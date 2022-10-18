ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Space.com

Russian cosmonaut who commanded space station struck pedestrian with car

By Elizabeth Howell
Space.com
Space.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RpqqX_0idnaiqR00

A space station commander who returned to Earth three weeks ago was involved in a traffic accident, according to reports.

International Space Station (ISS) Expedition 67 commander Oleg Artemyev struck a pedestrian "in conditions of limited visibility" on Tuesday (Oct. 18), according to Roscosmos . (The report was in Russian; translation provided by Google.) The accident occurred outside a pedestrian crossing zone "on a poorly lit road," added Roscosmos, saying that Artemyev was sober, called doctors to the scene and gave first aid.

Roscosmos identified the pedestrian as Anatoly Uronov, who Russian media says was a project manager at training center Star City in Moscow, according to Russian space journalist Anatoly Zak . The pedestrian is in hospital in the region at Shchyolkovo "with fractures," added Roscosmos, which did not release further details of his condition. Artemyev had just returned to Earth Sept. 29 aboard a Soyuz spacecraft, landing in Kazakhstan with two other cosmonauts following a half-year of science and spacewalks at the ISS.

Related: Russian cosmonaut assumes command of space station ahead of SpaceX's Crew-3 departure

Newly returned spaceflyers typically have a few weeks off from driving amid peer-reviewed research showing that their ability to drive is reduced .

RELATED STORIES:

Russian cosmonaut assumes command of space station ahead of SpaceX's Crew-3 departure

In photos: SpaceX's Crew-3 astronaut launch for NASA

Spacewalkers configure new space station robotic arm on rare Russian-European EVA

Raffi Kuyumjian, flight surgeon for Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield during the latter's 2012-13 mission, said in 2013 that a typical space station resident on a six-month mission can resume driving in about three weeks , depending on medical clearance. Artemyev landed 19 days ago and presumably would have been following his own physician's medical advice before getting behind the wheel.

Artemyev participated in numerous spacewalks during Expedition 66/67, including one Aug. 17 excursion cut short due to problems with his suit. All issues were resolved for the next extravehicular activity, or EVA. He assumed command of the ISS on May 4 and held the position until Sept. 28 , managing the entire station's activities from orbit.

Artemyev, whose previous jobs include working in the Soviet Army and with spacecraft manufacturer RSC Energia, has spent more than 560 days in space across three long-duration missions: Expedition 39/40 in 2014, Expedition 55/56 in 2018, and Expedition 66/67 in 2022.

Follow Elizabeth Howell on Twitter @howellspace . Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom or Facebook.

Comments / 1

Related
Vice

Massive Space Structure May Have Been Left by Galactic ‘Intruder,’ Astronomers Say

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered an unexplained structure made of hydrogen gas that stretches for nearly two million light years near a famous group of interacting galaxies, according to a new study. The strange gas trail may have been...
TheDailyBeast

American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia

A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Newsweek

Video Shows Russian 'Snake' Minefield Vehicle Obliterated by Drone: Ukraine

Ukrainian paratroopers in southern Ukraine have destroyed a Russian demining installation, according to a fiery new video posted on social media. A Facebook post reported that soldiers of the 79th Separate Amphibious Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the UR-77 Russian demining installation, known among military officials as the "Snake Horynich."
CNN

The hunt for the world's most elusive shipwrecks

Scores of sunken vessels remain on the ocean floor, awaiting rediscovery. Here are some of the world's most infamously elusive shipwrecks, plus a few you can see for yourself (some without even getting wet).
TheStreet

Jeep Has Its First Anti-Tesla Weapon (Including Pricing)

Jeep took its time -- but the iconic all-terrain-vehicle brand finally got here. "Here" is the brand's first 100%-electric vehicle. And the company is not hiding its ambition to unseat Tesla (TSLA) as the dominant force in the SUV segment of green vehicles. Indeed, Elon Musk's firm, the world's No....
US News and World Report

America's New Nuclear Power Industry Has a Russian Problem

WASHINGTON/LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. firms developing a new generation of small nuclear power plants to help cut carbon emissions have a big problem: only one company sells the fuel they need, and it's Russian. That's why the U.S. government is urgently looking to use some of its stockpile of weapons-grade...
WASHINGTON STATE
Phys.org

Scientists discover mechanism that can cause collapse of great Atlantic circulation system

The Atlantic meridional overturning circulation (AMOC), a system of ocean currents that carry warm water from the tropics into the North Atlantic and transport cold water from the northern to the southern hemisphere, is a fundamental mechanism for the regulation of Earth's climate. The conveyor belt has collapsed in the past owing to natural factors. The most recent collapse played a key role in the last deglaciation. AMOC is now threatened by global warming, scientists have shown, and a new study has discovered the sequence of past breakdown events.
Space.com

Space.com

37K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com inspires casual sky watchers and space fans of all ages with vivid stories and images celebrating cosmic events and discoveries, human spaceflight and robotic exploration.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy