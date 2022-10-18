ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prior Lake, MN

swnewsmedia.com

What happened on this date in local history?

October 20, 1983: The Chaska City Council approved a preliminary land concept plan Monday for the former Schneider Shores to be made into home sites. This 12.9 acres on the eastern shore of Lake Bavaria has been historically known in the Chaska community as a picnic and swimming area on the Schneider farm.
CHASKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 years ago, Minnesota had record-setting snow

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesotans love to talk about the 1991 Halloween blizzard, but just two years ago the Twin Cities saw its largest early season snow storm ever recorded. On Oct. 20, 2020, heavy snow descended on southern and central Minnesota, leaving 6 to 9 inches of snow. At MSP Airport, nearly 8 inches of snow was recorded. RELATED: Minnesota Weather: Record-Setting Snow Storm Drops Several Inches Across State Some of the other impressive snow totals were in Lakeville (9), Granite Falls (8), St. Cloud (7) and Red Wing (8)."Snowfall of this intensity so early in the season is especially unusual...
MINNESOTA STATE
swnewsmedia.com

Remember When: Oct. 22, 2022

The noise of hammer and saw indicates that Shakopee has not yet put on the finishing touches for the winter. New roofs are going on the residences of A. M. Strunk and John Goenen, while a new barn is assuming shape at Max Schoell’s. 100 YEARS AGO. From the...
SHAKOPEE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Q-and-A with Carver County Board Candidate Gayle Degler

Name/age: Gayle Degler, 71. Address: 541 Pineview Court, Chanhassen. Family: Wife, Lois; 4 children; and 11, soon to be 12, grandchildren. Employment: County Commissioner; self-employed in agriculture. Education: St John’s Chaska; Chaska High School; Concordia University-B.S. in Education; St Thomas University-Coaching Certification. Hobbies/interests: Volunteerism, gardening, church work, coaching. Previous...
CARVER COUNTY, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Construction begins on new Bravis, Badger Hill joint site in Canterbury Commons

Construction on a new Canterbury Commons development kicked off Monday afternoon with a groundbreaking ceremony and celebration. Local brewery and taproom Badger Hill Brewing and family-owned, authentic Mexican restaurant Bravis Modern Street Food are relocating to this new location and will be sharing the building space. The brewery and restaurant are being designed by RSP Architects and built by Greystone Construction.
SHAKOPEE, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Crash on Freeway Kills Minnesota Woman

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash that snarled traffic on a busy Twin Cities freeway Friday morning claimed the life of a Crystal, MN woman. The Minnesota State Patrol incident report indicates 39-year-old Tia Miller was a passenger in a northbound vehicle that crashed on Interstate 35W shortly after 4 a.m. The driver, identified as 21-year-old Fiasal Hamer, was not hurt.
CRYSTAL, MN
boreal.org

Deepening Midwest drought expanding rapidly

Looking over the lip of Minnehaha Falls, the dry, rocky creek bed is seen below on Sept. 27 in Minneapolis. Photo: Ben Hovland | MPR News. Welcome to another warm, windy, mostly dry Minnesota October weekend. As many of us bask in our balmy late fall weather pattern, the consistent...
MINNESOTA STATE
swnewsmedia.com

Obituary for Judith E. Ehleringer

Judith Elaine (Paulus) Ehleringer, age 81, passed away peacefully at home on September 24, 2022. Judy was born in Breckenridge, MN as the vivacious daughter of Berniece and Christopher Paulus on April 3,1941. Judy spent her childhood years growing up in Aitkin, MN as the third of five children. Judy...
LAKEVILLE, MN
ktoe.com

Go Fund Me Established For Mankato Woman Who Collapsed Playing Basketball

On Saturday, October 15th, Faith Larsen collapsed while playing basketball with friends at Maple River High School. She received CPR from her friends while they waited for emergency support. Faith was transported to Mankato – Mayo Clinic Health System and then airlifted to Rochester. Medical personnel were able to get her heart restarted, but despite the efforts of some friends and local authorities, Faith went without oxygen to the brain for too long.
MANKATO, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Missing Minnesota Woman Found Safe (Update)

Update 10/19 10:30 a.m. Lakeville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Lakeville police say 51-year-old Melanie Lawrence has been found safe. Previous version: Lakeville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Lakeville are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing woman. The family of 51-year-old Melanie Lawrence says they last heard from...
LAKEVILLE, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Couple found dead in cabin in north central Minnesota

(Mille Lacs County, MN)--Authorities say a 66-year-old woman and man were found dead over the weekend in north central Minnesota. The two were reportedly located in their cabin on Sunday in Mille Lacs County. Officials say their son arrived at the family property and found his parents dead. The victims...
MILLE LACS COUNTY, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Student of the month

The September 2022 Shakopee Lions Student of the Month is Braydon Weiland. Braydon is currently in eighth grade at Shakopee Area Catholic School. His “awesome” parents Julie and Jim, along with siblings and pet Golden Retriever, are tremendously proud of him. The Shakopee Area Catholic Staff had this...
mprnews.org

First significant rain in 8 weeks possible Sunday

It’s been more than seven weeks since significant rain has fallen in the Twin Cities and much of southern Minnesota. September was the driest on record for the Twin Cities dating back to 1871. A scant 24 one-hundredths of an inch (.24) fell at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Crash in Cottage Grove leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 27-year-old was killed and a 33-year-old was hospitalized in a single-vehicle crash in Cottage Grove, Minnesota, according to police. Police say they were dispatched to a crash around 1:07 a.m. on the 8400 block of East Point Douglas Road. When officers arrived on...
COTTAGE GROVE, MN

