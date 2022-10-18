ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edina, MN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hastings Star Gazette

Photos: Beautiful prairie style house for sale in Hastings

This exceptional property is nestled in the St. Croix Valley minutes from parks, Prescott and Afton. Sitting on about five acres, this beautiful prairie style home brings the outside in with large windows and natural materials like wood and stone used throughout the home. The house features a stunning two story, two sided cultured Minnesota fieldstone fireplace in the great room.
HASTINGS, MN
idesignarch.com

Classical Italianate Villa In Minnesota

This luxury villa in Edina, Minnesota has an authentic classical Italianate architectural form with Tuscan limestone columns and tile roof. Designed by TEA2 Architects, a two-story Grand Salon anchors all other rooms and spaces which surround it. A barrel-vaulted skylight, with custom engineered and crafted arched steel trusses, splashes abundant natural light into the entire interior.
EDINA, MN
twincitieslive.com

A Haunted House in Monticello

After experiencing spooky and ghostly things inside her house, Sarah Washatka joins TCL to get a live reading from our Happy Medium Jodi Livon. A can’t miss segment that will leave you amazed. Check out Jodi Livon live at her show “An Evening with Jodi Livon, Communicating with Your Angels, Guides and Those on the Other Side” on November 3rd at the Minnetonka Community Center.
MONTICELLO, MN
twincitieslive.com

New Kids Fall Festival in Anoka

Looking for something to do with the kids this MEA weekend? Check out the brand new Kids Fall Festival at the Anoka County Fairgrounds. TCL Reporter Kristin Haubrich is there to give all the details on this exciting new event in Anoka.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Rock Bottom Brewery closes in downtown Minneapolis

Rock Bottom Brewery in downtown Minneapolis has closed its doors. The restaurant at 825 Hennepin Avenue, part of a trailblazing nationwide chain that paired bar food with on-site micro-breweries, has removed Minneapolis from its list of locations. It posted a message on its website that the Star Tribune caught before...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mynortheaster.com

How Northeast Bank got started 75 years ago

“In every state 75 years ago, millions of those who served in the armed forces returned home to find their lives, families, homes and businesses in disarray after years of war,” said Dr. Walter Warpeha, speaking at the October 11 celebration of Northeast Bank’s 75 years. In Minneapolis,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Minneapolis' Red Table Meat Co. to close after 8 years

The Kieran Folliard's Food Building in northeast Minneapolis. Courtesy of Google Streetview. Red Table Meat Co., a maker of high-quality cured meats in northeast Minneapolis, has announced plans to end its operations at the end of the year. Mike Phillips founded the company in 2014, working with Minnesota farmers raising...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

North Minneapolis church buys gas station after having fill of drugs, crime next door

North Minneapolis church buys gas station after having fill of drugs, crime next door. As state and local leaders fight crime at the troubled Merwyn's and Winner gas station on West Broadway in Minneapolis, another problem gas station on the same street is getting help from a different source. The Marathon gas station on Broadway will soon have a new owner: The Real Believers Faith Center, a church next door.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

First-in-the-Twin Cities bus transit line breaks ground, set to open in 2025

After a decade of planning, local, state and federal officials gathered in Woodbury on Wednesday to break ground on the Twin Cities’ first rapid transit line with a dedicated, separate roadway for buses along the route. “That is an incredible accomplishment,” said Metropolitan Council Chair Charlie Zelle, who has...
WOODBURY, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Making 5 Stops in Central Minnesota

Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this upcoming holiday season. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
BUFFALO, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy