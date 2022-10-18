Read full article on original website
Ex-EastEnders star Josephine Melville dies after theatre performance
Ex-EastEnders star Josephine Melville has tragically died backstage following a theatre performance. The actress had a recurring stint in the soap as Tessa Parker, the girlfriend of Kelvin Carpenter, in 1986. She returned to play a different character in an episode in 2005, as well as making appearances in Casualty, The Bill, Ella Henderson's 'Brave' music video, and Little Miss Jocelyn.
Strictly's James Bye teases "emotional" EastEnders dance routine
Strictly Come Dancing star James Bye has teased that his upcoming EastEnders-inspired dance will be emotional. As part of the BBC centenary celebrations, the celebrities will be performing dances which have been inspired by the broadcaster's iconic shows. Speaking to Radio Times about his routine, which is a Foxtrot to...
Former Holby City wanted to join Casualty
I still feel it's a shame that Holby City bosses decided to kill off Jac Naylor in the final ever episode. And now, actress Rosie Marcel has revealed that she wanted to move to Casualty. https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/holby-city/a41732055/holby-city-rosie-marcel-wanted-casualty-role/. Thanks for the link. I agreed it is a terrible shame that they did...
Nick Kroll Recalled The Moment He Finally Became Aware Of The "Don't Worry Darling" Drama
"My first exposure to it all was literally on the red carpet in Venice, and I was like, 'Ohhhh, I think people might be interested in this.' And I was right."
Ex EastEnders actress dies
Ex EastEnders actress Jospehine Melville has died. She only made a handful of appearances in 1986 for 4 weeks. Looking at her character’s synopsis in the EE Wiki she is not ringing any bells for me but RIP to her all the same. She only made a handful of...
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
Marvel fans think Wakanda Forever has spoiled who the new Black Panther is
Wakanda Forever has given fans a better look at the new Black Panther – so good, in fact, that some think they've worked out who's donning the suit. The sequel to 2018's Black Panther will see a new version of the superhero following Chadwick Boseman's death in 2020. After he passed away, Marvel announced the role of T'Challa, king of Wakanda, wouldn't be recast, with the new film honouring the actor and his character's legacy.
The Walking Dead's "smart" zombies finally solve decade-long mystery
The Walking Dead season 11c spoilers follow. The Walking Dead's final run is a reflective one thanks to the flashbacks that kick off each of these last eight episodes. And while there's much to celebrate about this show's historic run, revisiting the outbreak's early days also reminds us of a big plot hole that's plagued The Walking Dead since we first met that little zombie girl holding her teddy all the way back in episode one.
Former EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite reveals why she's glad over Mel's death
Former EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite has opened up about why she’s glad over her character Mel Owen’s death. In an interview with Inside Soap, the actress talked about her feelings towards Mel, who she first played in 1998. “At first I was sad that Mel died,” she said....
Stranger Things star lands next lead movie role in new horror
Stranger Things star Dacre Montgomery has landed his newest role in an upcoming horror movie. As reported by Deadline, the actor, who also appeared in 2017's Power Rangers reboot and Elvis, will be starring in Went Up the Hill alongside Old and The Girl in the Spider's Web star Vicky Krieps.
House of the Dragon season 1 finale leak condemned by HBO
HBO has condemned the leaking of House of the Dragon's season 1 finale. The US channel has released a public comment to confirm that a copy leaked of this weekend's episode, 'The Black Queen', because of an apparent breakdown in the international distribution of the show (via Deadline). An HBO...
Line of Duty and Peaky Blinders star Stephen Graham confirmed for new BBC series
Stephen Graham's movie Boiling Point is getting a TV adaptation for the BBC. Revolving around a busy London kitchen, the intense one-shot film received critical acclaim and picked up a number of accolades including four wins at the British Independent Film Awards. Variety reports that many of the film's cast...
Looking for mysteries pre-2010 ish
Mr Maggie has a wish to watch crime dramas or mysteries from the late '90s to mid 2000s. I wish to oblige him. His criteria is simple: well crafted stories that are well acted. Interesting scenery is a plus. Preferably set at some point during the LAST century up to the Swinging 60 s.
Doctor Who boss teases the Master as you've never seen him before
Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall has discussed Sacha Dhawan's role as The Master in upcoming special, 'The Power of The Doctor'. Airing on October 23, this episode marks Jodie Whittaker's last appearance as the Thirteenth Doctor. According to Chibnall, the special will be a gift to fans and will include a surprising version of The Master, the Doctor's archenemy.
I’m A Celebrity signings
Well, I have to say, if Mike Tindall and Jill Scott have both signed up - plus Boy George and Chris Moyles - that’s four massive names that would have been excellent on Strictly. I know ITV have a lot of money they pay the stars on I’m A Celebrity, whereas the BBC pay Strictly stars a lot less, but my goodness it pales in comparison. The last two years were quite good for Strictly name-wise, but this year isn’t quite as strong.
Doctor Who boss reveals Jodie Whittaker’s final episode will break new record
Doctor Who says goodbye to another era tomorrow (October 23), as Jodie Whittaker departs the leading role while showrunner Chris Chibnall hands over the reins to Russell T Davies once again. Jodie's last episode 'The Power of The Doctor' is going to go out with a bang, with the departing...
Hollyoaks: What characters from 1995-2005 do you think WOULD fit in today's show
I done two polls recently asking whether a former family (The Hunters) and a former character (Scott Anderson) should return or not and I was surprised by the amount of people stating they wouldn't fit in today's show. So I thought I start a thread asking what characters from the...
A shock third death on Emmerdale this week?
I wonder if we're gonna see a male character perish before the week is out? I don't think it would be a long-term character like Sam but maybe a newer addition to the show like Nate, perhaps?. Shock? Nothing would shock me about this farce anymore. A number of people...
EE - Not liking Amy
First of all the actress is 17, second she looks nothing like she would be Roxy's daughter. Totally miscast, I hope they get someone else. Not enjoying her. I don't mind her, but she is nothing like the previous Amy. The previous Amy was quite bratty and a bit of a bully.
Strictly's Hamza Yassin admits he almost dropped partner during daring lift
Hamza Yassin has confessed he "came close to dropping" his Strictly Come Dancing partner Jowita Przystał in rehearsals before their spicy and daring salsa routine last week. Appearing on Good Morning Britain, the wildlife presenter shared that "there was a certain fear" when they performed as a result. "Rehearsals...
