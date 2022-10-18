ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Giovanni van Bronckhorst insists his Rangers players are 'still behind' him and working to 'overturn this moment' after poor display saw them booed off at half-time and full-time in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Livingston

Under-fire Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst on Saturday night insisted he believes his players are still behind him - even though he admits they failed to show any fight or aggression until time added-on in a grim 1-1 home draw with Livingston. The Ibrox outfit were booed off the field...

Comments / 0

Community Policy