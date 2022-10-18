Can Taylor Swift soften up? Like many high-achieving workaholics, I imagine she's lost the instinct and, practical girl, uses enhancements. In the evening, with her lover nearby, does she vape a little Lavender Haze CBD Rosin and focus on the quietude creeping into her body beneath the relentless chatter of her thoughts? Does she grasp his hand and put it on her cheek? On a therapist's couch, does she release her hard-earned dignity and confront the petty little antihero within? Alone with her memories, does she sometimes let them fragment, refusing to untangle them into elegant morality tales and instead staying within their thickets of grief and frustration and desire? And then, in the studio, can she bring a lyric built on questions, turn to her trusted collaborator and say, "I don't care if this song is a hit, I want it to be weird"?

