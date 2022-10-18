Read full article on original website
Related
kduz.com
Paynesville Student Charged After Allegedly Threatening to Shoot Up School
(KNSI) An 18-year-old from Grove City was arrested and charged after allegedly making threats of a school shooting at Paynesville High School. The criminal complaint says police responded to the High School Monday night and several students said they heard Matthew Paul Herr-Ramirez threaten to shoot people at the school.
Stolen Trailer in Linden Township; Dog Stolen in St. Cloud
Waite Park Police is reporting four storage units with the lock cut off with items taken from them. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the storage units are located on the 1500 block of 7th Street South. The Stearns County Sheriff's Department is reporting on...
Stearns County Sheriff Searching For Answers
COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) - Stearns County authorities are still looking for clues in a 20-year-old case. On November 7th, 2002, 20-year-old Joshua Guimond left a party at St. John’s University’s Metten Court Dorms and hasn’t been seen since. No one saw him leave, and no one knows where he went after leaving the room.
Chainsaw Accident Sends Man To Hospital
FARMING TOWNSHIP (WJON News) - A Richmond man was airlifted to St. Cloud hospital after a chainsaw accident south of Albany. Stearns County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to Farming Township Wednesday afternoon on reports of a man who cut his leg with a chainsaw and could not stop the bleeding. Larry Gorecki of Richmond was reported to have lost consciousness and was moved out of the woods with a tractor by his wife.
Minnesota Man Seriously Injured In Chainsaw Accident
He briefly lost consciousness as well.
Willmar Man Indicted For Possessing Guns, Bombs
WILLMAR (WJON News) - A Willmar man has been indicted for illegally possessing two explosive devices and a short-barreled shotgun. U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger announced the indictment of 39-year-old Brian Keith Kohls of Willmar. Officials say Kohls allegedly had a short-barreled shotgun and two bombs – none of which were...
Former St. Cloud Man Sentenced for Raping Unconscious Woman
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A former St. Cloud man has been sentenced to prison for raping a woman when she was unconscious. Twenty-six-year-old Conor Gross was sentenced to four years and two months behind bars. He was accused of raping the woman in her apartment bathroom after she had passed out from drinking.
willmarradio.com
Two injured in crash near Vesta when trailer wheel locks up
(Vesta MN-) Two men were hurt in a rollover crash 2 miles southwest of Vesta in Redwood County Wednesday afternoon. The state patrol says it happened on Highway 19 at 295th Street around 3:50 p.m. A pickup driven by 60-year-old John Rivard of Stillwater was pulling a trailer when the load shifted, causing a wheel to lock up, the the pickup ended up rolling in the ditch. Rivard and passenger 61-year-old Mark Bucher of St. Cloud were taken to the Marshall Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
kduz.com
Two Injured in Fairfax Crash
A two-vehicle crash in Fairfax Tuesday morning seriously injured a Wisconsin man. The State Patrol says a vehicle driven by 70-year-old Harry McCroy of Appleton was traveling southbound on Highway 4 and a semi, driven by 48-year-old Frank Yost of Lafayette, was traveling westbound on Highway 19 and collided in the intersection.
willmarradio.com
Willmar man seriously injured in crash on Highway 40
(Willmar MN-) A Willmar man was seriously injured in the crash of a pickup and a beet truck west of Willmar Thursday morning. The state patrol says it happened just before 10 a.m. on Highway 40, 8 miles west of Willmar at Chippewa County Road 2. A pickup driven by 50-year-old Brian Lee Ilgen of Willmar was attempting to turn onto County Road 2 when it was hit by a westbound Peterbilt truck going westbound on Highway 40. Ilgen was airlifted from the scene to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The truck driver, 60-year-old Paul Bonnema of Anacortes Washington was not hurt.
knsiradio.com
Man Injured In Hunting Accident Flown To St. Cloud Hospital
(KNSI) – A bow hunter has been airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital after falling 30 feet from his tree stand in Crow Wing County Sunday evening. Leroy Zollner called a family member to say he had been hurt but did not dial 9-1-1. The relative did not know where the stand had been set up. Several agencies were dispatched and deputies had to scour the property in Maple Grove Township to find Zollner.
Man Who Murdered Designer Versace Started Killing Spree in Minnesota
Designer Gianni Versace. He was murdered in South Florida in 1997. His murderer was Andrew Cunanan who never actually made it to trial. Cunanan was one of America's Most Wanted fugitives and was never caught. He was found dead in July of 1997 after committing suicide 8 days after shooting Versace in broad daylight on the front steps of his home. That is where his killing spree ended, but it actually began a few months earlier in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Benton County Seeking Feedback on Mayhew Lake Road Study
SAUK RAPIDS -- Benton County is holding an open house to gather feedback on a study of Mayhew Lake Road. Concerns have been growing about the road's ability to handle the increased traffic load and the speed of traffic through that corridor. A consultant will be offering some ideas for...
willmarradio.com
Atwater man hurt in Thursday morning rollover
(Atwater MN-) An Atwater man is hospitalized after rolling his pickup early Thursday morning. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department says just before 2 a.m. 36-year-old Justin Denny was driving his 2001 Chevy Silverado southbound on 187th Street Northeast, just south of Atwater, when he left the road and rolled. Denny was taken to CentraCare Rice Hospital in Willmar with undisclosed injuries. The crash is under investigation by the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department.
Two Vehicle Crash Near Avon Sends Driver To Hospital
AVON (WJON News) - A two-vehicle crash South of Avon Tuesday night sent one driver to the hospital. Stearns County deputies arrived at the intersection of County Road 40 and County Road 41 east of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Farming Township after 7:30 pm. Officials say a Ford F-150 driven...
New Scout, Dehler Drive Road Connections Officially Open
SARTELL (WJON News) - A new Sartell roadway is officially open. Sartell officials say the newly constructed Scout and Dehler Drives in south Sartell are open to motorists. These roads will provide quick connections from the Central MN Healthcare Hub to the Community Center and Pinecone Marketplace. There is also...
Minnesota Driver Clocked At 139 MPH
I have to think that this Isanti County Sheriff's officer had to wonder if his radar was malfunctioning. I tend to speed on occasion but nothing like this guy. I might do 10-12 over the limit, depending on traffic but 139 MPH is ridiculous. If I'm not mistaken, I believe...
connect-bridgeport.com
Community being Asked to Help Locate Dog Escaping from Foster Home in Area Near Maple Lake
Community members are asked to please be on the lookout for this sweet girl Brook, who went on foster today and escaped the house. She has bolted and last seen near the woods of Maple Lake to backside of Briarview Apartments/Tri-County Storage near the Harrison County and Taylor County line.
Fire Damages St. Augusta Home Tuesday
ST. AUGUSTA (WJON News) -- Fire caused significant damage to a home in St. Augusta Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were dispatched to the 1900 block of 238th Street at about 5:50 a.m. The caller reported the house was fully engulfed. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says the owners, David Miller...
St. Paul prep football game suspended after 'physical altercation' between players
ST PAUL, Minn. — A prep football game in St. Paul was suspended after a "physical altercation" occurred between players near the end of Wednesday night's game, according to school officials. The incident occurred during a game between Harding-Humboldt and Johnson High School. St. Paul Public Schools officials confirmed...
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
St. Cloud, MN
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://minnesotasnewcountry.com
Comments / 0