Rochelle News-Leader
County Board: Bid to demolish former jail approved
OREGON — At its monthly meeting Tuesday, the Ogle County Board voted unanimously to approve a $98,300 bid from Martin & Company Excavating of Oregon to demolish the old Ogle County Jail. The county received seven other bids for the work. The county board also unanimously approved the use...
Rochelle News-Leader
RACF, Rotary donate to VFW for Thanksgiving dinner program
ROCHELLE — On Tuesday, two $500 donations were made to Rochelle VFW Post 3878 by the Rochelle Area Community Foundation and the Rochelle Rotary Club. The money will be put towards the VFW’s Thanksgiving dinner program for those in need, Joe Drought of the VFW said. “It's not...
Rochelle News-Leader
Football: Rochelle to face Dixon in first round of IHSA Class 4A Playoffs
ROCHELLE — The Rochelle Hub varsity football team received the No. 7 seed in the IHSA Class 4A Playoffs. Rochelle (7-2, 4-1 Interstate 8/Kishwaukee River Blue) will host the No. 10 seed Dixon in the first round.
Rochelle News-Leader
RCH still combating staffing shortage
ROCHELLE — Rochelle Community Hospital Chief Executive Officer Gregg Olson said Oct. 14 that the hospital is still combating staffing shortage issues and currently has 34 open positions organization-wide. Twelve of those openings are full-time, 11 of those positions are part-time and 11 are PRN, which is minimal, on-occasion...
Rochelle News-Leader
Volleyball: Lady Hubs score Senior Night win over Ottawa
ROCHELLE — All five seniors on the Rochelle Lady Hub varsity volleyball team were on the floor for the final point of the team’s Senior Night match against Ottawa on Thursday evening. With a home regional beginning next week, Rochelle closed out the regular season with a decisive...
Rochelle News-Leader
Boys Soccer: Kaneland bests Rochelle in IHSA 2A Regional Semifinals
SYCAMORE — The third time wasn’t the charm for the Rochelle Hub varsity soccer team during Wednesday’s IHSA 2A Sycamore Regional semifinal matchup against the Kaneland Knights. After conceding two one-goal losses to Kaneland during the regular season, Rochelle kicked off the regional looking for revenge against...
Rochelle News-Leader
Football: Hubs fall to Richmond-Burton in Senior Night finale
ROCHELLE — Senior Garrett Gensler cemented his place in the record books as the Rochelle Hub varsity football team hosted unbeaten Richmond-Burton in its season finale on Friday. Gensler rushed for a team-leading 93 yards and three touchdowns as the Hubs fell 41-20 against the Rockets, who entered as...
