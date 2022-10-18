Read full article on original website
Related
Grizzly Bear Falls Off Waterfall Trying To Catch Salmon At Katmai National Park
I bet the ol’ grizz was mad after that one. It would hurt the ego a little bit. Grizzly bears are one of the most impressive killers on the planet. They will go after anything that they can sink their teeth into and come away with a meal. They...
Alaska cancels snow, king crab season over population concerns
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game has canceled the Bristol Bay king crab season for a second year in a row and called off the winter hunting season for smaller snow crabs. Officials scrubbed the hunting seasons out of concern for king and snow crab populations following the release...
outdoorsfirst.com
Sling Swimbaits for Fall Fishing Success
Mobile, horizontal presentations will put you in contact with the gamefish that prowl these shallow bays. Rather than adopting a species-specific approach – spinnerbaits for bass, bucktails for muskies, jerkbaits for walleyes – I recommend slinging baits with near-universal appeal: swimbaits. Outstanding imitations of the baitfish that predators and currently focused on, swimbaits can be fished fast or slow, with an exposed hook or weedless, on a straight retrieve or with a rhythmic jigging motion. Indeed, presenting ultra-versatile swimbaits will connect you with an abundance of success in shallow water.
Alaskan Snow Crab Fishing Season Canceled: New Details Emerge
Following the news that Alaska has canceled king and snow crab season due to population concerns, scientists are now weighing on what they think the key issue is. While speaking to CNN, Benjamin Daly, a researcher with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, discussed the situation. “Snow crab is by far the most abundant of all the Bering Sea crab species that is caught commercially. So the shock and awe of many billions missing from the population is worth noting – and that includes all the females and babies.”
Comments / 0