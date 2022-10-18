Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their DisappearancesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota witness photographs high altitude donut-shaped UFORoger MarshMinnesota State
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Anthony Cassius and the Quest for an On-Sale Liquor License (1947 - 1949)Matt ReicherMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota UFO witnesses a hundred miles apart report similar objectsRoger MarshPrior Lake, MN
Related
Hastings Star Gazette
Photos: Beautiful prairie style house for sale in Hastings
This exceptional property is nestled in the St. Croix Valley minutes from parks, Prescott and Afton. Sitting on about five acres, this beautiful prairie style home brings the outside in with large windows and natural materials like wood and stone used throughout the home. The house features a stunning two story, two sided cultured Minnesota fieldstone fireplace in the great room.
idesignarch.com
Classical Italianate Villa In Minnesota
This luxury villa in Edina, Minnesota has an authentic classical Italianate architectural form with Tuscan limestone columns and tile roof. Designed by TEA2 Architects, a two-story Grand Salon anchors all other rooms and spaces which surround it. A barrel-vaulted skylight, with custom engineered and crafted arched steel trusses, splashes abundant natural light into the entire interior.
twincitieslive.com
A Haunted House in Monticello
After experiencing spooky and ghostly things inside her house, Sarah Washatka joins TCL to get a live reading from our Happy Medium Jodi Livon. A can’t miss segment that will leave you amazed. Check out Jodi Livon live at her show “An Evening with Jodi Livon, Communicating with Your Angels, Guides and Those on the Other Side” on November 3rd at the Minnetonka Community Center.
twincitieslive.com
New Kids Fall Festival in Anoka
Looking for something to do with the kids this MEA weekend? Check out the brand new Kids Fall Festival at the Anoka County Fairgrounds. TCL Reporter Kristin Haubrich is there to give all the details on this exciting new event in Anoka.
Support, concerns surround turning old body shop into new restaurant
EDINA, Minn. — There's a battle brewing in the west metro over whether a new restaurant should take the place of an old auto-body shop. Kee's auto repair shop has sat along Vernon Avenue South in Edina since the 1950s. It's long since closed, but what could take its place is causing quite a stir around town.
Renaissance exhibition at Mia is one of the rarest Botticelli shows in nation’s history
"Botticelli and Renaissance Florence: Masterworks from the Uffizi" is on view from Oct. 16 through Jan. 8 at the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Courtesy of the Minneapolis Institute of Art. The Minneapolis Institute of Art’s landmark Renaissance exhibition opened this week, featuring works that rarely leave Florence, Italy and marking...
Wilting funeral flowers felt like a second death, so this artist painted a permanent garden for her mother
MINNEAPOLIS — After losing her mother Marilyn in August, Arianne Zager received a "flood of flowers." While she was grieving, those flowers slowly wilted. "Watching the flowers wilt and dissipate on their own was really upsetting," Zager said. "So I decided to paint her a garden that could stay forever."
The Marsh wellness center in Minnetonka to close two years after being gifted to YMCA
The Marsh at 15000 Minnetonka Blvd. in Minnetonka, Minn. Courtesy of YMCA of the North. An influential integrative wellness center in Minnetonka will close this year, nearly four decades since its founding by the late industry pioneer Ruth Stricker. Stricker's family gifted The Marsh to the YMCA of the North...
fox9.com
Demolition begins at store next to Lake Street Kmart
After a long wait, work to open Nicollet Avenue began this week as crews demolished the grocery store next to the Lake Street Kmart in Minneapolis. Drone video shows crews at work at the former store.
fox9.com
Demolition starts on Nicollet Avenue re-connection project in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After nearly a quarter century of talk, action came Wednesday in the form of demolition. The long-discussed re-connection of Nicollet Avenue at Lake Street took its first step. The former SuperValu attached to the west end of the former Kmart came tumbling down. The Kmart is...
Rock Bottom Brewery closes in downtown Minneapolis
Rock Bottom Brewery in downtown Minneapolis has closed its doors. The restaurant at 825 Hennepin Avenue, part of a trailblazing nationwide chain that paired bar food with on-site micro-breweries, has removed Minneapolis from its list of locations. It posted a message on its website that the Star Tribune caught before...
mynortheaster.com
How Northeast Bank got started 75 years ago
“In every state 75 years ago, millions of those who served in the armed forces returned home to find their lives, families, homes and businesses in disarray after years of war,” said Dr. Walter Warpeha, speaking at the October 11 celebration of Northeast Bank’s 75 years. In Minneapolis,...
Minneapolis' Red Table Meat Co. to close after 8 years
The Kieran Folliard's Food Building in northeast Minneapolis. Courtesy of Google Streetview. Red Table Meat Co., a maker of high-quality cured meats in northeast Minneapolis, has announced plans to end its operations at the end of the year. Mike Phillips founded the company in 2014, working with Minnesota farmers raising...
Eater
Pastry Chef Diane Moua’s New Restaurant Will Be Something Minneapolis Has Never Seen
On Tuesday, October 18, chef Diane Moua announced she’s leaving her role as executive pastry chef at Bellecour Bakery to open her own bakery and cafe. Details of her restaurant’s name and location have yet to be revealed, but Moua, having toured the Cities and the suburbs, has her heart set on Minneapolis. She plans to open in 2023.
Massive Disco Hit Was Made Right Here In Minnesota
The Classic Disco Hit, Funkytown, Is Minnesota Born!. A town to keep me movin' keep me groovin' with some energy. Well I talk about it talk about it talk about it talk about it. Well I talk about talk about talk about movin'. Gotta move on Gotta move on Gotta...
fox9.com
North Minneapolis church buys gas station after having fill of drugs, crime next door
North Minneapolis church buys gas station after having fill of drugs, crime next door. As state and local leaders fight crime at the troubled Merwyn's and Winner gas station on West Broadway in Minneapolis, another problem gas station on the same street is getting help from a different source. The Marathon gas station on Broadway will soon have a new owner: The Real Believers Faith Center, a church next door.
The Minnesota Christmas Market 2022 Will Be Held In Isanti This Year
Are you looking for a unique holiday shopping experience that really is all about the season of giving? The Minnesota Christmas Market 2022 schedule has been set for November, and this year it will be held at the Erickson Homestead in Isanti, located at 1376 261st Avenue NE. EVENT DETAILS.
mprnews.org
First-in-the-Twin Cities bus transit line breaks ground, set to open in 2025
After a decade of planning, local, state and federal officials gathered in Woodbury on Wednesday to break ground on the Twin Cities’ first rapid transit line with a dedicated, separate roadway for buses along the route. “That is an incredible accomplishment,” said Metropolitan Council Chair Charlie Zelle, who has...
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Making 5 Stops in Central Minnesota
Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this upcoming holiday season. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
Comments / 1