Public Hearing - P&Z

CITY OF PALM BAY, FLORIDA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR

A FINAL DEVELOPMENT PLAN FOR A PLANNED UNIT DEVELOPMENT

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held by the Planning and Zoning Board/Local Planning Agency on November 2, 2022, and by the City Council on December 6, 2022, both to be held at 6:00 p.m., in the City Hall Council Chambers, 120 Malabar Road SE, Palm Bay, Florida, for the purpose of considering the following case(s):

(View Location Map for Case FD-60-2022)

**FD-60-2022 – Brian Clauson, DRP FL 6, LLC (Ana Saunders, P.E., BSE Consultants, Inc., Rep.)

A Final Development Plan to allow a proposed PUD for a total of 398 residential units called Everlands Phase II (NE Quad)

Tax Parcel 252 and a Portion of Tax Parcel 1, Section 21, Township 28, Range 36, Brevard County, Florida, containing approximately 143.73 acres. west of and adjacent to St. Johns Heritage parkway NW, in the vicinity north of Emerson Drive NW

**Indicates quasi-judicial request(s).

Any aggrieved or adversely affected person desiring to become a party in the quasi-judicial proceeding shall provide written notice to the City Clerk which notice shall, at a minimum, set forth the aggrieved or affected person's name, address, and telephone number, indicate how the aggrieved or affected person qualifies as an aggrieved or affected person and indicate whether the aggrieved or affected person is in favor of or opposed to the requested quasi-judicial action. The required notice must be received by the Clerk no later than five (5) business days at the close of business, which is 5 p.m., before the hearing. (Section 59.03, Palm Bay Code of Ordinances).

If an individual decides to appeal any decision made by the Planning and Zoning Board/Local Planning Agency or the City Council with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, a record of the proceedings will be required and the individual will need to ensure that a verbatim transcript of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is based (FS 286.0105). Such person must provide a method for recording the proceedings verbatim.

Please contact the Palm Bay Land Development Division at (321) 733-3041 should you have any questions regarding the referenced case(s).

Carol Gerundo

Planning Specialist