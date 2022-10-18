Read full article on original website
The highly anticipated Global Produce and Floral Show will feature countless ways to network, connect and learn. One session is calling IFPA members who are ready to bring it. The inaugural invitation-only IFPA Communications Conclave will be held on Oct. 27. The IFPA members-only session is dedicated to senior executives and public relations and communications professionals who champion the industry and fuel the voice of fresh.
PPC Flexible Packaging acquires Plastic Packaging Technologies
PPC Flexible Packaging LLC, a leading provider of custom flexible packaging, announced the acquisition of Kansas City, KS-based Plastic Packaging Technologies LLC. PPC, headquartered in Buffalo Grove, IL, is a leader in printing and converting of flexible films, pouches and other innovative packaging designs, including prototypes. It is a recognized pioneer in consumer snack and organic brands, specialty produce and horticulture markets. With the addition of PPT, the firm now operates 13 manufacturing facilities that are AIB, SQF level II and ISO-9001 certified.
