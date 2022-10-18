ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas Reflector

Officials plan to truck 6,000 gallons of water from Missouri River across Kansas

An agency charged with conserving groundwater in arid western Kansas plans to truck thousands of gallons of water from the Missouri River nearly 400 miles almost to the Colorado border. Half of the 6,000 gallons drawn from the river will be poured onto a property in Wichita County. The other half will be taken into […] The post Officials plan to truck 6,000 gallons of water from Missouri River across Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Public Radio

Headlines for Friday, October 21, 2022

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Governor Laura Kelly has declared a State of Disaster Emergency starting today (FRI) due to a high risk of wildland fires over the weekend. The primary threat for wildfires is Sunday. The declaration authorizes the use of state resources and personnel to assist with response and recovery operations in affected counties. There is a threat for fires for the majority of the state with dry conditions with low relative humidity, gusting winds, and an abundance of dry grass and other flammable vegetation.
KANSAS STATE
adastraradio.com

State of Kansas Auctions Bison to Thin the Herd in Central Kansas

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KNS) – The state of Kansas is selling bison to help preserve a Kansas prairie. The Kansas News Service reports that 80 bison are up for auction next month with many coming from the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge in central Kansas. Cliff Peterson, with the Department of Wildlife...
KANSAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love eating seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood places in Kansas that are known for providing amazing atmosphere and also for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

RSV cases on rise again in Kansas, across U.S.

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A common respiratory virus in children hospitalizes more than 50,000 each year. Adding to the concern this year is the earlier-than-usual start in the colder-weather season for cases to be rising. Symptoms of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or “RSV,” are similar to that of the cold and, medical experts say, there’s not a cause for panic as long as parents who believe their children might have the virus seek treatment immediately.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Only one Kansas county doesn’t have a Sheriff, here’s why

TOPEKA, (KSNT)— As Kansas voters decide whether counties can choose to have a sheriff at all, there’s one county in the state that hasn’t had one for years. Riley county is the only county in the state that doesn’t have a sheriff’s office, and has been operating that way for nearly five decades. Captain Josh Kyle, […]
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Fall weather brings cattle drives in historic Kansas Flint Hills

STRONG CITY (KSNT) – As fall approaches the Flint Hills in Central Kansas become busy as ranchers prepare to remove the thousands of cattle that arrived in the spring. The first domestic cattle in numbers that appeared in the Flint Hills were undoubtedly theoxen that pulled freight wagons along the Santa Fe Trail following the […]
KYTV

Kansas man arrested in 1992 Branson, Mo. cold case assault

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol calls it a break in a 30-year-old cold case. Taney County prosecutors charged Tony Lee Wagner of Fort Scott, Kansas, with two counts of first-degree assault, kidnapping, and forcible rape. The assault happened on August 15, 1992, at the Henning Conservation area...
BRANSON, MO
Kansas Reflector

Kansas disability waitlist study could take two years as needs mount

TOPEKA — Kansas health department officials said a study addressing the long wait times disabled Kansans face to receive government assistance will take two years to conduct. The study will focus on physically and mentally disabled Kansans waiting to receive state resources, either through the Physical Disability Waiver Program or the Intellectual/Developmental Disability Waiver Program.  […] The post Kansas disability waitlist study could take two years as needs mount appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansans urged to practice earthquake preparedness during Great Shakeout

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been urged to join the Great Shakeout and practice earthquake preparedness at 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 20. The Kansas Division of Emergency Management has encouraged all Kansans to join the Great Shakeout at 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 20, wherever they may be. It said the nationwide event is meant for residents to practice their earthquake drills.
TOPEKA, KS
klcjournal.com

How a ‘stop the steal’ could roil Kansas elections

This is part three of an eight-part series about elections and voting in Kansas. In 1892, Kansas held a legislative election – and both sides claimed victory. At that point in the state’s history, the two leading contenders for power in Topeka were the Republican and Populist parties – and the competition between them was fierce. “There never was a time after the slavery question was settled, when the crusading spirit was so violent and pronounced,” William Macferran Jr. wrote for the Shawnee County Historical Society in 1952.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Kobach wants to rid Kansas of ballot drop boxes

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kris Kobach, the Kansas Republican who helped lead Donald Trump’s short-lived presidential voter fraud commission, wants to rid his state of ballot drop boxes and says as he runs for attorney general that discounting talk of fraud is “ignoring reality.” The expanded use of drop boxes for mailed ballots in 2020 didn’t lead to […]
KANSAS STATE

