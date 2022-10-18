ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
collinsvilledailynews.com

Illinois quick hits: Poll has Illinois governor's race close

Republican Darren Bailey has moved into a virtual tie with Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker in the race for Illinois' chief executive. According to an Osage Research poll, Bailey received 42% support and Pritzker 44% among likely voters. Libertarian Scott Schluter received 4%. The survey also found that 56% of respondents...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Campaigns, advocates respond after Pritzker-Bailey second debate

CHICAGO (NEXSTAR) — The second governor’s debate aired Tuesday night, and plenty of advocates on both sides had much to say. Both campaigns claimed victory over the debate after an hour where both candidates interrupted and slung insults at each other. Darren Bailey did not take reporter’s questions after the debate, instead slamming Pritzker for […]
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Election 2022: What's the Difference Between Illinois' Treasurer and Comptroller?

In the 2022 general election, Illinois voters will select their statewide office holders, but two offices in particular may stand out when residents look over their ballots. While the offices of attorney general and secretary of state seem simple enough, Illinois is one of only a handful of states that has both a treasurer and a comptroller, with both offices controlling elements of the state’s finances.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Fact-checking four claims from JB Pritzker and Darren Bailey at the Illinois governor debate

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker and his Republican challenger, Illinois state Sen. Darren Bailey, held their second and final debate on Wednesday, again trading barbs, and each calling the other an "extremist."Lots of times the two candidates accused the other of not telling the truth, so we wanted to fact check four comments from the debate.When discussing state funding for education, Republican challenger Darren Bailey claimed Chicago Public Schools spends $29,000 per student, as he blasted the district for providing a bad education for its kids.But that figure is simply not correct. CPS spends just over $20,000 per student,...
ILLINOIS STATE
recordpatriot.com

St. Clair County workers can get disaster unemployment

The Illinois Department of Employment Security announced that Disaster Unemployment Assistance is now available to individuals in St. Clair County impacted by flooding in July. It was declared a major disaster by President Joe Biden Oct. 14. To file a benefits claim, individuals should:. Contact the Illinois Department of Employment...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Up to $30,000 in mortgage relief per eligible IL homeowner

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) announced it is reopening a mortgage assistance program designed to help homeowners financially impacted by the pandemic on November 1. “Having a roof over your head is one of the pillars of feeling safe and having a positive quality of life. The lingering economic impact of […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you also happen to love eating steaks, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
ILLINOIS STATE
KICK AM 1530

5 Illinois Towns Among The Best to Visit For Halloween

If you're looking for that one place in Illinois that you need to visit for Halloween how about five?. Whether you're looking for the best candy shop, a haunted town to explore, or the best place to get a costume, Illinois has some of the best places this Halloween to visit to do all of those and more.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

What are the top-rated fast-food chains in Illinois?

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — What are the top-rated fast-food options in Illinois?. A study from SavingSpot has identified the top and bottom-rated fast-food chains around the country by using data from ratings on Google Maps. Here are the results from Illinois according to the study:. CuisineTop-ratedBottom-rated. BurgersCulver’sBurger King.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy