By his own admission, Michael Madden of Macadu Fresh didn’t have a career in mind when he graduated from high school in Vineland, N.J., in 2001. He didn’t envision pursuing a professional career in medicine or the law, and in fact, didn’t think college was his thing. He had a friend who was a plumber, so he gave that path a look for several months, but it did not resonate. What he did have was a little knowledge about the produce industry from some high school summer jobs and familiarity with farming because he grew up in Vineland in South Jersey, which is arguably the center of the state’s ag economy.

VINELAND, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO