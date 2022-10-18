Read full article on original website
Related
thededicatedhouse.com
How to Deep Clean Hardwood Floors Like a Pro
Hello World! Welcome Friends! Anyone can mop their hardwood floors, right? It’s a lot harder than you might think. There’s a right way and a wrong way to do it. Even when you do it right, hardwood floors don’t clean themselves. Professionals have a few tips to keep your floors sparkly.
How to Clean Chrome in Your Bathroom and Kitchen
Chrome fixtures have a beautiful shine when they’re clean, making your bathroom and kitchen glisten. But chrome is also prone to showing fingerprints and water spots if not cared for properly. If you’ve ever seen a chrome fixture that looks splotchy and corroded, it’s probably been cleaned with the wrong product—when it comes to chrome, just say no to bleach! Here’s how to clean chrome so every chrome fixture in your house sparkles.
How to clean glass shower doors
HAVING a glass shower door in your bathroom can lead to serious;y aesthetic #dreamhome vibes. But having one also means you'll have to keep it clean if you want your home to look like it belongs on HGTV. How to clean glass shower doors. A clean glass shower door can...
Hotel worker shares how to check for bed bugs before unpacking
A hospitality expert has shared a tip for any travellers checking into a hotel following her own unsavoury experience.Hotel worker Halee, who has a TikTok account under the name @Haleewithaflair, shared the story on her page in response to a video by another creator. The video showed a couple waking up in a hotel covered in “scars” due to an infestation of bed bugs, and Halee quickly stitched the video with her own.Halee replied that it has happened to her on multiple occasions, opening with: “And this is how you should check your hotel room before you even unpack.”She...
Florida Woman’s Boyfriend Refurbishes GoodWill Dining Set With Chalk Paint and It’s Stunning
Trusting the process really worth it sometimes.
AOL Corp
How to avoid these common pie crust mistakes
When considering essential skills in baking, creating a perfect pie crust is often near the top of many people's lists. Unfortunately, it is common for some people to find creating a homemade crust daunting or intimidating, especially when the baking is for the holidays or special events. Even though making...
rsvplive.ie
Mum says washing machine trick cuts down drying time ‘without costing you a fortune’
There’s nothing more frustrating than waiting for your clothes to dry. Between trying to get everything in your house dried and making sure you’re not racking up your energy bills during the cost of living crisis, it can be a daunting task. However, one TikTok user says that...
mansionglobal.com
Smart Space Heaters for Your Home
We all have certain trouble spots in our home that are very tricky to make temperate—regions that seem immune to whole-house heating systems. Fortunately, man created space heaters. And even more fortunately, developers created smart space heaters. From wall-hanging units with Wi-Fi connections to standalone towers you can talk...
Most Dangerous Yard Plants
You probably don't think much about the plants in your yard. But did you know that some of them are quite dangerous?. Based on our research, this article examines some of the most dangerous plants and how to protect yourself from them.
Ladies, Don't Pay a Fortune for Vitamin C Serum When You Can Make it Yourselves
DIY Vitamin C Serums is fresh, potent, and priced right!. Note: The following contains affiliate links. We know how vital Vitamin C is to our overall well-being. In fact, to reap the most health benefits, we need to consume it every day as Vitamin C is water soluble, meaning our bodies can’t store it.
How to clean oven racks
From chocolate brownies to oven-baked pizzas, ovens are a lifesaver when it comes to cooking. It is important, however, to keep your oven racks clean after each use to prevent them from getting greasy and dirty. How do I clean oven racks?. Using an oven is a great way to...
The Best Way to Store Whole and Cut Onions
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. The onion is a many-splendored thing. Humble but important, it’s essential to countless recipes, where it often plays a back-up role to the star ingredients. But make no mistake: The onion is its own star. So versatile and affordable, the onion is one of those ingredients you should have on-hand at all times. But how to keep your onions fresh for as long as possible? It’s easy — just follow these steps, and enjoy your alliums for weeks at a time.
How To Keep Bananas Fresh So They Don’t Turn Brown
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Bananas are the ticking time bomb of fruit. It often seems like you only...
mailplus.co.uk
Clean your mirrors with tea, blitz the microwave with vinegar... and ditch the Dyson!
AS THE cost of living spirals, employing a cleaner is more of a luxury than ever. Around my area, some people are cutting back on outside help and others have cut down on the hours their cleaner does to save money. Those who do all the chores themselves, meanwhile, are...
The $4 Aldi Dinner Shortcut That I Always Have in My Freezer
Aldi sometimes transports me back to the Italian neighborhood I grew up in: I’m not Italian, but I grew up mooching off Mrs. Silvestri’s Italian home cooking. I would play with her daughter, my friend Anna, and deliberately try to hang around through dinnertime because her pasta was way better than my mom’s.
Man Discovers “Pens” That Can Save Your Houseplant’s Life
This 'hack' takes the guesswork out of watering!
Should You Add Lights Under Your Kitchen Cabinets?
There are many factors that go into designing a kitchen. Many homeowners decide to install under-cabinet kitchen lights, but are they worth it?
findingfarina.com
How to Decorate a Holiday Rental Property
Renting out a property as a private holiday let can be a great way to increase your income, but it can also provide you with somewhere nice to stay during your time off, too. It is important to make sure that you are providing guests with everything they need, however, particularly if you want to get good ratings and charge higher fees for the property in question. Of course, the size and location of the property will also impact how much you can charge guests per night, but if the property is in good condition and well-equipped, people are happy to pay a little bit extra for a more comfortable experience. Below are a few quick tips to help you decorate your holiday let to make it stylish and welcoming.
Tips for Getting Rid of Squirrels
Crafty, cute squirrels provide hours of entertainment, but they damage homes and tear up yards, too. If they get inside your house, you could be looking at a major disaster. Prevention is the best defense, but what if you’re past that point?. Keep your expectations realistic. Clever squirrels won’t...
These Martha Stewart-inspired pumpkin bars are packed with the best flavors of fall
In "Bibi's Gulf Coast Kitchen," columnist Bibi Hutchings takes you on a culinary journey across the coastal south. Come for the great food writing, stay for the delicious recipes. Fall slipped quietly through the side door a few weeks ago with its cooler, crisper air, and I didn't even notice....
Comments / 0