters to remember about your goals for your time in office?

Kaiser:

  • “Transparency, Accountability, Fairness and Equity”
  • “Serving senior citizens and disabled veterans with property tax exemption”
  • “I am committed to serve the people, year after year and election after election”

Andrews:

  • “Experience Matters – I have appraised thousands of home and my opponent has never appraised a property.”
  • “Arapahoe County Deserves Better! The assessors office is a full-time position and expect the Assessor to report to work every day and all day.”
  • “I will advocate to increase the, 20 year old, Senior Homestead Exemption & Disables Veterans Act is funded and increased to keep up with inflation.”

Lallement:

  • “Understanding that taxation destroys, and punishes prosperity.”
  • “Solution, start by assessing one-dollar property taxes across the board, and go from there as the people of Arapahoe County are able, and willing.”
  • “The current system of assessment, and valuing property in Arapahoe County is also a great destruction of Liberty when properties are assessed higher for the sole corrupt purpose of raising taxes to fund monopolized government bureaucracies.”

Click on the candidates’ profile pages below to read their full responses to this and other questions.

We ask all federal, state, and local candidates with profiles on Ballotpedia to complete a survey and share what motivates them on political and personal levels. Ask the candidates in your area to fill out the survey.

