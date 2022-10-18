ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Klay Thompson reveals Golden State Warriors' impressive ball movement is modelled on BARCELONA - after coach Steve Kerr introduced them to LaLiga giants' 'Tiki Taka' style

Klay Thompson and his Warriors teammates celebrated their 2021-22 title on Tuesday night, and the sharpshooter mentioned an unlikely source as inspiration for the team's success. The Warriors held a ring ceremony before their opener vs. the Lakers, and following a comfortable 123-109 win, Thompson took stock of his fourth...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Check out Warriors' jaw-dropping 2022 championship rings

The Warriors' 2022 NBA championship rings are here and they are incredible. Golden State held its ring ceremony prior to their 2022-23 season-opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at Chase Center and the fourth ring for Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala might just be the best one yet.
NBC Sports

Steph completely loses AD with incredible shot fake

Steph Curry pulled out all the tricks in his bag Tuesday night. Facing off against the Los Angeles Lakers in the Warriors' 2022-23 NBA season opener, Curry started downhill after Lakers' guard Patrick Beverly was caught on a Kevon Looney screen. With a full head of steam heading to the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Wiggins' scoring evolution evident in Warriors' season opener

SAN FRANCISCO -- Every defense searches for the weakness of an opposing player. For Andrew Wiggins, his inconsistency from the 3-point line led to issues over his time with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He forced too many contested shots and had a tendency to take long 2-pointers -- a shot that...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Kawhi Leonard Continues To Take Nike Logo Off Clippers Jersey

Kawhi has other commitments on his mind. Kawhi Leonard is currently the face of New Balance’s basketball division. He has remained incredibly faithful to the brand as he is always sporting their kicks and apparel. He is even in commercials with Jack Harlow, which just goes to show that he is fully committed to making New Balance a premier name in the basketball space.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

What we learned as Warriors breeze past Lakers to open season

SAN FRANCISCO -- Tuesday night at Chase Center began with every single fan on their feet, enjoying every single second of yet another Warriors championship ring night. It ended how many expected, with a 123-109 blowout win for the reigning champions over the Los Angeles Lakers. The first half was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Kerr displays Warriors' latest version of Strength In Numbers

SAN FRANCISCO -- Prior to the Warriors' 123-109 season-opening win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at Chase Center, Steve Kerr made it clear he didn't expect Klay Thompson or Draymond Green to flirt with playing 30 minutes. Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole were good to race up and down the floor, but Green and Thompson still had a ways to go.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Draymond doc prolongs discussion Warriors wish would end

SAN FRANCISCO – The Warriors are hoping, wishing, the punch Draymond Green landed to the face of young Warriors teammate Jordan Poole 15 days ago will fade under a succession of victories with no sign of internal friction. And, sure, it could fade if the Warriors are patient and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Christian McCaffrey Posts Message to 49ers Fans After Landing in Bay Area

CMC's message to 49ers fans after landing in Bay Area originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Touchdown, Christian McCaffrey. After a stunning trade Thursday night in which the 49ers traded four future draft picks to the Carolina Panthers for McCaffrey, the star running back boarded a flight to the Bay Area on Friday morning.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

All-In Christian McCaffrey Trade Gives 49ers Something Special Now, in Future

All-in CMC trade gives 49ers something special now, in future originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Four years ago, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan had big plans for a running back named Jerick McKinnon. Shanahan was ready to build a lot of his offense in 2018 around McKinnon, whom the 49ers...

