Drawing on folk traditions, Spanish musician Guitarricadelafuente bridges generations
Álvaro Lafuente is part of a generation that grew up with access to a lot of information. The 24-year-old musician from Benicàssim, Spain, says the internet's never-ending references and influences makes it hard to solidly latch on to anything. So for Lafuente — who performs as Guitarricadelafuente— looking...
Singer and songwriter iLe's third album, 'Nacarile,' finds a world deeply in flux
From the war in Vietnam to the fight for civil rights, musicians have always provided a voice for change. That's exactly what happened in 2019 in San Juan, where massive protests followed a government corruption scandal and the botched rebuilding after Hurricane Maria. Those same protestors would eventually force Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosselló to resign.
In the haze of 'Midnights,' Taylor Swift softens into an expanded sound
Can Taylor Swift soften up? Like many high-achieving workaholics, I imagine she's lost the instinct and, practical girl, uses enhancements. In the evening, with her lover nearby, does she vape a little Lavender Haze CBD Rosin and focus on the quietude creeping into her body beneath the relentless chatter of her thoughts? Does she grasp his hand and put it on her cheek? On a therapist's couch, does she release her hard-earned dignity and confront the petty little antihero within? Alone with her memories, does she sometimes let them fragment, refusing to untangle them into elegant morality tales and instead staying within their thickets of grief and frustration and desire? And then, in the studio, can she bring a lyric built on questions, turn to her trusted collaborator and say, "I don't care if this song is a hit, I want it to be weird"?
Kendrick Lamar Celebrates the 10th Anniversary of ‘good kid, m.A.A.d. city’ in a Crochet Vest and Black Sneakers in Paris
On the tail end of his “The Big Stepper’s” concert in Paris in honor of the 10th anniversary of “good kid, m.A.A.d. city,” rap megastar Kendrick Lamar posed for a colorful outfit pic, posting the snapshot to his Instagram today. Lamar, who shouted out the triple-platinum album in his caption, was styled in a vibrant vest and lace up footwear. Posed up on the sidewalk, the Californian wore a crisp white button up shirt that he left untucked and a delicate crochet green and white mini vest on top. On bottom, the lyricist sported baggy parachute pants with a wide oversized...
It seems like everyone wants an axolotl since the salamander was added to Minecraft
The axolotl, with its permanent grin and youthful-looking body, has captured hearts thanks to TikTok and the popular video game Minecraft, which added the salamander to its universe in 2021. More and more people have been getting them as pets. "I would attribute about 90% of axolotls' popularity to Minecraft...
What's making us happy: A guide to your weekend viewing and reading
This week, K-pop band BTS announced they were enlisting in the military, goats and sheep faced off over salt, and Han Solo was brought to life in a Californian bakery. Here's what the NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour crew was paying attention to — and what you should check out this weekend.
