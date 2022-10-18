ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thededicatedhouse.com

How to Deep Clean Hardwood Floors Like a Pro

Hello World! Welcome Friends! Anyone can mop their hardwood floors, right? It’s a lot harder than you might think. There’s a right way and a wrong way to do it. Even when you do it right, hardwood floors don’t clean themselves. Professionals have a few tips to keep your floors sparkly.
Taste Of Home

How to Clean Chrome in Your Bathroom and Kitchen

Chrome fixtures have a beautiful shine when they’re clean, making your bathroom and kitchen glisten. But chrome is also prone to showing fingerprints and water spots if not cared for properly. If you’ve ever seen a chrome fixture that looks splotchy and corroded, it’s probably been cleaned with the wrong product—when it comes to chrome, just say no to bleach! Here’s how to clean chrome so every chrome fixture in your house sparkles.
The US Sun

How to clean glass shower doors

HAVING a glass shower door in your bathroom can lead to serious;y aesthetic #dreamhome vibes. But having one also means you'll have to keep it clean if you want your home to look like it belongs on HGTV. How to clean glass shower doors. A clean glass shower door can...
The Independent

Hotel worker shares how to check for bed bugs before unpacking

A hospitality expert has shared a tip for any travellers checking into a hotel following her own unsavoury experience.Hotel worker Halee, who has a TikTok account under the name @Haleewithaflair, shared the story on her page in response to a video by another creator. The video showed a couple waking up in a hotel covered in “scars” due to an infestation of bed bugs, and Halee quickly stitched the video with her own.Halee replied that it has happened to her on multiple occasions, opening with: “And this is how you should check your hotel room before you even unpack.”She...
AOL Corp

How to avoid these common pie crust mistakes

When considering essential skills in baking, creating a perfect pie crust is often near the top of many people's lists. Unfortunately, it is common for some people to find creating a homemade crust daunting or intimidating, especially when the baking is for the holidays or special events. Even though making...
mansionglobal.com

Smart Space Heaters for Your Home

We all have certain trouble spots in our home that are very tricky to make temperate—regions that seem immune to whole-house heating systems. Fortunately, man created space heaters. And even more fortunately, developers created smart space heaters. From wall-hanging units with Wi-Fi connections to standalone towers you can talk...
Terry Mansfield

Most Dangerous Yard Plants

You probably don't think much about the plants in your yard. But did you know that some of them are quite dangerous?. Based on our research, this article examines some of the most dangerous plants and how to protect yourself from them.
The US Sun

How to clean oven racks

From chocolate brownies to oven-baked pizzas, ovens are a lifesaver when it comes to cooking. It is important, however, to keep your oven racks clean after each use to prevent them from getting greasy and dirty. How do I clean oven racks?. Using an oven is a great way to...
The Kitchn

The Best Way to Store Whole and Cut Onions

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. The onion is a many-splendored thing. Humble but important, it’s essential to countless recipes, where it often plays a back-up role to the star ingredients. But make no mistake: The onion is its own star. So versatile and affordable, the onion is one of those ingredients you should have on-hand at all times. But how to keep your onions fresh for as long as possible? It’s easy — just follow these steps, and enjoy your alliums for weeks at a time.
Simplemost

How To Keep Bananas Fresh So They Don’t Turn Brown

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Bananas are the ticking time bomb of fruit. It often seems like you only...
The Kitchn

The $4 Aldi Dinner Shortcut That I Always Have in My Freezer

Aldi sometimes transports me back to the Italian neighborhood I grew up in: I’m not Italian, but I grew up mooching off Mrs. Silvestri’s Italian home cooking. I would play with her daughter, my friend Anna, and deliberately try to hang around through dinnertime because her pasta was way better than my mom’s.
findingfarina.com

How to Decorate a Holiday Rental Property

Renting out a property as a private holiday let can be a great way to increase your income, but it can also provide you with somewhere nice to stay during your time off, too. It is important to make sure that you are providing guests with everything they need, however, particularly if you want to get good ratings and charge higher fees for the property in question. Of course, the size and location of the property will also impact how much you can charge guests per night, but if the property is in good condition and well-equipped, people are happy to pay a little bit extra for a more comfortable experience. Below are a few quick tips to help you decorate your holiday let to make it stylish and welcoming.
Family Handyman

Tips for Getting Rid of Squirrels

Crafty, cute squirrels provide hours of entertainment, but they damage homes and tear up yards, too. If they get inside your house, you could be looking at a major disaster. Prevention is the best defense, but what if you’re past that point?. Keep your expectations realistic. Clever squirrels won’t...

