Read full article on original website
Related
Massive Storm Expected To Bring Blizzard Conditions To The Midwest, Plains
The storm is expect to unfold this weekend into early next week.
4 engineering reasons why South African cities have no water despite full dams
It's basically a hunger amidst plenty situation.
theproducenews.com
Industry Viewpoint: The key to produce buyers having fresh, quality products
The droughts and heatwaves that hit the U.S. this summer received a lot of attention. Florida has been impacted by one of the most powerful storms to ever hit our shores. These weather patterns have far-reaching impacts on crops, including availability and quality. Maintaining produce supply is key to keeping...
Autumn Covid numbers peak at lower levels – but flu cases are on the up
Britain’s current wave of Covid-19 cases appears to be peaking at a lower level than previous outbreaks of the Omicron variant of the disease, researchers have revealed. The news is encouraging – though scientists have also warned that a further wave of the disease could sweep the nation before the end of the year. “We need to be vigilant and monitor the data with great care, all the time,” said Professor Mark Woolhouse, of Edinburgh University.
theproducenews.com
Generation Next: Mike Madden got hooked on a produce career
By his own admission, Michael Madden of Macadu Fresh didn’t have a career in mind when he graduated from high school in Vineland, N.J., in 2001. He didn’t envision pursuing a professional career in medicine or the law, and in fact, didn’t think college was his thing. He had a friend who was a plumber, so he gave that path a look for several months, but it did not resonate. What he did have was a little knowledge about the produce industry from some high school summer jobs and familiarity with farming because he grew up in Vineland in South Jersey, which is arguably the center of the state’s ag economy.
Comments / 0