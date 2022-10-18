Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Beast
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
A flight attendant survived the highest fall ever from 33,000 feet without a parachute
Flight attendants (generic image)Credit: MIKI Yoshihito from Sapporo City,Hokkaido., JAPAN; CC-BY-2.0 Vesna Vulovic was the flight attendant who set a world record and was listed in the Guinness World Records when she fell 33,333 feet from the air.
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
Xi Jinping is seduced by a vision of greater isolation. A mistake that will make China poorer
In August, there was an unexpected stir in China about a scholarly article. The piece, published in a respected but specialist journal, argued that during the Ming dynasty (1368-1644) and Qing dynasty (1644-1911), China had been a country relatively closed off to the outside world. Most recent scholarship has assumed that this was a bad thing and that greater openness in the modern era had led to China’s rise in global standing and growth. But the article took a contrarian position, suggesting that there were economic and social advantages to the doors being closed in large part. The argument might have stayed in the realms of the academic. But it was then sent out on the social media feed of a thinktank closely linked to the Chinese Communist party (CCP). There was plenty of social media comment, mostly wondering whether the CCP was hinting that today, too, China should think about whether openness was quite such a good idea.
4 engineering reasons why South African cities have no water despite full dams
It's basically a hunger amidst plenty situation.
Xi’s two speeches and U.S. forward policy
With the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China completed, it is appropriate to examine China’s policy regarding Taiwan and America’s response. Two recent speeches by Xi Jinping, president of the People's Republic of China (herein China), will provide the data for my analysis, one from the Boao Forum for Asia, April 21, 2022, and the other at the 20th National Congress, October 16, 2022.
theproducenews.com
PPC Flexible Packaging acquires Plastic Packaging Technologies
PPC Flexible Packaging LLC, a leading provider of custom flexible packaging, announced the acquisition of Kansas City, KS-based Plastic Packaging Technologies LLC. PPC, headquartered in Buffalo Grove, IL, is a leader in printing and converting of flexible films, pouches and other innovative packaging designs, including prototypes. It is a recognized pioneer in consumer snack and organic brands, specialty produce and horticulture markets. With the addition of PPT, the firm now operates 13 manufacturing facilities that are AIB, SQF level II and ISO-9001 certified.
theproducenews.com
Generation Next: Mike Madden got hooked on a produce career
By his own admission, Michael Madden of Macadu Fresh didn’t have a career in mind when he graduated from high school in Vineland, N.J., in 2001. He didn’t envision pursuing a professional career in medicine or the law, and in fact, didn’t think college was his thing. He had a friend who was a plumber, so he gave that path a look for several months, but it did not resonate. What he did have was a little knowledge about the produce industry from some high school summer jobs and familiarity with farming because he grew up in Vineland in South Jersey, which is arguably the center of the state’s ag economy.
China's Xi expands powers, promotes allies
BEIJING (AP) — President Xi Jinping, China’s most powerful leader in decades, increased his dominance when he was named Sunday to another term as head of the ruling Communist Party in a break with tradition and promoted allies who support his vision of tighter control over society and the struggling economy. Xi, who took power in 2012, was awarded a third five-year term as general secretary, discarding a custom under which his predecessor left after 10 years. The 69-year-old leader is expected by some to try to stay in power for life. The party also named a seven-member Standing Committee, its inner circle of power, dominated by Xi allies after Premier Li Keqiang, the No. 2 leader and an advocate of market-style reform and private enterprise, was dropped from the leadership Saturday. That was despite Li being a year younger than the party’s informal retirement age of 68. “Power will be even more concentrated in the hands of Xi Jinping,” said Jean-Pierre Cabestan, a Chinese politics expert at Hong Kong Baptist University. The new appointees are “all loyal to Xi,” he said. “There is no counterweight or checks and balances in the system at all.”
Comments / 0