ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WhatToWatch

Murder They Hope season 2: release date, cast, plot and all we know

By Caren Clark
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RGrww_0idnWrT400

Murder They Hope season 2 sees former coach tour operators-turned-sleuths Gemma and Terry back on the case to solve a host of bizarre new crimes.

Murder They Hope season 1 was a star-studded comedy-drama that debuted last year and now season 2 is a follow-up to delightfully daft whodunnits Murder on the Blackpool Express , Death on the Tyne and Dial M for Middlesbrough .

Coming to Gold later this month, the new run sees Car Share's Sian Gibson and comedian Johnny Vegas return as the bickering couple who are now running their own private detective agency, while also getting ready for their upcoming wedding.

Here’s everything you need to know about Murder They Hope season 2

Murder They Hope 2 — release date

The three-part season will air nightly on Gold from Monday, October 24 to Wednesday, October 26 at 9 pm.

Murder They Hope 2  — where do we find Gemma and Terry?

As the pair undertake another batch of outlandish cases, they are also trying to gather listeners for the agency’s new podcast. But storm clouds are gathering as Terry’s surprising background returns to haunt him, while serial killing coach driver Willy Watkins ( Not Going Out and The 1% Club 's Lee Mack ), who Gemma and Terry exposed in the last run, is now in prison but wants revenge on them…

“The private detective agency is still going but I wouldn’t recommend them!” laughs Gibson. “Gemma and Terry are preparing for their wedding but Gemma decides to fit in one last case before the big day. They begin the series as a team but trouble seems to follow them around and they soon become embroiled in an even bigger plot. Their relationship has never appeared to be completely stable has it?! But there is a huge test for them and the rocks are hit. There is definitely much more drama between them both…”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vRI2o_0idnWrT400

What plans does murderous Willy Watkins (Lee Mack) have up his sleeve for Gemma and Terry in Murder They Hope 2? (Image credit: UKTV)

What cases do Gemma and Terry tackle in Murder They Hope season 2?

The opening episode finds the pair going undercover at a couples’ counseling retreat/survival course in the woods after the company organizing it is targeted by death threats, but the Grim Reaper soon strikes and starts picking off the group one by one…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kKaJQ_0idnWrT400

Gemma (Sian Gibson) and Terry (Johnny Vegas) try to unmask a killer on a survival course in Murder They Hope 2. (Image credit: UKTV)

In the second episode, the couple finally get to the hotel for their wedding day, but when a guest suddenly meets their maker, Gemma and Terry have to track down a killer before they can say their vows.

The finale sees Gemma dealing with some shocking revelations about Terry’s past as she is forced to team up with her sister Monica ( Miranda’s Sarah Hadland) to investigate, but danger is on its way.

“Hopefully it gives everyone some light relief and a bit of a laugh. It doesn't take itself too seriously, and, after the rubbish couple of years we’ve all had, I think it’s just what people need,” says Gibson. “Jason [Cook, the show’s writer] manages to write characters who are larger than life and completely over the top but are yet somehow very relatable. I love how he combines the whodunnit element with comedy. I just hope it makes people smile!”

Who is in the cast?

In the opener, EastEnders and Ridley Road star Tamzin Outhwaite , Outnumbered’s Hugh Dennis, Peep Show’s Isy Suttie, Shooting Stars’ Dan Skinner, Famalam’s Danielle Vitalis and The Emily Atack Show’s Cole Anderson-James guest star as the warring couples on the retreat.

Worzel Gummidge’s Vicki Pepperdine and Pennyworth’s Ramon Tikaram play the course’s quirky organizers, while Outnumbered’s Claire Skinner also appears as a mysterious woman keeping tabs on the group.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bGfeH_0idnWrT400

Isy Suttie, Danielle Vitalis, Tamzin Outhwaite and Dan Skinner play some of the outrageous participants on a couples' counselling survival course in Murder They Hope 2. (Image credit: UKTV)

The second episode sees Benidorm’s Sherrie Hewson join the cast as Gemma’s mum Patricia, while Poirot’s Philip Jackson is Patricia’s new boyfriend Phil and Bridget Jones’ Sally Phillips, Home’s Youssef Kerkour and Hollyoaks’ Joe Tracini are Phil’s children Alex, Bob and Glen.

EastEnders’ Ellen Thomas also appears as a strange nanny. Meanwhile comic Jason Manford reprises his role as Gemma’s brother Freddie, alongside former Coronation Street star Shobna Gulati as his police officer wife Vicky.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zf5Qc_0idnWrT400

Gemma's sister Monica (Sarah Hadland) needs comfort from their mum Patricia (Sherrie Hewson) in Murder They Hope 2. (Image credit: UKTV)

For the finale, QI and Extraordinary Escapes host Sandi Toksvig guests as Terry’s old friend Harry, a retired assassin who might be able to answer some questions that Gemma has…

“What a fabulous cast list, I felt like a competition winner!,” laughs Gibson. “Each episode has a new cast, so they all have a completely different energy. We had so much fun filming and every actor brought something brilliant. Some days were impossible because we were laughing so much.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U2u5x_0idnWrT400

Monica (Sarah Hadland) and Gemma (Sian Gibson) try to find out what Harry (Sandi Toksvig) knows in Murder They Hope 2. (Image credit: UKTV)

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, but if one is released, we will pop it up here!

Comments / 0

Related
dexerto.com

Twisters: Release date prediction, cast, plot & more

Here’s everything we know about Twisters, the sequel to the 1996 blockbuster, from its possible release date to cast, plot, and other details. In 1996, Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt starred in Jan De Bont’s Twister, one of the best disaster movies of the decade. Boasting groundbreaking visual...
TVGuide.com

House of the Dragon Season 2: Release Date, Cast, and More

House of the Dragon's debut outing has almost come to an end with the Season 1 finale airing this Sunday, Oct. 23 on HBO and HBO Max. So you know what means: What's up with Season 2!?!?!? Even before the last drop of Westerosi blood has been shed, the last uncle has married his niece, and the last Targaryen brat has been a big huge jerk to someone for no good reason at all (what is UP with this family?), we're already gathering intel on Season 2.
BGR.com

7 new Netflix releases people will be streaming non-stop next week

Less than a month from now, consumers will have started to fork over money to Netflix for the privilege of streaming both its library content and fresh Netflix releases on a newly launched ad-supported subscription tier. For such a thing to be a success will, of course, depend in large part on the streaming giant being able to maintain a consistent level of quality with the ongoing slate of new shows and movies that it cranks out from one week to the next.
BGR.com

The #1 movie on Netflix right now is basically a female-led version of John Wick

My first introduction to Allison Janney as an actress, and the role for which she’s probably best known to many of you, was as the calm and steady White House press secretary C.J. Cregg in NBC’s landmark drama The West Wing. And if, like me, the first thing you think of when you hear Janney’s name is the sight of the White House briefing room — well, let’s just say you are going to have your mind blown by her new Netflix movie Lou, an action-packed thriller that’s #1 on the streamer in the US right now.
Variety

Why Reese Witherspoon Thinks the Time Is Right for Netflix’s New Romance Limited Series ‘From Scratch’

When executive producer and Academy Award-winning actress Reese Witherspoon was tasked with casting a performer to play Amy Wheeler in “From Scratch,” Netflix’s limited series adaptation of Tembi Locke’s memoir, she looked no further than her dinner table. Witherspoon was dining across from Zoe Saldaña, who was accompanied by her Italian husband and exchanging bits of dialogue in his native tongue, when she realized the “Avatar” star would be the perfect actor to play Amy. The show is an epic love story about Amy’s whirlwind romance with a hunky Sicilian chef named Lino (Eugenio Mastrandrea), who she meets while studying abroad in...
Popculture

'Blue Bloods': Jamie Reagan's New Job Revealed

The Blue Bloods team finally revealed what Sgt. Jamie Reagan's new role will be within the New York Police Department. It does not mean he and Officer Eddie Janko-Reagan will no longer work out of the same precinct, but they will not see much of each other at work. In fact, they might never talk about work again thanks to Jamie's new job.
TVOvermind

“The Expendables 4” Release Date Has Been Confirmed

We finally have a release date for Expendables 4. It’s been a decade since the action franchise that saw the iconic action stars of yesterday and the next generation kick some major butt on screen together. The fourth installment of the Sylvester Stallone saga will be released on September 22, 2023. Originally, Expendables 4 started filming in 2021 and had a rumored release date of 2022, though nothing was ever official. The fourth installment of the series will see the return of Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, Jason Statham, and of course, Stallone himself, with new additions being Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Andy Garcia, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, and Iko Uwais.
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy