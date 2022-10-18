Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Two cars recovered from Lake of the Ozarks during Camdenton cold case investigation
Dive teams investigating the 2013 disappearance of a man from Camdenton found two cars underwater near the Niangua Bridge, and investigators are looking for information about the vehicles.
kwos.com
Man with a gun arrested in JCMO
A man faces charges after being arrested at a Jefferson City residential living center Wednesday. Police were called to Adams Street Place after man came into the home and said he had been shot. The man hadn’t been shot but did have a gun. He was arrested on weapons and other charges. The gun had been stolen from Columbia.
KYTV
Camden County, Mo., man dies after accidentally shooting himself while cleaning gun
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - After a Linn Creek, Mo. man died after accidentally shooting himself over the weekend while cleaning his gun. Camden County Sheriff’s Office has not released the name of the victim. Police and gun shop employees want to remind people to be safe with firearms. “The...
abc17news.com
Lake Ozark woman hurt after motorcycle crash in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A two-vehicle crash in Pulaski County early Friday morning left a Lake Ozark woman with serious injuries. The crash happened on Route A near Carol Court around 1:25 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said an SUV driven by 44-year-old Daron E. Brashear,...
abc17news.com
Missouri firefighters respond to several fires in Missouri: I-70 reopens at Route J after lanes were closed because of smoke in nearby brush fires
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Watch a replay of traffic in the video player below. Multiple departments and teams are currently responding to a large natural cover fire on the North side of Columbia. Both Columbia Fire Department and Boone Fire Department are on the scene near Big Bear Boulevard and Range...
KRMS Radio
Law Enforcement Searching For Missing Camden County Teen
The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the public for information which could solve, what’s now being called, a missing persons case. Sergeant Scott Hines says that 16-year-old Dylan Ford, of Climax Springs, walked away from his home on October 1st. Despite being considered an habitual runaway,...
MSHP Arrest Reports for October 21, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 38-year-old Daniel R. Leisen of Hughesville at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday in Pettis County. He was suspected of aggravated driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked. Leisen was taken to the Pettis County for a 24-hour hold. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 41-year-old Joel...
KOMU
Wooldridge fire creates low visibility, burns 15-20 homes
WOOLDRIDGE — A large fire burned 15-20 homes and shut down Interstate 70 Saturday afternoon, bringing traffic on the highway to a stop. Russell Schmidt, Cooper County Fire Protection District assistant chief, said some people were treated for burns, but no one died. The fire in Wooldridge, which is...
KRMS Radio
“The Whole Town’s on Fire”…Several Lake Area Fire Districts Assist Fighting Massive Natural Cover Fire in Wooldridge
“The whole town is on fire”…one online description prompting several lake area fire districts to respond to the area of Wooldridge in Cooper County to help fight what’s being called a very large natural cover fire. Region-F Mutual Aid Coordinator Scott Frandsen, who’s also chief of the Mid-County Fire District, says preliminary reports indicate that approximately three-thousand acres have burnt taking out at least 15 structures in Wooldridge and the surrounding area. A second large natural cover fire north of Columbia and reported fires in Laclede County have stretched fire districts thin in mid-Missouri. Representing the lake area as part of the statewide call for mutual aid in the Wooldridge area are: the Mid-County, Osage Beach, Lake Ozark, Eldon, Rocky Mount, Sunrise Beach, Gravois and Versailles Rural districts. A cause of the fire has been determined as of this time.
KYTV
Camden County, Mo. man dies while cleaning firearm
Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking a warm, breezy and dry weekend that will keep the fire danger elevated for the Ozarks. Fortunately, rain chances are in the forecast as we head into early next week.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City woman charged with stealing a trailer in Moniteau County
A Jefferson City woman is accused of stealing a gooseneck trailer in Moniteau County. Brandi Koechner, is charged with one count of felony stealing. She was arraigned Tuesday and is being held on $50,000 bond. Koechner has a bond hearing set for October 25. The Moniteau County Sheriff’s Office says...
kwos.com
Wind whipped fire burns in Wooldridge
Firefighters have been battling a large natural cover fire in and around Wooldridge in Cooper County today (Sat). Reports say some buildings in the Cooper County town were threatened by the fire that’s been whipped up by high winds. Other departments have been called in to assist. There’s no word on any injuries or losses. Wooldridge sits along Highway 179 in northeastern Cooper County.
abc17news.com
Cole County man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Robert Thrasher was sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter Wednesday at the Cole County Circuit Court. Thrasher, 39, of Jefferson City, pleaded guilty in regards to a the April 20, 2017, homicide of Jerry Robertson, according to Cole County Prosecuting Attorney Locke Thompson. Thrasher will be credited for time served.
kjluradio.com
Phelps County authorities search for suspect who grabbed a child
Authorities in Phelps County are searching for a suspect who grabbed a child at a home north of Rolla. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department says it was called to the 16000 block of Private Drive 2164 Tuesday evening. An 11-year-old child told deputies that they were standing in the yard when an unknown person grabbed them. The child then ran to a neighbor’s house and called 9-1-1.
KRMS Radio
Camden County Sheriff Speaks About Ongoing Criminal Investigations
The Camden County Sheriff says his personnel have their plates full with crime investigations lately, and most involve illegal drugs. And of those cases many involve the deadly drug fentanyl…“I hate this stuff. It’s being laced with almost every dang drug you buy get on the street. It’s the most dangerous of them. We have an awful lot of deaths.”
abc17news.com
Large wildfire in Phelps County burns nearly 350 acres
Firefighters with the U.S Forest Service fought a large wildfire in Phelps County Friday. According to the Dolittle Rural Fire Protection District, the fire near Highway J and K burned nearly 350 acres. Saturday morning, a red flag warning was issued for Phelps County and surrounding counties, forcing a burn...
kjluradio.com
Suicidal man taken into custody after firing gun at Maries County deputies
A suicidal man from Cole County is taken into custody in Maries County. The Maries County Sheriff’s Office reports they received a call Monday afternoon that the subject was possibly in the Vichy area on a family farm. The report stated the man was armed and threatened to harm anyone who interfered.
Multiple Agencies Combine Forces to Battle Pettis County Grass Fire
Shortly after 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, a small fire was ignited on an agricultural implement (combine) while it was being used near Drake and Buckley Road, according to Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders. The operator was able to escape the tractor and attempt to extinguish the fire, but due...
KRMS Radio
Osage Beach Man Facing Forgery Charges In Miller County
An Osage Beach man wanted for failing to appear on a felony forgery charge in Miller County is taken into custody. That’s according to the highway patrol which reports 55-year-old Steven Hentz also faces pending driving-related offenses after being arrested early Tuesday night in Pettis County.
KRMS Radio
Springfield Man Facing Burglary Charges In Laclede County
A man from Springfield faces charges in Laclede County after an alleged burglary gone wrong. It reportedly happened on October 14th at a home in the 27 thousand block of Park Grove Drive. The man who lives there tells deputies he was asleep when his girlfriend heard the dog barking...
Comments / 0