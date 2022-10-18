ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willmar, MN

WJON

Stolen Trailer in Linden Township; Dog Stolen in St. Cloud

Waite Park Police is reporting four storage units with the lock cut off with items taken from them. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the storage units are located on the 1500 block of 7th Street South. The Stearns County Sheriff's Department is reporting on...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Stearns County Sheriff Searching For Answers

COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) - Stearns County authorities are still looking for clues in a 20-year-old case. On November 7th, 2002, 20-year-old Joshua Guimond left a party at St. John’s University’s Metten Court Dorms and hasn’t been seen since. No one saw him leave, and no one knows where he went after leaving the room.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
WJON

Chainsaw Accident Sends Man To Hospital

FARMING TOWNSHIP (WJON News) - A Richmond man was airlifted to St. Cloud hospital after a chainsaw accident south of Albany. Stearns County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to Farming Township Wednesday afternoon on reports of a man who cut his leg with a chainsaw and could not stop the bleeding. Larry Gorecki of Richmond was reported to have lost consciousness and was moved out of the woods with a tractor by his wife.
ALBANY, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Willmar Man Indicted For Possessing Guns, Bombs

WILLMAR (WJON News) - A Willmar man has been indicted for illegally possessing two explosive devices and a short-barreled shotgun. U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger announced the indictment of 39-year-old Brian Keith Kohls of Willmar. Officials say Kohls allegedly had a short-barreled shotgun and two bombs – none of which were...
WILLMAR, MN
willmarradio.com

Two injured in crash near Vesta when trailer wheel locks up

(Vesta MN-) Two men were hurt in a rollover crash 2 miles southwest of Vesta in Redwood County Wednesday afternoon. The state patrol says it happened on Highway 19 at 295th Street around 3:50 p.m. A pickup driven by 60-year-old John Rivard of Stillwater was pulling a trailer when the load shifted, causing a wheel to lock up, the the pickup ended up rolling in the ditch. Rivard and passenger 61-year-old Mark Bucher of St. Cloud were taken to the Marshall Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
VESTA, MN
kduz.com

Two Injured in Fairfax Crash

A two-vehicle crash in Fairfax Tuesday morning seriously injured a Wisconsin man. The State Patrol says a vehicle driven by 70-year-old Harry McCroy of Appleton was traveling southbound on Highway 4 and a semi, driven by 48-year-old Frank Yost of Lafayette, was traveling westbound on Highway 19 and collided in the intersection.
FAIRFAX, MN
willmarradio.com

Willmar man seriously injured in crash on Highway 40

(Willmar MN-) A Willmar man was seriously injured in the crash of a pickup and a beet truck west of Willmar Thursday morning. The state patrol says it happened just before 10 a.m. on Highway 40, 8 miles west of Willmar at Chippewa County Road 2. A pickup driven by 50-year-old Brian Lee Ilgen of Willmar was attempting to turn onto County Road 2 when it was hit by a westbound Peterbilt truck going westbound on Highway 40. Ilgen was airlifted from the scene to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The truck driver, 60-year-old Paul Bonnema of Anacortes Washington was not hurt.
WILLMAR, MN
knsiradio.com

Man Injured In Hunting Accident Flown To St. Cloud Hospital

(KNSI) – A bow hunter has been airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital after falling 30 feet from his tree stand in Crow Wing County Sunday evening. Leroy Zollner called a family member to say he had been hurt but did not dial 9-1-1. The relative did not know where the stand had been set up. Several agencies were dispatched and deputies had to scour the property in Maple Grove Township to find Zollner.
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Man Who Murdered Designer Versace Started Killing Spree in Minnesota

Designer Gianni Versace. He was murdered in South Florida in 1997. His murderer was Andrew Cunanan who never actually made it to trial. Cunanan was one of America's Most Wanted fugitives and was never caught. He was found dead in July of 1997 after committing suicide 8 days after shooting Versace in broad daylight on the front steps of his home. That is where his killing spree ended, but it actually began a few months earlier in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Atwater man hurt in Thursday morning rollover

(Atwater MN-) An Atwater man is hospitalized after rolling his pickup early Thursday morning. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department says just before 2 a.m. 36-year-old Justin Denny was driving his 2001 Chevy Silverado southbound on 187th Street Northeast, just south of Atwater, when he left the road and rolled. Denny was taken to CentraCare Rice Hospital in Willmar with undisclosed injuries. The crash is under investigation by the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
WJON

Two Vehicle Crash Near Avon Sends Driver To Hospital

AVON (WJON News) - A two-vehicle crash South of Avon Tuesday night sent one driver to the hospital. Stearns County deputies arrived at the intersection of County Road 40 and County Road 41 east of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Farming Township after 7:30 pm. Officials say a Ford F-150 driven...
AVON, MN
WJON

Minnesota Driver Clocked At 139 MPH

I have to think that this Isanti County Sheriff's officer had to wonder if his radar was malfunctioning. I tend to speed on occasion but nothing like this guy. I might do 10-12 over the limit, depending on traffic but 139 MPH is ridiculous. If I'm not mistaken, I believe...
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Fire Damages St. Augusta Home Tuesday

ST. AUGUSTA (WJON News) -- Fire caused significant damage to a home in St. Augusta Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were dispatched to the 1900 block of 238th Street at about 5:50 a.m. The caller reported the house was fully engulfed. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says the owners, David Miller...
SAINT AUGUSTA, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
