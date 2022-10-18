ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seguin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
aisd.net

Arlington ISD Highlights School Bus Safety Week Oct. 17-21

The wheels on the bus go ‘round and ‘round all through the town. With nearly 300 Arlington ISD buses going ‘round through the town every day, it’s important everyone practices safe habits around school buses. National School Bus Safety Week is this week, and it’s designed...
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

WNBA star becomes principal for the day at Dallas middle school

DALLAS - Middle schoolers at John Lewis Social Justice Academy in Dallas walked into their school Tuesday morning to find their principal replaced with a basketball star. WNBA player Arike Ogunbawale from the Dallas Wings was the principal for the day. She shadowed the real principal around the halls, greeting students and learning more about the school.
DALLAS, TX
bestsouthwestguide.com

MISSING: Anthony Bell, Jr., 37, Cedar Hill, Texas (8/9/2021)

CEDAR HILL, TX -- 37-year-old Anthony Clifford Bell, Jr., also known as Pete, was last seen in Waxahachie, Texas on August 9, 2021. His vehicle was discovered in Hillsboro, Texas about a week later. Anthony is diagnosed with muscular dystrophy and has difficulty walking even short distances without falling. Anthony...
CEDAR HILL, TX
Pleasanton Express

Cross Country teams head to regional meet in Corpus Christi

Local high school cross country teams will head to Corpus Christi early next week for their classification’s region IV meet. Pleasanton will send both the boys’ and girls’ teams to the Class 4A regional meet on Monday. Jourdanton boys and girls will compete with the Poteet boys’...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
fox4news.com

5-year-old Plano girl hit by DART train

PLANO, Texas - A little girl is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train. DART officials said it happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday at DART’s Parker Road Station in Plano. The 5-year-old girl reportedly ran into the right-of-way in front of the...
PLANO, TX
CW33 NewsFix

WATCH: Inside look at Arlington eatery Breakfast Brothers

BREAKFAST BROTHERS SPONSORED CONTENT — Ricky Booker is no stranger to CW33 audiences. His show ‘In the Kitchen’ gives us a sneak peek into what happens in the world of cooking and feeding the soul of every family. We got a chance to sample some of the...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth homeless shelters turn away families due to overcrowding

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Homeless shelters in Fort Worth are having to turn away families because there's just simply not enough room. That's the stark warning from city officials as they are seeing a record number of families out on the streets. During a Fort Worth city work session on Tuesday, city leaders and stakeholders discussed this growing problem in the city."We just see a record number of families who are in need in seeking assistance from us," said Lauren King, executive director of Tarrant County Homeless Coalition. King said her group helped provide the data for the informal report. She said...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Fort Worth police monitor leaving her position

FORT WORTH, Texas — The City of Fort Worth announced Tuesday the city's inaugural police monitor would be leaving her position in late November. Kim Neal, the director of the city's Office of the Police Oversight Monitor, will be leaving to set up a similar program in Virginia, the city stated.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth's Director of Police Oversight Monitor to Leave Position

Fort Worth’s inaugural director on police oversight will soon leave her position, city officials announced Tuesday. Kim Neal joined the city of Fort Worth in early 2020. As director of the Office of Police Oversight Monitor, Neal is credited for leading efforts to finalize the model used for independent monitoring of the Fort Worth Police Department.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy