Public Hearing - P&Z

CITY OF PALM BAY, FLORIDA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held by the Planning and Zoning Board/Local Planning Agency on November 2, 2022, and by the City Council on December 6, 2022, both to be held at 6:00 p.m., in the City Hall Council Chambers, 120 Malabar Road SE, Palm Bay, Florida, for the purpose of considering the following case(s):

T-52-2022 - Christy Baker, LGI Homes

A Textual Amendment to the Code of Ordinances, Title XVII, Land Development Code, Chapter 185: Zoning Code, Section 185.129, to update language for applicability

**V-48-2022 - Richard Miranda and Margarita Miranda

A Variance to allow the cumulative size of existing and proposed accessory structures to exceed the principal structure’s living area by 2,060 square feet, granting relief from the requirements established by Section 185.118(C) of the Palm Bay Code of Ordinances

Tax Parcel 323, Section 27, Township 28, Range 37, Brevard County, Florida, containing approximately 4.08 acres. Located south of and adjacent to Hardin Lane NE, in the vicinity north of Market Circle NE, specifically at 1802 Hardin Lane NE

**Z-58-2022 - Paul Daly and Don Ballew (Chris Ossa, P.E., Kimley-Horn and Kinan Husainy, P.E., Kimley-Horn & Associates / Kimberly Rezanka, Lacey Lyon Rezanka Attorneys At Law, Reps.)

A Zoning change from an HC, Highway Commercial District to an RMH, Residential Mobile Home District

Tract F, Palm Bay Colony Replat of Portions of Sections 1, 2, 3, 4, Section 5, Township 29, Range 37, Brevard County, Florida, containing approximately 2.87 acres. Located north and south of Ersoff Boulevard NE, in the vicinity east of Lipscomb Street NE

**CU-61-2022 - Sherilyn Fletcher, President, Life Changer’s Outreach Regiment, Inc.

A Conditional Use to allow a proposed private school in an RS-2, Single-Family Residential District, in accordance with Section 185.034(D)(1) of the Palm Bay Code of Ordinances

Tract E, Port Malabar Unit 4, Section 25, Township 28, Range 37, Brevard County, Florida, containing approximately 3 acres. Located at the southeast corner of Port Malabar Boulevard NE and Bianca Drive NE, specifically at 2100 Port Malabar Boulevard NE

**CU-62-2022 - Sohrab Bagheri, Manager, MMB Global Investments, LLC (Kelly Hyvonen, AICP, Land Development Strategies, LLC)

A Conditional Use to allow for a proposed small-scale freight handling and transportation use in accordance with Section 185.087 of the Palm Bay Code of Ordinances

Tax Parcel 256, Section 14, Township 28, Range 37, Brevard County, Florida, containing approximately 1.02 acres. Located in the vicinity of the southwest corner of Doreatha Fields Avenue NE and Northview Street NE, specifically at 2090 Northview Street NE

T-65-2022 - City of Palm Bay (Growth Management Department)

A Textual Amendment to the Code of Ordinances, Title XVII, Land Development Code, Chapter 185: Zoning Code, Section 185(G), to ensure construction of commercial and residential structures occur simultaneously

**Indicates quasi-judicial request(s).

Any aggrieved or adversely affected person desiring to become a party in the quasi-judicial proceeding shall provide written notice to the City Clerk which notice shall, at a minimum, set forth the aggrieved or affected person's name, address, and telephone number, indicate how the aggrieved or affected person qualifies as an aggrieved or affected person and indicate whether the aggrieved or affected person is in favor of or opposed to the requested quasi-judicial action. The required notice must be received by the Clerk no later than five (5) business days at the close of business, which is 5 p.m., before the hearing. (Section 59.03, Palm Bay Code of Ordinances).

If an individual decides to appeal any decision made by the Planning and Zoning Board/Local Planning Agency or the City Council with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, a record of the proceedings will be required and the individual will need to ensure that a verbatim transcript of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is based (FS 286.0105). Such person must provide a method for recording the proceedings verbatim.

Please contact the Palm Bay Land Development Division at (321) 733-3041 should you have any questions regarding the referenced cases.

Carol Gerundo

Planning Specialist