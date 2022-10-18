Read full article on original website
kezi.com
Vehicle fire destroys van, scorches house
EUGENE, Ore. -- A van is totaled Tuesday morning after officials say it caught on fire. Officials from Eugene Springfield Fire say they responded to a reported vehicle fire on Grant Street in Eugene just before 3 a.m. on October 18. Officials say firefighters arrived to find a van fully engulfed in flames, with fire spreading to a nearby abandoned house. Fire crews were able to put out the fire before the house was fully involved, but the van itself is a total loss, according to officials.
centraloregondaily.com
2nd fatal multi-vehicle collision on I-5 near Eugene closes freeway for hours
In addition to a 60-65 vehicle pile-up on Interstate 5 Wednesday near Eugene that blocked southbound lanes for hours, Oregon State Police say there was a second fatal crash involving two Freightliner trucks and two other vehicles on that same stretch. OSP said the second crash happened around 2:10 p.m....
One killed in Oregon pile-up involving over 60 vehicles
Authorities believe heavy fog is to blame.
kezi.com
Those who helped rescue man from burning car off I-5 share story
EUGENE, Ore. -- The definition of being a Good Samaritan unfolded Monday afternoon off Interstate 5 near the Highway 58 exit as community members rushed to help a man who police said had a diabetic medical emergency while driving. It started off just like any other Monday for Edward Renfroe....
oregontoday.net
Coos Bay Male Killed in Hwy. 97 Accident, Klamath Co., Oct. 17
On Thursday, October 13, 2022 at approximately 2:35 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 97 near milepost 235. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound silver Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Eric Johnson (64) of Coos Bay, crossed over into the northbound lane and collided head-on with a white Freightliner, operated by Benjamin Rohner (48) of Warrenton. Johnson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Rohner sustained minor injuries. Hwy 97 was affected for approximately 3 hours while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Chiloquin Fire and Rescue and ODOT.
Klamath Falls News
Coos Bay man dies in crash on US97 in Klamath County
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -On Thursday, October 13, 2022, at approximately 2:35 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 97 near milepost 235. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound silver Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Eric Johnson (64) of Coos Bay, crossed over into...
kezi.com
No injuries reported after train partially derails in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. -- Officials are working to fix a train that partially derailed in Eugene earlier on Tuesday. The partial derailment reportedly happened after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 18 in the area of Railroad Boulevard near Chambers Street in Eugene. At least four cars left the tracks for an unknown reason, possibly due to a buildup of rocks and dirt near the tracks. No one was reported to have been injured in the derailment.
centraloregondaily.com
Dozens of vehicles involved in I-5 crash near Eugene; 1 person killed
Southbound Interstate 5 near Eugene was shut down for miles Wednesday morning after a deadly, multi-vehicle crash. Oregon State Police say 45 passenger vehicles and 15 to 20 commercial vehicles were involved in the pile-up that affected I-5 from milepost 228 to milepost 211. One person was killed. OSP said...
kezi.com
Eugene police arrest two after “high risk” traffic stop
EUGENE, Ore. -- Two men were arrested Wednesday morning after what the Eugene Police Department calls a “high risk” traffic stop where one of the men allegedly resisted arrest and challenged police to shoot him. According to EPD, a Verizon store at 4750 Royal Ave. reported a burglary...
kezi.com
North Bend airport service at risk after city administrator threatened to break government agreement
NORTH BEND, Ore. -- The future of Coos County Airport District's ability to provide services to the community is uncertain after David Milliron, the North Bend city administrator, threatened to cancel a government agreement with the district for grievances including an alleged "false police report" submitted by a TSA official.
kezi.com
Man who police say fired shots on bike path arrested
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man reported to have fired a gun near bystanders on Fern Ridge Path is in custody after attempting to run from the police, the Eugene Police Department said. According to EPD, police responded to a call of shots fired at the Fern Ridge Path near Oak Patch Road at about 1:28 p.m. on October 15. Police said a man was reported to have fired off a gun on the bike path, yelled at bystanders, and jumped into some bushes. Police said that when officers arrived, one of them spotted a man matching the description of the suspect running behind homes along west 14th Avenue.
klcc.org
Crumb Together announces decision to shutter at end of 2022
A Eugene cookie-shop that was targeted by anti-maskers last year plans to close for good soon. Crumb Together has been in the downtown area for over a decade. But co-owner Tony Stirpe told KLCC that he and his wife, Deirdre, will shutter their business at the end of this year. He said the downtown area is too dangerous.
Thesiuslaw News
‘Significant Controversy’ — Pt. II
Editor’s Note: Siuslaw News’ election coverage has included four pieces on the Florence mayoral election between Joshua Greene and Rob Ward. Both candidates sat with the newspaper for two hours, which prompted a look at their accomplishments, political stances and visions for the City of Florence. This is the final piece of their stories: addressing some of the biggest moments of their careers in government. Part I, featuring Ward, was published on Oct. 19. Part II features Greene and was published on TheSiuslawNews.com on Oct. 20, the day that ballots will go in the mail, and will be in the print edition on Oct. 26.
KVAL
Weyerhaeuser strike potentially coming to an end
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The ongoing Weyerhaeuser strike could be nearing its end. After a federal mediator was brought in to oversee the negotiations last week, a new offer has been submitted to the striking workers, one that union officials have agreed to. While the offer won't be ratified until...
One of my best meals ever on the Oregon Coast
Disclaimer: This is based on recollections of a true story. A few years back, I spent some time with my family on the coast. I was looking forward to the nice weather and good laughs. However, I got an unexpected surprise that made the trip even better!
kezi.com
Woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for hit-and-run manslaughter
COOS BAY, Ore. -- A woman who hit a man with her car in March and then left the scene has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for manslaughter after the man died of his injuries. Kelsey Culver, 31, was found guilty of first-degree manslaughter and failing to perform...
Jordon Davison, nation's No. 1 running back, visiting Oregon Ducks this weekend
The Mater Dei Monarchs are the nation's No. 1 high school football program. And on Saturday a huge collection of their top players will be in Eugene for unofficial visits with the Oregon Ducks. The headliner of that group may just be Mater Dei sophomore Jordon Davison, a five-star prospect and the ...
Oregon State University researcher develops possible new 'universal' COVID-19 treatment
PORTLAND, Ore. — Building on years of research prior to the pandemic, medicine and technology advanced under the pressures of COVID-19. Now, new research from Oregon State University could be a "universal" means of treating the virus — while also aiding in the fight against other illnesses. "This...
Thesiuslaw News
More evidence discovered on human remains by Fred Meyer
Sept. 29, 2022 - The Florence Police Department is requesting assistance in helping to identify the human remains that were located off of Hwy 101 across from Fred Meyer. Officers located other items with the remains that included; a Chevy key and fob, black athletic track style pants with a white stripe down the legs, black hoodie sweater, large in size brown rubber boots and black sunglasses.
klcc.org
Oregon’s 4th District will elect new representative for first time since 1986
Oregon's Fourth District includes the college towns of Eugene and Corvallis and a vast rural swath of the southwest corner of the state. Open seats are rare in this part of the state. In fact, there’s no incumbent on the ballot this year for just the fourth time since the district was created in the 1940’s. But with Springfield Democrat Peter DeFazio calling it quits after 36 years, the Fourth District is very much in play this time around.
