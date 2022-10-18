ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Narcity USA

6 Restaurants In Atlanta Where You Can Run Into A Celebrity

It’s a well-known fact by now that Atlanta is the Hollywood of the South, and it's living up to its reputation by attracting some of the top names in the film and entertainment industry. Whether visiting for work or pleasure, it’s not uncommon to see famous actors and musicians roaming around the city grabbing a quick bite, a drink or sitting down to a Southern-style supper.
ATLANTA, GA
Eater

Forget Speed Dating, This Southwest Atlanta Farm Is Hosting Weed Dating

A southwest Atlanta farm is offering a fresh-air take on speed dating called “weed dating.”. Community farm and foraging nonprofit organization Concrete Jungle is hosting a service day at its headquarters at Doghead Farm in Sylvan Hills Saturday, October 22, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. During this weed and greet, volunteers will assist in preparing the farm’s gardens for the winter while getting to know new people beyond Atlanta’s restaurant, bar, and party scenes.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Best Atlanta Hotels To See Celebrities

Hotels are not only great places to stay in Atlanta, but they’re where you’ll most likely to spot a celebrity. As you might imagine, celebrities want to stay at top-notch hotels with amenities and security. Privacy is also a must for famous people who travel into the city.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Tenth Street Ventures signs agreement to bring artificial lagoons to Atlanta

Up to six artificial Caribbean-style lagoons could be coming to the Atlanta area following an agreement between Atlanta developer Tenth Street Ventures, Crystal Lagoons and Atlanta-based private equity firm EcoVest Capital Inc. The exclusivity agreement creates EcoWave 10 LLC, which will have the right to develop Crystal Lagoons’ trademarked Public...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Oh rats! Atlanta named 1 of the ‘rattiest cities’ in the US

ATLANTA - Atlanta is home to Coca-Cola, lemon pepper wet wings, champion sports teams … and a lot of rats. Atlanta-based company pest control company Orkin ranked the Peach State's capitol as the 14th rattiest city in the nation. That's one spot higher than last year. The company used...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Two drug stash houses raided in Downtown Atlanta

Two apartments, just a block away from some of the family-friendly attractions in Downtown Atlanta, were raided by Atlanta Police Narcotics officers. Inside, police say they found bag and bags of pills that could be sold on the streets for $20 each.
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville father, grandfather killed in Buckhead carjacking

Two people have been arrested in the shooting death of a Gainesville man found murdered in Buckhead last week. A passing motorist called 9-1-1 after seeing a man’s body found lying in a driveway. The victim was identified as Christopher Eberhart, 57, who was found on Peachtree Battle Avenue...
GAINESVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Anonymous activist claims responsibility for blaze at DeKalb film studio: ‘May this be a warning to them’

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters in DeKalb County are investigating a suspicious fire on the lot of a movie studio at the center of an environmental fight. DeKalb County Fire and Rescue’s spokesperson said the fire at Shadowbox Studios has not been ruled an arson, but the investigation continues after a cryptic blog post from an anonymous author surfaced, claiming responsibility for it.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

What is the top ranking school district in Georgia?

Few aspects play a more important role in a child’s development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures – ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between...
BUFORD, GA

