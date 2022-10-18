ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

valleynewslive.com

Essentia Health first in North Dakota to use next-generation cardiovascular technology

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Last month, Essentia Health-Fargo treated their first patient using next-generation cardiovascular technology. It’s Medtronic’s Evolut FX TAVR system, a transcatheter aortic valve-replacement (TAVR) system used to treat aortic stenosis. Essentia Health says the FDA recently approved the Evolut FX TAVR system, which...
FARGO, ND
KNOX News Radio

Funeral services for Earl Strinden released

There has been an outpouring of sympathy and respect following the death of former North Dakota political and UND Alumni Association leader Earl Strinden. Strinden died this week at the age of 90. UND President Andy Armacost says Strinden’s contributions to the campus were “ceaseless.”. U.S. Senator John...
GRAND FORKS, ND
kvrr.com

Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber opposes Measure 1

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber is urging North Dakota voters to oppose an initiated measure that would impose term limits on the governor and state legislators. Measure 1 would limit the governor to two terms and limit state legislators to eight years in the...
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

How safe do residents and officials view Fargo?

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s one of the most important qualities you look at in a community when deciding to live there, safety. While that’s normally a priority for anyone, some in Fargo have been looking at the city differently, wondering if violent crimes are getting more and more common in the city they call home.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Romantix’s move to new building stalled again

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A lingering dispute may now be moving to court after Fargo City Commissioner voted to uphold a denial for a “change of use” permit for the adult store Romantix. Romantix has been planning to move into a storefront located at 74 Broadway...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota State Senate District 4 Candidate Dan Bohmer: "Small businesses are choked out by burdensome regulations and mandates

(Moorhead, MN) -- A Minnesota State Senate Candidate is sharing his goals for his election bid to represent District 4 this November. Dan Bohmer is running to become District 4's Representative in the Minnesota State Senate. He joined WDAY Midday to speak about his prior experiences on Moorhead's City Council, how he would improve the state's economy, and improving educational standards for state residents.
MINNESOTA STATE
hpr1.com

​Carnivores Have Much to Choose From in the Area

You’ve probably heard about some of the brewery and winery tours happening around here. But in this column, we’re going to take a tour of many of the locally owned butcher shops. Let’s start in Dilworth at Butcher Block Meats. This market opened last summer and is located...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Overdose deaths in Grand Forks doubled, up 130% in Fargo

FARGO/GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Law enforcement, city and county officials in Grand Forks, Fargo and surrounding areas are looking for solutions to the growing opioid drug problem. The North Dakota Highway Patrol and Grand Forks Police Department hosted a roundtable discussion about the opioid crisis in the...
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Fire destroys vehicle in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Heavy smoke could be seen coming from a car that was on fire, which was parked a the shopping center near Mattress Firm in West Fargo. Firefighters were called around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to Veterans Blvd. near 24th Ave. E. Authorities say the...
WEST FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Tunnel of Terror: Drive through the haunted car wash

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Things are about to get scary at Tommy’s Express Car Wash in Fargo-Moorhead. The company is getting into the Halloween spirit by offering a haunted car wash. Tommy’s Express Car Wash announced it is bringing back its Tunnel of Terror car wash this...
valleynewslive.com

kfgo.com

RDO Caters Taters and KFGO Continue a Long Tradition

For more than 20 years, KFGO has had the humbled pleasure of broadcasting from RDO Caters Taters. This annual event is simple in concept. The fine folks at RDO cook up a batch of “Pound-taters” (one pound potatoes) and then offer a variety of toppings to those who stop in to have lunch. Those hungry spud fans pay for a ticket and 100% of the proceeds go to a local charity. That charity also gets the benefit of getting to know RDO and RDO employees getting to know them.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

West Fargo family no longer parking in street, fear for safety following three hit-and-run accidents in 1.5 years

(West Fargo, ND) -- A West Fargo family is sharing their concerns about vehicles speeding through their neighborhood, following three different hit-and-run crashes which have happened outside their home within the last year-and-a-half. The Jacobson family says they moved to the Elmwood neighborhood in 2020. Mother Brooke Jacobson says the...
WEST FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Person accused of threats at several Minnesota, North Dakota schools arrested

(Barnesville, MN) -- Authorities in Minnesota say a suspect has been arrested in connection with a swatting incident at Barnesville High School. The arrest came after several schools in Minnesota and North Dakota were hit Thursday with false threatening messages that brought a large police response. School officials at all...
BARNESVILLE, MN

