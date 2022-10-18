ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Daily Mail

Missing Princeton University student, 20, is found dead close to campus six days after she vanished: Cops say her death 'does NOT appear to be suspicious or criminal in nature'

Missing Princeton University student Misrach Ewunetie has been found dead near her campus six days after she vanished. Multiple law enforcement sources told NBC 4 that the 20-year-old's body was discovered near the edge of the New Jersey campus on Thursday, by the tennis courts. Sources noted that there were...
The Independent

Michigan family of four disappear after father made 911 call saying ‘he had information about 9/11’

Four members of a family have gone missing under mysterious circumstances, police say. Authorities in Fremont, Michigan, are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, 51, and their teenage sons Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15. The four were last seen on Monday and are believed to be travelling in a 2005 Toyota Sienna minivan silver in colour, the police department said in a statement. The family was seen at a BP gas station in Gulliver, purchasing food and gas around 11am that day, UpNorthLive reported. There are no indications that they were taken against their...
