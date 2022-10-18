Read full article on original website
4 engineering reasons why South African cities have no water despite full dams
It's basically a hunger amidst plenty situation.
Autumn Covid numbers peak at lower levels – but flu cases are on the up
Britain’s current wave of Covid-19 cases appears to be peaking at a lower level than previous outbreaks of the Omicron variant of the disease, researchers have revealed. The news is encouraging – though scientists have also warned that a further wave of the disease could sweep the nation before the end of the year. “We need to be vigilant and monitor the data with great care, all the time,” said Professor Mark Woolhouse, of Edinburgh University.
theproducenews.com
CAC names VP of industry affairs and operations
The California Avocado Commission has promoted Ken Melban to vice president of industry affairs and operations. A produce veteran with extensive experience, Melban joined the commission in 2011 as director, issues management. In 2015 he was promoted to vice president, industry affairs. “Ken has provided more than a decade of...
theproducenews.com
Industry Viewpoint: The key to produce buyers having fresh, quality products
The droughts and heatwaves that hit the U.S. this summer received a lot of attention. Florida has been impacted by one of the most powerful storms to ever hit our shores. These weather patterns have far-reaching impacts on crops, including availability and quality. Maintaining produce supply is key to keeping...
theproducenews.com
PPC Flexible Packaging acquires Plastic Packaging Technologies
PPC Flexible Packaging LLC, a leading provider of custom flexible packaging, announced the acquisition of Kansas City, KS-based Plastic Packaging Technologies LLC. PPC, headquartered in Buffalo Grove, IL, is a leader in printing and converting of flexible films, pouches and other innovative packaging designs, including prototypes. It is a recognized pioneer in consumer snack and organic brands, specialty produce and horticulture markets. With the addition of PPT, the firm now operates 13 manufacturing facilities that are AIB, SQF level II and ISO-9001 certified.
