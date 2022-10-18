Read full article on original website
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin, Solana, and Huobi Token Are 3 Potentially Profitable Cryptos You Should Hold
As crypto enthusiasts look to profit from their holdings, the new cryptocurrency, Big Eyes Coin (BIG), is one potentially profitable crypto with several unique features, capabilities, and offerings. As such, Big Eyes (BIG) could disrupt the cryptocurrency market like Solana (SOL) and Huobi Token (HT). Big Eye (BIG), Solana (SOL),...
NEWSBTC
Get Ready For Massive Gains With Big Eyes Coin, Cardano, And Near Protocol
Considering the volatility of cryptocurrencies, the digital assets started on a note that made many skeptical about investing in them. However, despite current market conditions, quite a large percentage of people are still heavily invested in the asset class. Cryptocurrencies have grown to become a crucial part of the current...
coingeek.com
Japan digital asset industry group pushes for easier exchange listings
Japanese exchanges could soon see lighter restrictions on the digital assets they’re allowed to list. The Japan Virtual and Crypto assets Exchange Association (JVCEA), the industry’s most prominent self-governance group, said it intends to allow trading platforms to list new assets without first going through its long screening process.
dailyhodl.com
Bank of New York Mellon CEO Says Recent Entry Into Bitcoin and Crypto Services Driven by Client Demand
The CEO of Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY Mellon) says that America’s oldest bank is launching Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto custody services in response to rising demand from clients. Last week, BNY Mellon became the first major US bank to provide customers with a custody platform for...
Investopedia
Mastercard is Bringing Cryptocurrency Trading to Banks
Mastercard (MA) has launched a program with the crypto trading platform Paxos to let financial institutions offer cryptocurrency trading to their customers. The payment giant's new program called Crypto Source will connect the crypto trading platform Paxos with banks. Key Takeaways. Mastercard has launched a program to let financial institutions...
Stimulus Check Update: Who's Eligible for Fresh Rounds of $1,400 Payments From Biden Administration?
There is good news for those looking for the chance of receiving another $1,400 stimulus check from the federal government. Beyond the three smaller stimulus checks we are aware of and which will be arriving soon, it appears that other such payments will be made as part of the three remaining Child Tax Credit stimulus checks.
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
bitcoinist.com
Cardano price prediction: can ADA go to the moon and 20x before 2024?
With Cardano continuing to roll out upgrades for its network, many analysts predict that its token, ADA, will go to the moon in the coming year. The Cardano network has long been considered “slow” in releasing developmental upgrades but recently increased the pace by hard forking in September to introduce the Vasil update. As a result, more projects have started to look into deploying on Cardano.
NEWSBTC
XRP price prediction: can Ripple reach $1 before the end of 2022?
XRP is eyeing $1 by the end of 2022, with an EVM-compatible sidechain underway and the Ripple-SEC battle likely to go in favor of the crypto giant. Ripple has launched an EVM-compatible sidechain on its devnet, which marks the first of the three stages that will bring smart contract compatibility to the blockchain. The second stage, scheduled to go live in early 2023, will turn the sidechain permissionless. Moving to the third stage, the blockchain will deploy the sidechain on its mainnet.
Bitcoin is an Authentic Form of Resistance Against CBDCs
Central Bank Digital Currencies, CBDCs for short, are “the future of money.”. This controversial claim comes from World Economic Forum, the global lobbyist organization behind the. Great Reset. What do these claims have in common?. Both organizations could use CBDCs to gain more control and violate human rights. Let...
coinjournal.net
OANDA launches new crypto trading service for US customers
OANDA is offering the new crypto trading service via a partnership with Paxos Trust Company. OANDA, one of the leading online broker platforms that provides multi-asset trading among other services, has expanded its services to the United States with a new crypto trading offering. The company’s expansion into the US...
Countries Where Cryptocurrency Is Legal and Illegal
Interest in cryptocurrency has exploded in the past few years. The Pew Research Center estimates 9 in 10 Americans have heard about crypto. From Matt Damon’s infamous Super Bowl ad to President Joe Biden’s March executive order asking the government to look into the risks posed by digital currencies, crypto is a hotter topic now than ever before.
coinjournal.net
This week in crypto: The Aptos blockchain goes live
Aptos launched its blockchain on Monday, with its native coin going live on several cryptocurrency exchanges later in the week. Aptos Labs blockchain went live on Monday, in the process, became the first of the Facebook spin-off networks to launch. After raising millions of dollars in VC funding, blockchain developers now have a chance to see how it performs compared to the other popular networks like Solana, Cardano, and Ethereum.
cryptoglobe.com
Ripple Announces Second Wave of NFT Projects on $XRP Ledger Supported by $250 Million Creator Fund
Ripple, a popular fintech firm and a major player in the $XRP ecosystem, has unveiled the second wave of non-fungible token (NFT) projects to receive funding for their work on the $XRP Ledger. The funding comes from Ripple’s Creator Fund, which aims to support those who want to “create and...
BitBoy Crypto Calls FTX And Coinbase CEOs “Devils” In His Aggressive YouTube Rant
BitBoy has accused Sam Bankman-Fried and Brian Armstrong of permanently ruining crypto via his official Twitter account. Ryan Adam’s claim of BitBoy not representing the people triggered an aggressive rant. The crypto influencer is often seen in the news for his controversial statements. He has previously accused former SEC...
cryptoslate.com
Collapsed crypto exchange ACX used $20M of customers fund for business loan
Investigation into activities of collapsed crypto exchange ACX reveals that it used over $20 million of customer funds as loan support for its parent company Blockchain Global, Sydney Herald reports. Australian-based Blockchain Global launched the ACX exchange in 2016 after it failed to get listed on the Australian Securities Exchange...
bitpinas.com
Paytaca Launches Bitcoin Cash-Powered Vending Machine in Tacloban
Philippine-based fintech firm Paytaca, Inc. has officially started the operations of its new innovation— the Bitcoin Cash (BCH)-powered vending machines— in Robinsons Mall North Tacloban in Leyte this Tuesday, October 18, 2022. The attendees of the event were able to witness and learn how the new tech works....
cryptoglobe.com
Chainlink ($LINK) Will ‘Move Hard to the Upside’, Says Popular Cryptocurrency Analyst
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has revealed they believe that the price of smart contract oracle platform Chainlink ($LINK) will “move hard to the upside” in the near future, despite seeing sideways price action over the last few months. According to the pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa, $LINK has been...
Could Cardano Ever Become the Next Ethereum?
Don't sleep on Cardano -- there might be a scenario in which it could become the top blockchain in the world.
Blockdaemon Onramp Offering Expanded Digital Assets with Zero Hash Collab
Node management and blockchain infrastructure platform Blockdaemon is partnering with crypto-as-a-service infrastructure firm Zero Hash to power its new cryptocurrency fiat-to-crypto on-ramp solution. Blockdaemon Onramp, a cryptocurrency fiat-to-crypto on-ramp, is integrating with Zero Hash’s API-driven infrastructure to natively offer customers crypto and fiat funding options, according to a press release...
