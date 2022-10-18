Who are the 13? DC just retconned new Golden Age characters into continuity

Flashpoint Beyond #6 is now on sale, and the conclusion of the limited series does a little more messing with DC's timeline by introducing 13 new characters whose backstories have been retconned into the DC Universe.

(Image credit: DC)

In the finale, the Time Masters discover that 13 characters who were held captive outside of the timestream have been reintegrated into DC history, effectively retroactively inserting characters who never existed in the real world Golden Age of the '30s and '40s into the Golden Age of DC continuity.

"In a lot of these events, the characters come back. There are a lot of characters that come back," Flashpoint Beyond co-writer Geoff Johns tells Newsarama of the decision to retcon characters into the Golden Age.

"We wanted to really introduce new characters and not just new characters moving forward, but characters that existed in the Golden Age to flesh out the Golden Age," he continues. "So the new Golden Age doesn't just mean ‘the new Golden Age moving ahead,’ it's talking about the new JSA book and what that legacy looks like and where those characters are going."

"But it also goes back with these characters that were from the 1940s, that were pulled from history and are going back into it. So now, we can tell stories in the past that you won't know. The past isn't exactly what you've seen. You've not seen every tale."

As for who the 13 characters being retconned into DC's Golden Age are, some of them have names that point to specific connections to established characters in DC history, while others appear to be invented whole cloth for the story. Here's what we know about all 13 characters:

(Image credit: DC)

Golden Age Mister Miracle

There's no actual Golden Age Mister Miracle in real-world comics from the '40s, but DC fans will immediately know the modern-day character of Mister Miracle, introduced by Jack Kirby in the '70s.

Mister Miracle, AKA Scott Free, is the original Mister Miracle, and a member of the New Gods. So is this a version of him from the past, or another hero to use the name Mister Miracle?

Golden Age Red Lantern

Like Mister Miracle, there is no Golden Age Red Lantern. But there is a Golden Age Green Lantern, the original hero to use the name, Alan Scott.

Alan Scott didn't originally have any connection to the modern Green Lantern or the concept of the "emotional spectrum," but given the modern lore around the concept of the Green Lanterns and their multicolored counterparts, the invention of a Golden Age Red Lantern makes sense as a retcon.

Betsy Ross

There's not a classic DC hero by the name of Betsy Ross (which is, of course, the name of the woman credited with sewing the original version of the American Flag in the 18th century). But oddly enough, there is a Betsy Ross in Marvel Comics.

The Marvel version of Betsy Ross actually does date back to the Golden Age. She was the original love interest of Captain America, who later became the hero known as Golden Girl. But we're guessing there's no connection to the new DC character.

Molly Pitcher

Like Betsy Ross, Molly Pitcher is a name taken from American history as the nickname of a woman who supposedly fought in the American Revolutionary War.

DC has never had a hero named Molly Pitcher before, but weirdly enough, 1957's Wonder Woman #87 contains a prose essay about the historical Molly Pitcher.

Ladybug

DC has a whole Multiverse of realities, and one of them, Earth-8, is home to a group known as the Retaliators who are in fact parodies of the Avengers - including Ladybug, based on Spider-Woman.

There's also of course the cartoon superhero Ladybug, star of the animated series Miraculous, but we're gonna go out on a limb and guess DC's new Ladybug will have nothing to do with that.

(Image credit: DC)

Salem, the Witch Girl

The apparent DC connection for the newly created Salem, the Witch Girl is Jack Kirby's '70s character Klarion, the Witch Boy.

Originally introduced as the enemy of Etrigan the Demon, Klarion the Witch Boy is a juvenile sorcerer from the extra-dimensional realm of Witch World.

John Henry, Jr.

Fans of Superman will likely immediately be reminded of the hero Steel AKA John Henry Irons, but there may be a different DC legacy for John Henry, Jr.

In Darwyn Cooke's mid-'00s limited series New Frontier, a retelling of the origins of DC's Silver Age, there's a hero named John Henry who is retconned into DC history, but who hasn't appeared elsewhere. Could there be a connection between that character and John Henry Jr?

The Harlequin's Son

No, not Harley Quinn - Harlequin. The original Golden Age Harlequin was a clown-themed villain who fought the Golden Age Green Lantern, Alan Scott, while the second was a member of the Teen Titans in the '70s.

Interestingly enough, the name "The Harlequin's Son" seems to be a reference to the second Harlequin's original codename, the Joker's Daughter.

Judy Garrick

Judy Garrick has been introduced in DC before Flashpoint Beyond #6, as the apparent daughter of Jay Garrick, the Golden Age Flash. She was mentioned by name in 2021's Stargirl Spring Break Special and in Flashpoint Beyond #2, though she has yet to actually appear on the page.

Judy is a modern character retconned into the current DC Universe, though Jay's wife, Joan Garrick, has appeared numerous times over the decades.

The Golden Age Legionnaire

There's no actual Golden Age hero named Legionnaire - but as many fans will immediately recognize, the name does have a DC pedigree.

Members of the 31st-century superhero team the Legion of Super-Heroes are known as Legionnaires - so this character could be DC making use of the term, or they could have a connection to the Legion in some way.

Cherry Bomb

Speaking of the Legion, not everyone who tries out for the team is accepted. And some of those who don't make the cut wind up holding a grudge against the venerable superhero team.

Case in point, Cherry Bomb, one of four Legion rejects who teamed up to fight the team. Whether the character introduced here will have any connection to the Legion version, we'll have to wait and see.

Quiz Kid

There's no prior mainstream DC character named Quiz Kid. But the one introduced in Flashpoint Beyond #6 could be an adaptation of the character Kwiz Kid, a villain who has appeared in comics based on the animated Teen Titans Go! continuity.

There's also the possibility that he's somehow related to Golden Age villain Brain Wave or his son, the hero known as Brainwave Jr.

The Golden Age Aquaman

The original Aquaman, Arthur Curry, debuted back in the Golden Age in 1941, and when his JSA counterparts were revived on Earth-Two in the '60s, the Golden Age Aquaman came along with them (you can tell him apart from Earth-One Aquaman because he has yellow gloves).

But the implication here seems to be the introduction of an Aquaman to predate Arthur Curry in continuity, or perhaps another alt-version of Arthur Curry himself, similar to the Superman of Earth-Two.

Learn the history of DC's Golden Age hero team the Justice Society , the first superhero team in comics.