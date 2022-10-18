ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Additional service fees risks turning off customers, and employees

“Is this a tip? Are we supposed to tip on top of this?” I overheard this familiar refrain coming from the table next to me as the couple tried to figure out how much, if anything, to write on the gratuity line. With a 20% “service fee” automatically added...
Manager asks employees to not discuss wages; they respond by sharing wages on company notice board

Corporate life can be tough, especially with every company having its own set of rules and using these rules to make employees toe the line. One particular misunderstanding that keeps coming up is the notion that employers may just dismiss workers for discussing salaries with co-workers. Although it is the legal right of workers to discuss salaries with co-workers, it is often frowned on in workplaces by employers. According to Donna Ballman, an employee-side employment attorney, "Employers hate it when employees discuss salaries because it exposes discrimination and other unfair pay practices."
Are we entering the Great Disengagement? Women and millennials are feeling the biggest disconnection from their employers—but a looming recession is preventing people from quitting

Roughly 30% of office workers polled by the Conference Board say their engagement is lower than six months ago. Workers are not yet willing to take the leap and quit as job market prospects start to dry up even though they are gradually losing their connection to their employer, according to a new survey.
Warehouse workers in Atlanta accuse Amazon of unfair labor practices

Amazon workers in Georgia are the latest to go public with complaints about the retail giant’s labor practices. Workers at an Atlanta warehouse joined with United For Respect, at a press conference near the company’s ATL6 warehouse to detail new unfair labor practices complaints against Amazon. The workers,...
Dare To Be Different: Build a 1956 Oldsmobile and Stand Out From the Crowd

For Rich Rossi of West Nyack, New York, having an Olds in the garage brings back copious memories of good times from his well-spent youth. "When I was in high school, I had a '57 Super 88. I loved that car. As a Vietnam veteran, and having grown up in the '50's and '60's, Oldsmobiles just seem to bring me back to those enjoyable and raucous days of my teenage years," states Rossi.
New specialist consultancy for construction

A new on-and-off-highway commercial vehicle-focused consultancy has been launched by ex-CASE Construction President Carl Gustaf Göransson and former Volvo CTO Alan Berger. The new consultancy, named abcg, will advise leaders on a range of strategic and operational challenges as the construction, agriculture and on-highway transport sectors undergo significant changes.
Construction pros call for immigration reform to fill surge of open jobs

Researchers and other experts expect millions of new construction jobs in coming months due to the passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, CHIPS Act and the Inflation Reduction Act. That's in addition to the 407,000 unfilled jobs in the construction industry now. But where will those workers come...
An Affordable Car Lift Solution for Your Home Garage

Do you believe that having your own car lift in your garage is just a pipe dream? Think again and discover just how affordable and doable it is to make that dream come true as well. Plus, learn about a few other tools such as a one-size-fits-all socket that can make automotive work more enjoyable and not have to carry a heavy toolbox in the trunk for roadside emergencies.
Damon Motors Links Up With Sinbon For Integrative Design Solutions

Damon Motorcycles knows how to stay in the headlines. Despite the fact that the electric motorcycle brand has yet to roll out a single unit to customers, they keep making news. That’s because there’s no shortage of Damon irons in the fire. The Canadian startup continues construction on...
Zero Motorcycles Teams Up With BDR To Electrify The Future Of ADV Riding

On October 17, 2022, adventure riding nonprofit organization Backcountry Discovery Routes and Zero Motorcycles officially announced a new multi-year partnership. As you may already be aware, the BDR is all about exploration of some of the amazing natural places that the U.S. has to offer. Of course, riders who travel...
Why policymakers should embrace — not hinder — independent work

Every time you use Instacart or Shipt to get groceries, tap Grubhub or DoorDash to order a meal, or are matched with a driver via Uber and Lyft, you’re supporting the ability of millions of people to work when, where, and however long they want, and in turn, powering local economic impact around the country. Alongside the hundreds of millions of Americans who use these apps, you’ve also experienced the future of work.

