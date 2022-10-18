Incognito Braces Are 100% Customizable To Fit Everyone’s Unique Smile, Leaving A Lasting Effect That Lasts A Lifetime.

Read full article on original website
Santa Clarita Radio
Monster Mash In Santa Clarita
“Monster Mash” has become the anthem for Halloween. The iconic song became a Billboard number-one smash a few weeks before Halloween in 1962. The novelty song was sung and co-written by one-hit wonder, Bobby “Boris” Pickett. At the time, it was a parody of all the dance songs (The Twist. Mashed Potato) that were topping the charts. Elvis once declared it the stupidest song he ever heard. I’m not sure how Elvis missed the Ohio Express 1968 Hit “Yummy, Yummy, Yummy (I Got Love In My Tummy). He must have been overdosing on peanut butter sandwiches at the time.
Santa Clarita Radio
Small Brush Fire Breaks Out Behind Santa Clarita Sports Complex
A small brush fire broke out behind the Santa Clarita Sports Complex Thursday afternoon. At around 5 p.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a brush fire near the intersection of Reuther Avenue and Centre Pointe Parkway in Santa Clarita, on the hillside behind the sports complex. “We had a...
Santa Clarita Radio
Good Samaritans Free Boy Trapped Under Car In Agua Dulce
A 14-year-old boy was airlifted to the hospital Wednesday after good Samaritans freed him from under a car in Agua Dulce. Around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, 911 dispatchers began receiving reports of a traffic collision involving a pedestrian in a private parking lot on the 35000 block of Penman Road in Agua Dulce, said Officer Josh Greengard, spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Newhall Area Office.
Santa Clarita Radio
Pair Arrested For Grand Theft, Drug Paraphernalia In Santa Clarita
A man and woman were arrested for grand theft Friday in Valencia after deputies discovered stolen property and drug paraphernalia. On Friday, deputies responded to a grand theft call for service on the 28000 block of Newhall Ranch Road in Valencia, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga spokesperson with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Radio
Mother Held To Answer To Manslaughter Charges After 6-Year-Old Fell Out Of Car On 5 Freeway
A mother was held to answer to manslaughter charges Wednesday after her 6-year-old daughter died from falling out of a car and landing on the 5 Freeway near the Newhall Pass earlier this year. Veronda R Jones Gladney, 28, from Lancaster, the young girl’s mother, was charged with two felonies...
Santa Clarita Radio
Pair Found Sleeping In Car Arrested On Drug Charges
A man and woman were arrested Tuesday on drug charges and possessing stolen property after they were found sleeping in a car. Around 11 a.m. Tuesday, a deputy patrolling near Dockweiler Drive and Leonard Lane in Newhall observed a couple sleeping in a vehicle with drug paraphernalia in their reach, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Radio
Road Rage Suspect Arrested For Punching Person In The Face
A battery suspect was arrested after he allegedly punched a person in the face last week following a road rage incident. Around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, deputies responded to the 29200 block of Las Terreno Lane in Valencia regarding a road rage incident and associated battery call, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
