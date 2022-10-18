Read full article on original website
PPC Flexible Packaging acquires Plastic Packaging Technologies
PPC Flexible Packaging LLC, a leading provider of custom flexible packaging, announced the acquisition of Kansas City, KS-based Plastic Packaging Technologies LLC. PPC, headquartered in Buffalo Grove, IL, is a leader in printing and converting of flexible films, pouches and other innovative packaging designs, including prototypes. It is a recognized pioneer in consumer snack and organic brands, specialty produce and horticulture markets. With the addition of PPT, the firm now operates 13 manufacturing facilities that are AIB, SQF level II and ISO-9001 certified.
