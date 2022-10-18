Read full article on original website
Faculty Feature: Meet Sarah Dirks, DDS
CU Dental Clinical Associate Professor, Community Dentistry and Population Health, and ACTS Program Assistant Director. As a practicing dentist for more than thirty years, Dr. Dirks brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to her new role at the University of Colorado School of Dental Medicine (CU SDM). She joins the faculty in the department of community dentistry and population health with a focus on senior care, and is assistant director of the ACTS program. Her passion lies in geriatric dentistry and connecting dental care with overall health care.
New CU Dual-Degree Program Gives Physical Therapy Students a Grounding in Public Health
A new dual-degree program offered by the Physical Therapy Program at the University of Colorado School of Medicine and the Colorado School of Public Health at the CU Anschutz Medical Campus will give doctor of physical therapy (DPT) students more opportunities to understand how their work intersects with issues around community health promotion, disease prevention, and social determinants of health.
These simple lifestyle strategies can profoundly impact your brain's health | Opinion
Alzheimer’s disease is a top concern among aging adults and a growing societal problem in the United States, where 1 in 10 adults over the age of 45 report difficulties with memory or thinking. Currently, more than 6 million Americans are affected by Alzheimer’s disease and twice as many will be affected by 2050. Fear of dementia has increased public demand for better treatments and has spurred a much-needed increase in federal funding for Alzheimer’s research that will hopefully lead to a cure for this devastating disease.
3 for the Books: CU Nursing Faculty Make International Inroads in Publishing
Dating back to the 18th century, academic textbooks are still an essential part of the educational experience. Contributing to that vast canon of knowledge, several faculty members at University of Colorado College of Nursing authored and/or edited textbooks that are read and studied worldwide. Having faculty involved in researching, writing,...
State of the Campus 2022 Shines Spotlight on Our People
The CU Anschutz Medical Campus is stronger than ever, Chancellor Don Elliman said in his annual State of the Campus Address. “Our spirit of collaboration is alive and well, and a sense that, if you can dream it here, it’s possible.”. Chancellor Don Elliman delivered his annual State...
