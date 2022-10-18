Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Kroger Locations Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergDecatur, GA
Grading the 2022 Atlanta BravesIBWAAAtlanta, GA
This Historic 1903 Dallas, GA, Train Wreck Destroyed the Massive Iron Trestle Over Pumpkinvine CreekDeanLandDallas, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Major discount retail store opening another new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Related
6 Restaurants In Atlanta Where You Can Run Into A Celebrity
It’s a well-known fact by now that Atlanta is the Hollywood of the South, and it's living up to its reputation by attracting some of the top names in the film and entertainment industry. Whether visiting for work or pleasure, it’s not uncommon to see famous actors and musicians roaming around the city grabbing a quick bite, a drink or sitting down to a Southern-style supper.
Eater
Forget Speed Dating, This Southwest Atlanta Farm Is Hosting Weed Dating
A southwest Atlanta farm is offering a fresh-air take on speed dating called “weed dating.”. Community farm and foraging nonprofit organization Concrete Jungle is hosting a service day at its headquarters at Doghead Farm in Sylvan Hills Saturday, October 22, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. During this weed and greet, volunteers will assist in preparing the farm’s gardens for the winter while getting to know new people beyond Atlanta’s restaurant, bar, and party scenes.
This Atlanta Restaurant Sells An Iconic Dish For Just $1.20 & It's A Hidden Gem
The Atlanta food scene is full of exciting new restaurants and star-studded bars celebrities love to pay visits to. Nonetheless, some of the best eats can be found in unassuming joints considered hidden gems in the city. Content creator Angus (@angus.reviews.food) has a recommendation for locals looking for an unusual...
atlantafi.com
Best Atlanta Hotels To See Celebrities
Hotels are not only great places to stay in Atlanta, but they’re where you’ll most likely to spot a celebrity. As you might imagine, celebrities want to stay at top-notch hotels with amenities and security. Privacy is also a must for famous people who travel into the city.
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Tenth Street Ventures signs agreement to bring artificial lagoons to Atlanta
Up to six artificial Caribbean-style lagoons could be coming to the Atlanta area following an agreement between Atlanta developer Tenth Street Ventures, Crystal Lagoons and Atlanta-based private equity firm EcoVest Capital Inc. The exclusivity agreement creates EcoWave 10 LLC, which will have the right to develop Crystal Lagoons’ trademarked Public...
thesource.com
[WATCH] 21 Savage Surprises Spelhouse Homecoming Crowd with Drake Performance
It’s homecoming season, and that means some of the biggest Hip-Hop stars are making visits to HBCUs to perform and party with students. 21 Savage was booked for the joint Morehouse and Spelman homecoming and brought a special guest with him, Drake. During their time on the stage, Drake...
3 accused of smuggling $75,000 worth of marijuana through west coast airports to Atlanta
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department Interim Chief of Police told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington in an exclusive interview that a drug bust went down at an apartment complex on Piedmont Avenue. He said the suspects were so desperate that they even threw boxes of marijuana out the...
fox5atlanta.com
Oh rats! Atlanta named 1 of the ‘rattiest cities’ in the US
ATLANTA - Atlanta is home to Coca-Cola, lemon pepper wet wings, champion sports teams … and a lot of rats. Atlanta-based company pest control company Orkin ranked the Peach State's capitol as the 14th rattiest city in the nation. That's one spot higher than last year. The company used...
Levi Frady: 25th anniversary of tragic case that created Georgia’s Amber Alert system
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — When a child goes missing, it is important to call and alert each and every person you know. Twenty-five years ago, an 11-year-old boy’s case inspired everyone to answer, “Levi’s Call.”. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On...
Two Newnan brothers, aged 11 and 14, making thousands on digital art
NEWNAN, Ga. — Two Newnan brothers have made thousands of dollars selling digital copies of their art online, and now they are traveling the county to teach others how to do the same. Most of the art hanging in Joey and Eric Uzar's art studio has already been sold,...
The World’s Largest Holiday Drive-Through With 2 Million Lights Is Coming To This Georgia City
There's no need to drive through your neighborhood looking for decorated houses to experience a Christmas light show in Atlanta anymore. World of Illumination's massive drive-through light show is coming back to Marietta this season and it will make you feel like you're inside a holiday wonderland. The theme of...
Major discount retail store opening another new location in Georgia
A popular off-price retail store chain is opening another new location in Georiga next month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, November 10, 2022, the popular discount retail chain Marshalls will be opening its newest Georiga store location in Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
Two drug stash houses raided in Downtown Atlanta
Two apartments, just a block away from some of the family-friendly attractions in Downtown Atlanta, were raided by Atlanta Police Narcotics officers. Inside, police say they found bag and bags of pills that could be sold on the streets for $20 each.
fox5atlanta.com
Levi Frady case: Georgia 11-year-old's disappearance, death still mysterious 25 years later
ATLANTA - Levi Frady was reported missing in Forsyth County on Oct. 22, 1997. His body was found the next day. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is still searching for leads in the 11-year-old boy's disappearance and death. Here's what investigators know about that day 25 years ago. Who was...
accesswdun.com
Gainesville father, grandfather killed in Buckhead carjacking
Two people have been arrested in the shooting death of a Gainesville man found murdered in Buckhead last week. A passing motorist called 9-1-1 after seeing a man’s body found lying in a driveway. The victim was identified as Christopher Eberhart, 57, who was found on Peachtree Battle Avenue...
fox5atlanta.com
Anonymous activist claims responsibility for blaze at DeKalb film studio: ‘May this be a warning to them’
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters in DeKalb County are investigating a suspicious fire on the lot of a movie studio at the center of an environmental fight. DeKalb County Fire and Rescue’s spokesperson said the fire at Shadowbox Studios has not been ruled an arson, but the investigation continues after a cryptic blog post from an anonymous author surfaced, claiming responsibility for it.
What is the top ranking school district in Georgia?
Few aspects play a more important role in a child’s development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures – ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Grandmother wants answers after 12-year-old allegedly killed by her own father in Georgia
WINDER, Ga. — A grandmother is heartbroken after a shooting claimed the life of her granddaughter earlier this week. The man accused of killing the young girl is her own father, according to the Barrow County Sheriff's Office. On Oct. 17, deputies said Leonard Ahearn shot his 12-year-old daughter...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 14-year-old who disappeared last week
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Georgia are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl. Shamia Lee was last seen Friday leaving her home in Henry County. 2 Mega Millions lottery tickets sold in the Lowcountry valued at $10,000. Could you be a winner?. Shamia...
Comments / 1