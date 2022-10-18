For more than 20 years, KFGO has had the humbled pleasure of broadcasting from RDO Caters Taters. This annual event is simple in concept. The fine folks at RDO cook up a batch of “Pound-taters” (one pound potatoes) and then offer a variety of toppings to those who stop in to have lunch. Those hungry spud fans pay for a ticket and 100% of the proceeds go to a local charity. That charity also gets the benefit of getting to know RDO and RDO employees getting to know them.

FARGO, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO