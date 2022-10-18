Following the news that Alaska has canceled king and snow crab season due to population concerns, scientists are now weighing on what they think the key issue is. While speaking to CNN, Benjamin Daly, a researcher with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, discussed the situation. “Snow crab is by far the most abundant of all the Bering Sea crab species that is caught commercially. So the shock and awe of many billions missing from the population is worth noting – and that includes all the females and babies.”

