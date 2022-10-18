Read full article on original website
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their DisappearancesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMinneapolis, MN
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Anthony Cassius and the Quest for an On-Sale Liquor License (1947 - 1949)Matt ReicherMinneapolis, MN
Kanye West Says George Floyd’s Death Was Caused by Fentanyl: "The guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that."News TenderMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota UFO witnesses a hundred miles apart report similar objectsRoger MarshPrior Lake, MN
swnewsmedia.com
Jordan teams continue to try to push a faster pace on the trails
The Jordan cross country teams keep pushing the pace on the trails. Led by senior Kaleb Sharp, the Hubmen finished runner-up in the Wright County East Conference Championships Oct. 18 at Lake Marion County Park in Hutchinson.
swnewsmedia.com
Jordan gridders take five victories into the Section 2AAAA playoffs
Can the Jordan football team make a long playoff run in Section 2AAAA?. The Hubmen ended the regular season Oct. 19 with a 33-13 win at Tri-City United. Senior quarterback Gavin Lloyd led the way with 209 yards passing and three touchdowns.
How the top 25 Minnesota high school football teams fared in Week 8
Vote now: Who should be SBLive's Minnesota Athlete of the Week? (Oct. 9-15) Minnesota high school girls soccer section tournament roundup. Minnesota high school boys soccer section tournament roundup. This post will be updated as scores finalize across the state. 1. Rosemount (8-0) Defeated ...
KEYC
Unexpected fire traveled rapidly on Waseca corn field; close to senior home
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - On Wednesday, farmer Tim Fischer, from Fischer Family Farms, used his combine to chase and diminish an unexpected fire spreading along his own corn field in Waseca. “I had a real eye-opening experience yesterday about how fast a fire can move, even when there’s no wind....
swnewsmedia.com
What happened on this date in local history?
October 20, 1983: The Chaska City Council approved a preliminary land concept plan Monday for the former Schneider Shores to be made into home sites. This 12.9 acres on the eastern shore of Lake Bavaria has been historically known in the Chaska community as a picnic and swimming area on the Schneider farm.
2 years ago, Minnesota had record-setting snow
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesotans love to talk about the 1991 Halloween blizzard, but just two years ago the Twin Cities saw its largest early season snow storm ever recorded. On Oct. 20, 2020, heavy snow descended on southern and central Minnesota, leaving 6 to 9 inches of snow. At MSP Airport, nearly 8 inches of snow was recorded. RELATED: Minnesota Weather: Record-Setting Snow Storm Drops Several Inches Across State Some of the other impressive snow totals were in Lakeville (9), Granite Falls (8), St. Cloud (7) and Red Wing (8)."Snowfall of this intensity so early in the season is especially unusual...
swnewsmedia.com
Remember When: Oct. 22, 2022
The noise of hammer and saw indicates that Shakopee has not yet put on the finishing touches for the winter. New roofs are going on the residences of A. M. Strunk and John Goenen, while a new barn is assuming shape at Max Schoell’s. 100 YEARS AGO. From the...
swnewsmedia.com
Q-and-A with Carver County Board Candidate Gayle Degler
Name/age: Gayle Degler, 71. Address: 541 Pineview Court, Chanhassen. Family: Wife, Lois; 4 children; and 11, soon to be 12, grandchildren. Employment: County Commissioner; self-employed in agriculture. Education: St John’s Chaska; Chaska High School; Concordia University-B.S. in Education; St Thomas University-Coaching Certification. Hobbies/interests: Volunteerism, gardening, church work, coaching. Previous...
Massive Disco Hit Was Made Right Here In Minnesota
The Classic Disco Hit, Funkytown, Is Minnesota Born!. A town to keep me movin' keep me groovin' with some energy. Well I talk about it talk about it talk about it talk about it. Well I talk about talk about talk about movin'. Gotta move on Gotta move on Gotta...
swnewsmedia.com
Construction begins on new Bravis, Badger Hill joint site in Canterbury Commons
Construction on a new Canterbury Commons development kicked off Monday afternoon with a groundbreaking ceremony and celebration. Local brewery and taproom Badger Hill Brewing and family-owned, authentic Mexican restaurant Bravis Modern Street Food are relocating to this new location and will be sharing the building space. The brewery and restaurant are being designed by RSP Architects and built by Greystone Construction.
Crash on Freeway Kills Minnesota Woman
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash that snarled traffic on a busy Twin Cities freeway Friday morning claimed the life of a Crystal, MN woman. The Minnesota State Patrol incident report indicates 39-year-old Tia Miller was a passenger in a northbound vehicle that crashed on Interstate 35W shortly after 4 a.m. The driver, identified as 21-year-old Fiasal Hamer, was not hurt.
boreal.org
Deepening Midwest drought expanding rapidly
Looking over the lip of Minnehaha Falls, the dry, rocky creek bed is seen below on Sept. 27 in Minneapolis. Photo: Ben Hovland | MPR News. Welcome to another warm, windy, mostly dry Minnesota October weekend. As many of us bask in our balmy late fall weather pattern, the consistent...
swnewsmedia.com
Obituary for Judith E. Ehleringer
Judith Elaine (Paulus) Ehleringer, age 81, passed away peacefully at home on September 24, 2022. Judy was born in Breckenridge, MN as the vivacious daughter of Berniece and Christopher Paulus on April 3,1941. Judy spent her childhood years growing up in Aitkin, MN as the third of five children. Judy...
ktoe.com
Go Fund Me Established For Mankato Woman Who Collapsed Playing Basketball
On Saturday, October 15th, Faith Larsen collapsed while playing basketball with friends at Maple River High School. She received CPR from her friends while they waited for emergency support. Faith was transported to Mankato – Mayo Clinic Health System and then airlifted to Rochester. Medical personnel were able to get her heart restarted, but despite the efforts of some friends and local authorities, Faith went without oxygen to the brain for too long.
AM 1390 KRFO
Missing Minnesota Woman Found Safe (Update)
Update 10/19 10:30 a.m. Lakeville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Lakeville police say 51-year-old Melanie Lawrence has been found safe. Previous version: Lakeville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Lakeville are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing woman. The family of 51-year-old Melanie Lawrence says they last heard from...
voiceofalexandria.com
Couple found dead in cabin in north central Minnesota
(Mille Lacs County, MN)--Authorities say a 66-year-old woman and man were found dead over the weekend in north central Minnesota. The two were reportedly located in their cabin on Sunday in Mille Lacs County. Officials say their son arrived at the family property and found his parents dead. The victims...
swnewsmedia.com
Student of the month
The September 2022 Shakopee Lions Student of the Month is Braydon Weiland. Braydon is currently in eighth grade at Shakopee Area Catholic School. His “awesome” parents Julie and Jim, along with siblings and pet Golden Retriever, are tremendously proud of him. The Shakopee Area Catholic Staff had this...
mprnews.org
First significant rain in 8 weeks possible Sunday
It’s been more than seven weeks since significant rain has fallen in the Twin Cities and much of southern Minnesota. September was the driest on record for the Twin Cities dating back to 1871. A scant 24 one-hundredths of an inch (.24) fell at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September.
fox9.com
Crash in Cottage Grove leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 27-year-old was killed and a 33-year-old was hospitalized in a single-vehicle crash in Cottage Grove, Minnesota, according to police. Police say they were dispatched to a crash around 1:07 a.m. on the 8400 block of East Point Douglas Road. When officers arrived on...
