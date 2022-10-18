Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
Essentia Health first in North Dakota to use next-generation cardiovascular technology
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Last month, Essentia Health-Fargo treated their first patient using next-generation cardiovascular technology. It’s Medtronic’s Evolut FX TAVR system, a transcatheter aortic valve-replacement (TAVR) system used to treat aortic stenosis. Essentia Health says the FDA recently approved the Evolut FX TAVR system, which...
Grand Farm groundbreaking near Casselton
In February, Governor Doug Burgum selected Grand Farm for a $10M matching grant to advance technology in North Dakota agriculture.
rejournals.com
Northmarq closes $5.8 million refinancing of 36-unit apartment community in North Dakota
Bill Mork, vice president in Northmarq’s Minneapolis debt/equity office, secured the $5.8 million refinancing of The Lights – South. The 36-unit/six-floor class-A multifamily property is located at 3100 Sheyenne St. in West Fargo, North Dakota. The transaction was structured with a fully-amortizing 35-year term. Northmarq negotiated financing for...
KNOX News Radio
Funeral services for Earl Strinden released
There has been an outpouring of sympathy and respect following the death of former North Dakota political and UND Alumni Association leader Earl Strinden. Strinden died this week at the age of 90. UND President Andy Armacost says Strinden’s contributions to the campus were “ceaseless.”. U.S. Senator John...
kvrr.com
Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber opposes Measure 1
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber is urging North Dakota voters to oppose an initiated measure that would impose term limits on the governor and state legislators. Measure 1 would limit the governor to two terms and limit state legislators to eight years in the...
KFYR-TV
Dr. Paul Carson Recognized for Outstanding Physician Community and Professional Service Efforts
(Bismarck, ND) – Dr. Paul Carson, Medical Director for the NDSU Center for Immunization Research and Education (CIRE), was recognized during the North Dakota Medical Association’s (NDMA) Annual Meeting for being the 2022 recipient of the Physician Community and Professional Services Award. Since 1977, NDMA has been honoring...
valleynewslive.com
How safe do residents and officials view Fargo?
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s one of the most important qualities you look at in a community when deciding to live there, safety. While that’s normally a priority for anyone, some in Fargo have been looking at the city differently, wondering if violent crimes are getting more and more common in the city they call home.
valleynewslive.com
Romantix’s move to new building stalled again
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A lingering dispute may now be moving to court after Fargo City Commissioner voted to uphold a denial for a “change of use” permit for the adult store Romantix. Romantix has been planning to move into a storefront located at 74 Broadway...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minnesota State Senate District 4 Candidate Dan Bohmer: "Small businesses are choked out by burdensome regulations and mandates
(Moorhead, MN) -- A Minnesota State Senate Candidate is sharing his goals for his election bid to represent District 4 this November. Dan Bohmer is running to become District 4's Representative in the Minnesota State Senate. He joined WDAY Midday to speak about his prior experiences on Moorhead's City Council, how he would improve the state's economy, and improving educational standards for state residents.
hpr1.com
Carnivores Have Much to Choose From in the Area
You’ve probably heard about some of the brewery and winery tours happening around here. But in this column, we’re going to take a tour of many of the locally owned butcher shops. Let’s start in Dilworth at Butcher Block Meats. This market opened last summer and is located...
valleynewslive.com
Overdose deaths in Grand Forks doubled, up 130% in Fargo
FARGO/GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Law enforcement, city and county officials in Grand Forks, Fargo and surrounding areas are looking for solutions to the growing opioid drug problem. The North Dakota Highway Patrol and Grand Forks Police Department hosted a roundtable discussion about the opioid crisis in the...
valleynewslive.com
Neighbors voice praise, safety concerns over proposed downtown Fargo pedestrian bridge
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Feelings are strong on both sides of a proposed pedestrian bridge in downtown Fargo as the planning process continues to inch forward. The bridge would be built over 2nd St. N. in front of Fargo City Hall, and would bring bikers and walkers above the flood walls to the greenway along the Red River.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Fire destroys vehicle in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Heavy smoke could be seen coming from a car that was on fire, which was parked a the shopping center near Mattress Firm in West Fargo. Firefighters were called around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to Veterans Blvd. near 24th Ave. E. Authorities say the...
valleynewslive.com
Tunnel of Terror: Drive through the haunted car wash
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Things are about to get scary at Tommy’s Express Car Wash in Fargo-Moorhead. The company is getting into the Halloween spirit by offering a haunted car wash. Tommy’s Express Car Wash announced it is bringing back its Tunnel of Terror car wash this...
valleynewslive.com
Car fire in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Heavy smoke could be seen coming from a business just off Veterans Blvd. on the West Fargo side around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Firefighters were called to the 800 blk of 24th Ave. E., near Mattress Firm. Employees at Mattress Firm say the fire...
kroxam.com
DRAFTS SPORTS BAR AND GRILL AND POLK COUNTY DAC WIN UNITED WAY OF CROOKSTON’S HOTDISH AND FLUFF SALAD COOK-OFF
The United Way of Crookston would like to thank all the participants of Monday’s Hotdish and Fluff Salad cook-off, which served nearly 350 people and raised over $1500 to kick off the 2023 United Way campaign. All proceeds will help fund more than 20 programs and agencies that serve the Crookston community.
kfgo.com
RDO Caters Taters and KFGO Continue a Long Tradition
For more than 20 years, KFGO has had the humbled pleasure of broadcasting from RDO Caters Taters. This annual event is simple in concept. The fine folks at RDO cook up a batch of “Pound-taters” (one pound potatoes) and then offer a variety of toppings to those who stop in to have lunch. Those hungry spud fans pay for a ticket and 100% of the proceeds go to a local charity. That charity also gets the benefit of getting to know RDO and RDO employees getting to know them.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Fargo family no longer parking in street, fear for safety following three hit-and-run accidents in 1.5 years
(West Fargo, ND) -- A West Fargo family is sharing their concerns about vehicles speeding through their neighborhood, following three different hit-and-run crashes which have happened outside their home within the last year-and-a-half. The Jacobson family says they moved to the Elmwood neighborhood in 2020. Mother Brooke Jacobson says the...
wdayradionow.com
Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner: "Public safety is going to be our number one - or my number one focus"
(Cass County, ND) -- Cass County's current Sheriff is appearing on the November Ballot in the upcoming General Election. Jesse Jahner is the Sheriff of the Cass County Sheriff's Department. He joined WDAY Midday to speak about his experiences leading the department and what challenges he is looking to tackle if re-elected.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Person accused of threats at several Minnesota, North Dakota schools arrested
(Barnesville, MN) -- Authorities in Minnesota say a suspect has been arrested in connection with a swatting incident at Barnesville High School. The arrest came after several schools in Minnesota and North Dakota were hit Thursday with false threatening messages that brought a large police response. School officials at all...
