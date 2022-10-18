ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Rings of Power season 2: potential plot, cast and all we know

By Sean Marland
 3 days ago

Fans are desperate to know when The Rings of Power season 2 will be coming to Prime Video after The Rings of Power season 1 ended with a host of bombshells.

With Sauron finally unmasked, Gandalf revealed, the rings of power forged and trouble brewing deep beneath Khazad-dûm, showrunners Patrick McKay and JD Payne have plenty of plots to address — and we can't wait.

Here's everything we know about the hotly-anticipated follow-up series...

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 release date

Production on The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 began in the UK in October 2022, but it could be a while before we see any new episodes on our screens. It's possible the show could return in late 2023, but Spring 2024 could be more likely.

The first series took over 18 months to film, yet with that shoot being delayed by Covid, Amazon are hoping for a slightly quicker turnaround this time out.

In a recent interview, Amazon Studios Jennifer Salke told Variety that producers don't want to rush things... "We want the shortest time possible between seasons, but we want to keep the bar just as high," she said. "So it'll take what it takes but there's been some urgency around moving quickly, which is why these guys have been writing all through their hiatus. We're moving fast."

Daniel Weyman will return as The Stranger / Gandalf. (Image credit: Amazon Prime )

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 plot

There's plenty for showrunners Patrick McKay and JD Payne to get their teeth into in season 2 and one storyline that's sure to capture the imagination of fans is Nori and The Stranger 's journey to Rhûn to discover his true identity.

We're pretty certain he's Gandalf, but the plot is sure to throw light on lots of interesting aspects of Mithrandir's early time in Middle-Earth and we can't wait! For a start, the road to Rhûn will take the pair perilously close to Mordor, so we think an altercation with Sauron could well be on the cards.

Speaking of the Dark Lord, we learned that Halbrand was actually Sauron in the finale to season one, and we're desperate to hear more of his dark story. We think Adar and his Uruks, who are currently holed up in Mordor, might have a nasty surprise when he turns up, but will Sauron make the corrupted elf his servant? He didn't seem to like him much the last time they met...

After spending so much time talking about the threat of Sauron, Galadriel will be kicking herself at the thought of the Dark Lord being under her nose the whole time, and she'll be out to pay him back for his deception this time.

She, Celebrimbor and Elrond now have rings of power at their disposal, but we haven't seen the seven dwarf lords or the nine mortal men receive the rings described in the famous rhyme. We're desperate for a Ringwraiths origins story or two!

Meanwhile, below Khazad-dûm a Balrog has been awakened, which spells bad news for the dwarves. All in all, plenty to be getting on with!

Prince Durin and Princess Disa will have a Balrog on their hands. (Image credit: Amazon Prime)

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 cast — who will be returning?

We're expecting all our favorite Middle-Earth heroes — and villains — to return for the second season, not least Charlie Vickers, who'll be playing the newly-unmasked Sauron. We never trusted Halbrand anyway tbh.

Morfydd Clark is set to return as Galadriel, who'll be off on yet another hunt for the Dark Lord in season two. She managed to find him last time, she just didn't know it! Let's hope she has better luck as the story continues.

Given that elves live for thousands of years, we think it's a safe bet that Robert Aramayo will be back as Elrond, Benjamin Walker will return as High King Gil-galad, while Charles Edwards will reprise his role as Lord Celebrimbor.

Gil-galad was against the creation of Halbrand's rings of power at the send of series one, but Celebrimbor didn't listen and we wonder what role he'll play in trying to atone for that error next time.

We're also expecting to hear more about Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova), his girlfriend Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi) and her son Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin), while that rogue Waldreg (Geoff Morrell) could also be back.

With lots going on in Khazad-dûm, season two will pick up the stories of Prince Durin (Owain Arthur), his father King Durin III (Peter Mullan) and Princess Disa (Sophia Nomvete). With a Balrog on the loose, they could be quite busy.

All the Numenoreans are sure to back, although it's the story of Isuldur (Maxim Baldry) that we're most interested in. We know it's him who cuts the ring of power from Sauron's hand when the last alliance of men and elves march on Mount Doom, but he was the son of the king when that happens, so how do he and his father Elendil (Peter McKenzie) rise to power in Numenor?

Markella Kavenagh will almost certainly be back as Nori and while she's been separated from the rest of her kin, we expect the Harfoots to make a return, although poor old Sadoc Burrows (Lenny Henry) won't be there (sob). And last but certainly not least, we'd put our bottom dollar on Daniel Weyman reprising his role as Gandalf — sorry, The Stranger.

With plenty of other new characters expected to join the story, we'll keep you up to date with any new casting announcements as they come, but we already know of one new arrival for season 2.

According to The Hollywood Reporter Círdan, one of the oldest elves in Middle-earth is set to join season two in a role that's yet to be cast.

Robert Aramayo is expected to return as Lord Elrond. (Image credit: Amazon Prime)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 trailer

There's no trailer for this one yet, but as soon as one arrives we'll be sure to post it here.

